Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Augie women escape Minot State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Beavers of Minot State, 74-67, Saturday in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 15-3 overall record while holding a 9-3 record in the NSIC. The Beavers move to a 7-11 overall record while holding a 3-9 record in the loop. Augustana has remained undefeated at home this season with a 10-0 record.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Augustana hoops win a pair over Mary at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMENS RECAP. The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Marauders of UMary, 77-57, Friday night in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 14-3 overall record with a 8-3 record in the NSIC. UMary moves to a 8-6 overall record with a 7-4 record in the loop.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls takes thrilling basketball doubleheader from Northern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of in-state rivals led to some thrilling NSIC basketball at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls on Friday night. In the first game of the evening the University of Sioux Falls women, propelled by a 17-6 first quarter and 7-14 shooting from beyond the arc, snapped a six game losing streak with a 49-44 victory over Northern State.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rock And (Lincoln) Roll Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln’s J.T. Rock scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Lincoln Patriots, ranked second in AA, to a 76-59 victory over crosstown rival Roosevelt on Saturday afternoon at the Lincoln High School Gymnasium in boys prep basketball. Click on the video...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Herd fall to Fargo 6-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell, 3-6, to the Fargo Force during the Herd’s Hockey Moms Night on Friday. The Stampede are now 12-17-1 this season with a win percentage of .450. The Force started the scoring with a goal just over halfway through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KFYR-TV

Minot man reels in potential state record Burbot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A Minot man started off his new year with a potential state record ling. Thirty-four-year-old Shane Johnson and his friend Brandon Gullickson were fishing at the tailrace late at night on Jan. 3. The men were fishing for walleye, but instead hauled in a monster 19...
MINOT, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves. The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tucker Kraft finds emotional balance

Matters of State is our weekly in-depth look at politics impacting viewers in our region. Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

What’s happening this weekend? January 14-15

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. In this new weekend catalogue from KX, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here’s a few of our favorites from Bismarck and Minot […]
BISMARCK, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

The 13th Pad Party on MLK Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had co-founder of the Pad Party Katrina Lehr-McKinney and Heather Krause joined us to talk about the 13th annual Pad PArty on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. They talk about the importance of donating female hygiene products to those in need. https://dtsf.com/event/pad-party/
SIOUX FALLS, SD
US 103.3

BREAKING ND State Fair: Big Concert Announcements Made!

The calendars have officially been flipped to 2023 and we are all dreaming of summer. If you are like most of us, the North Dakota State Fair Concert Series are always on the list. We are excited to say te North Dakota State Fair is working hard again to put together another round of amazing concerts in Minot. The North Dakota State Fari kicks off July 21, 2023 and runs through July 29, 2023 and already is being billed as "The 2023 NDSF is gonna be BIG!"
MINOT, ND
KX News

OFFICIAL: More exciting announcements for the 2023 NDSF concert lineup

Minot, N.D. – More performers have officially been added to the 2023 NDSF concert lineup, including Jelly Roll, Whiskey Myers and Five Finger Death Punch. This comes after the first announcement of headliner Eric Church. NDSF Marketing Director JaCee Aaseth-Black joined Good Day Dakota to share this exciting news and has all of the details. […]
MINOT, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls authorities invite the community to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at this afternoon’s event. The community is invited to attend the local event to honor Martin Luther King Junior taking place at 11:30 a.m. at Van Eps Park in Sioux Falls. Mayor Paul TenHaken is expected to read a proclamation in his honor, and the Executive Director of the South Dakota African American History Museum, Julian Bodwain, will also speak.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

The five best bars, breweries and pubs in Minot, according to Yelp

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Yesterday, KX shared some of the top breweries listed on Yelp for the Bismarck and Mandan areas. Now, it’s time to take a look at Minot’s nightlife. In a search for the highest-rated bars, pubs, and breweries in the area, there were quite a few high-rated picks that received amazing ratings. […]
MINOT, ND
kelo.com

Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
BROOKINGS, SD

