The Keota Eagles continued their excellent boys’ basketball season by defeating Colfax-Mingo 84-43 Friday night. Keota doubled up Colfax-Mingo 20-10 in the first quarter and stretched their advantage to 21 points at halftime. Eagles junior forward Evan Vittetoe had a big night with game highs of 20 points and nine rebounds. Junior Sawyer Stout kept up his high-scoring ways with 17 points, while classmate Tanner Waterhouse scored a season-high 13 points off the bench. Sophomore Billie Kindred added another all-around performance with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Keota improves to 11-3.

KEOTA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO