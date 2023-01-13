ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lozano to join Settles, Doherty at Shrine game

FORT MADISON - Another Fort Madison Bloodhound has been selected to play in the Iowa Shrine Bowl game in July. Senior Mateo Lozano received a letter of invitation last week and will play on the South's offensive squad. Lozano joins Tanner Settles who will play on the defensive side of...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

HTC girls win crosstown affair

FORT MADISON - There was balance to Holy Trinity’s offense in Saturday’s 49-36 girls basketball win over city rival Fort Madison at Shottenkirk Gymnasium. It’s something Crusaders coach Tony Johnson like to see. “We go in phases, where one person does a lot of stuff and that’s...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Thacher, Pennock capture 3rd place at J-Hawk Invite

CEDAR RAPIDS - Logan Pennock and Ike Thacher both captured third place finishes at the J-Hawk Invitational Saturday in Cedar Rapids. The Jefferson High School annual tournament is a tune up for the post season which is just three weeks away. Fort Madison will join Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport North, Davenport...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Pen City Current

Lampe, Morrison go for 48 in Lady Hawks win

DONNELLSON - A good one-two punch is a powerful weapon in a fight. Central Lee's one-two punch of seniors Mya Lampe and Makayla Morrison took the fight out of New London early as the Hawks rolled to a 72-35 SEI Superconference win Friday in Donnellson. Morrison and Lampe combined for...
DONNELLSON, IA
kciiradio.com

Keota Boys’ Hoops Blasts Colfax-Mingo

The Keota Eagles continued their excellent boys’ basketball season by defeating Colfax-Mingo 84-43 Friday night. Keota doubled up Colfax-Mingo 20-10 in the first quarter and stretched their advantage to 21 points at halftime. Eagles junior forward Evan Vittetoe had a big night with game highs of 20 points and nine rebounds. Junior Sawyer Stout kept up his high-scoring ways with 17 points, while classmate Tanner Waterhouse scored a season-high 13 points off the bench. Sophomore Billie Kindred added another all-around performance with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Keota improves to 11-3.
KEOTA, IA
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Alan Jay Rung, 61, Fort Madison

Alan Jay Rung, 61, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 27, 1961 in Fort Madison, IA to Bernard Edward & Mary Catherine Vonderhaar Rung. He married Lori L. Nolte on August 17, 1991 in Fort Madison, IA. He was a painter and loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Lions. His greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren and his beloved dog, Bella.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Glen Oren Myers, 68, Keokuk

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Montrose Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Preston Smith officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9-11 a.m., Monday, at the church with family meeting with friends at that time. Following the service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the church.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Lady Falcons edge Crusaders

WEST BURLINGTON - Holy Trinity Catholic lost another heartbreaker to West Burlington Friday night... but just barely. The Crusaders rallied with four points in the final 40 seconds but came up one short as the Lady Falcons outlasted HTC 54-53 in SEI Superconference south girls' basketball action in West Burlington.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

Prugh Funeral Home obituary - Randall Dean Smith, 69, Fort Madison

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division St. The Celebration of Life for Mr. Smith will follow the visitation, Saturday, January 14, 2023, Doris' Tavern. Randall Dean Smith "Crapaw", 69, of Fort Madison, died Monday, January 9, 2023,...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Tigers pull away from Hawks in second half

DONNELLSON - The Central Lee boys were giving New London a run for its money early on Friday night, but a 3-24 shooting drought in the second half gave the Hawks another loss on the year. The Hawks trailed by just 12 at the half, but the Tigers, behind some...
NEW LONDON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Monday, January 16, 2023

01/12/23 – 7:41 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Angela Marie McBride, 53, listed as homeless living in Fort Madison, in the 2700 block of Avenue N, on a warrant for failure to appear – disorderly conduct. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 01/12/23 – 7:53...
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

West Burlington man wins Lottery Prize

Clive, IA- A West Burlington man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. David Stewart (above) of West Burlington won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart, 101 E. Mount Pleasant St. in West Burlington, and claimed the prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar rapids.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Blaze destroys home early Saturday

A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
BURLINGTON, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
GRINNELL, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to house fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington and Burlington Fire personnel responded to a home fire Saturday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded at 5:36 a.m. to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene at 5:40 p.m. found smoke and flames from the roof in the back of the house.
BURLINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
IOWA STATE

