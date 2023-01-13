Read full article on original website
Augie women escape Minot State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Beavers of Minot State, 74-67, Saturday in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 15-3 overall record while holding a 9-3 record in the NSIC. The Beavers move to a 7-11 overall record while holding a 3-9 record in the loop. Augustana has remained undefeated at home this season with a 10-0 record.
Yankton’s Rugby Ryken stuns O’Gorman with halfcourt buzzer beater!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2023 is only a few weeks old yet it will be probably be tough for the year to produce a better finish than the one the Yankton and O’Gorman boys basketball teams did on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Tied at 52...
Augustana hoops win a pair over Mary at Sanford Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMENS RECAP. The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Marauders of UMary, 77-57, Friday night in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 14-3 overall record with a 8-3 record in the NSIC. UMary moves to a 8-6 overall record with a 7-4 record in the loop.
Sioux Falls takes thrilling basketball doubleheader from Northern
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of in-state rivals led to some thrilling NSIC basketball at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls on Friday night. In the first game of the evening the University of Sioux Falls women, propelled by a 17-6 first quarter and 7-14 shooting from beyond the arc, snapped a six game losing streak with a 49-44 victory over Northern State.
Cartwright’s 45 point heroics can’t lift USF over Moorhead in overtime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team fell to #20 Minnesota State – Moorhead, 85-80, in an OT thriller today and move to 13-5 on the year. WHAT HAPPENED. · Matt Cartwright unleashed tonight with a career high 45 points,...
Rock And (Lincoln) Roll Roosevelt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln’s J.T. Rock scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Lincoln Patriots, ranked second in AA, to a 76-59 victory over crosstown rival Roosevelt on Saturday afternoon at the Lincoln High School Gymnasium in boys prep basketball. Click on the video...
Herd fall to Fargo 6-3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell, 3-6, to the Fargo Force during the Herd’s Hockey Moms Night on Friday. The Stampede are now 12-17-1 this season with a win percentage of .450. The Force started the scoring with a goal just over halfway through...
Twins Winter Caravan celebrating Thielbar & Olivas’ with stops in Brookings & Hitchcock
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Twins like to emphasize that South Dakota is a big part of “Twins Territory”. This year they’re showing some of their South Dakota roots as they make their Winter Caravan throughout the upper midwest. The Minnesota Twins will...
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson boys and Washington girls win road affairs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple of South Dakota’s top AA basketball teams picked up road victories on Friday night in Sioux Falls. -#2 Washington girls overcoming a tough start to pull away from Roosevelt 52-27.
Minot man reels in potential state record Burbot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A Minot man started off his new year with a potential state record ling. Thirty-four-year-old Shane Johnson and his friend Brandon Gullickson were fishing at the tailrace late at night on Jan. 3. The men were fishing for walleye, but instead hauled in a monster 19...
Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves. The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors. The...
What Should Replace Sioux Falls’ Eastside Denny’s? And Why It Should It Be Runza
What Should Replace the Eastside Denny's? And Why It Should It Be Runza. Hey, did you know the Denny's on E 10th street closed recently? Yep, another victim of the fast-changing landscape of food service. It is sad, this was "my" Denny's. When my family first moved to Sioux Falls...
Tucker Kraft finds emotional balance
Matters of State is our weekly in-depth look at politics impacting viewers in our region. Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business.
What’s happening this weekend? January 14-15
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. In this new weekend catalogue from KX, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here’s a few of our favorites from Bismarck and Minot […]
The 13th Pad Party on MLK Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had co-founder of the Pad Party Katrina Lehr-McKinney and Heather Krause joined us to talk about the 13th annual Pad PArty on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. They talk about the importance of donating female hygiene products to those in need. https://dtsf.com/event/pad-party/
BREAKING ND State Fair: Big Concert Announcements Made!
The calendars have officially been flipped to 2023 and we are all dreaming of summer. If you are like most of us, the North Dakota State Fair Concert Series are always on the list. We are excited to say te North Dakota State Fair is working hard again to put together another round of amazing concerts in Minot. The North Dakota State Fari kicks off July 21, 2023 and runs through July 29, 2023 and already is being billed as "The 2023 NDSF is gonna be BIG!"
OFFICIAL: More exciting announcements for the 2023 NDSF concert lineup
Minot, N.D. – More performers have officially been added to the 2023 NDSF concert lineup, including Jelly Roll, Whiskey Myers and Five Finger Death Punch. This comes after the first announcement of headliner Eric Church. NDSF Marketing Director JaCee Aaseth-Black joined Good Day Dakota to share this exciting news and has all of the details. […]
Sioux Falls events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls authorities invite the community to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at this afternoon’s event. The community is invited to attend the local event to honor Martin Luther King Junior taking place at 11:30 a.m. at Van Eps Park in Sioux Falls. Mayor Paul TenHaken is expected to read a proclamation in his honor, and the Executive Director of the South Dakota African American History Museum, Julian Bodwain, will also speak.
The five best bars, breweries and pubs in Minot, according to Yelp
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Yesterday, KX shared some of the top breweries listed on Yelp for the Bismarck and Mandan areas. Now, it’s time to take a look at Minot’s nightlife. In a search for the highest-rated bars, pubs, and breweries in the area, there were quite a few high-rated picks that received amazing ratings. […]
Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
