Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pen City Current
Lozano to join Settles, Doherty at Shrine game
FORT MADISON - Another Fort Madison Bloodhound has been selected to play in the Iowa Shrine Bowl game in July. Senior Mateo Lozano received a letter of invitation last week and will play on the South's offensive squad. Lozano joins Tanner Settles who will play on the defensive side of...
Pen City Current
HTC girls win crosstown affair
FORT MADISON - There was balance to Holy Trinity’s offense in Saturday’s 49-36 girls basketball win over city rival Fort Madison at Shottenkirk Gymnasium. It’s something Crusaders coach Tony Johnson like to see. “We go in phases, where one person does a lot of stuff and that’s...
Pen City Current
Thacher, Pennock capture 3rd place at J-Hawk Invite
CEDAR RAPIDS - Logan Pennock and Ike Thacher both captured third place finishes at the J-Hawk Invitational Saturday in Cedar Rapids. The Jefferson High School annual tournament is a tune up for the post season which is just three weeks away. Fort Madison will join Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport North, Davenport...
Pen City Current
Lampe, Morrison go for 48 in Lady Hawks win
DONNELLSON - A good one-two punch is a powerful weapon in a fight. Central Lee's one-two punch of seniors Mya Lampe and Makayla Morrison took the fight out of New London early as the Hawks rolled to a 72-35 SEI Superconference win Friday in Donnellson. Morrison and Lampe combined for...
kciiradio.com
Keota Boys’ Hoops Blasts Colfax-Mingo
The Keota Eagles continued their excellent boys’ basketball season by defeating Colfax-Mingo 84-43 Friday night. Keota doubled up Colfax-Mingo 20-10 in the first quarter and stretched their advantage to 21 points at halftime. Eagles junior forward Evan Vittetoe had a big night with game highs of 20 points and nine rebounds. Junior Sawyer Stout kept up his high-scoring ways with 17 points, while classmate Tanner Waterhouse scored a season-high 13 points off the bench. Sophomore Billie Kindred added another all-around performance with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Keota improves to 11-3.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Alan Jay Rung, 61, Fort Madison
Alan Jay Rung, 61, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 27, 1961 in Fort Madison, IA to Bernard Edward & Mary Catherine Vonderhaar Rung. He married Lori L. Nolte on August 17, 1991 in Fort Madison, IA. He was a painter and loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Lions. His greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren and his beloved dog, Bella.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Glen Oren Myers, 68, Keokuk
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Montrose Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Preston Smith officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9-11 a.m., Monday, at the church with family meeting with friends at that time. Following the service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the church.
Pen City Current
Lady Falcons edge Crusaders
WEST BURLINGTON - Holy Trinity Catholic lost another heartbreaker to West Burlington Friday night... but just barely. The Crusaders rallied with four points in the final 40 seconds but came up one short as the Lady Falcons outlasted HTC 54-53 in SEI Superconference south girls' basketball action in West Burlington.
Pen City Current
Prugh Funeral Home obituary - Randall Dean Smith, 69, Fort Madison
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division St. The Celebration of Life for Mr. Smith will follow the visitation, Saturday, January 14, 2023, Doris' Tavern. Randall Dean Smith "Crapaw", 69, of Fort Madison, died Monday, January 9, 2023,...
Pen City Current
Tigers pull away from Hawks in second half
DONNELLSON - The Central Lee boys were giving New London a run for its money early on Friday night, but a 3-24 shooting drought in the second half gave the Hawks another loss on the year. The Hawks trailed by just 12 at the half, but the Tigers, behind some...
'There's momentum, steam ahead' l Muscatine hopes to open new soccer complex
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine is hoping to score an indoor sports complex in the very near future. The inflatable dome would go up in the same area surrounding its current soccer complex, formerly known as Soccer West. "The soccer complex has been here for many years,"...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, January 16, 2023
01/12/23 – 7:41 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Angela Marie McBride, 53, listed as homeless living in Fort Madison, in the 2700 block of Avenue N, on a warrant for failure to appear – disorderly conduct. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 01/12/23 – 7:53...
KBUR
West Burlington man wins Lottery Prize
Clive, IA- A West Burlington man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. David Stewart (above) of West Burlington won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart, 101 E. Mount Pleasant St. in West Burlington, and claimed the prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar rapids.
ourquadcities.com
Blaze destroys home early Saturday
A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington and Burlington Fire personnel responded to a home fire Saturday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded at 5:36 a.m. to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene at 5:40 p.m. found smoke and flames from the roof in the back of the house.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 5-11, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Comments / 0