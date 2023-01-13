The calendars have officially been flipped to 2023 and we are all dreaming of summer. If you are like most of us, the North Dakota State Fair Concert Series are always on the list. We are excited to say te North Dakota State Fair is working hard again to put together another round of amazing concerts in Minot. The North Dakota State Fari kicks off July 21, 2023 and runs through July 29, 2023 and already is being billed as "The 2023 NDSF is gonna be BIG!"

MINOT, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO