dakotanewsnow.com
Yankton’s Rugby Ryken stuns O’Gorman with halfcourt buzzer beater!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2023 is only a few weeks old yet it will be probably be tough for the year to produce a better finish than the one the Yankton and O’Gorman boys basketball teams did on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Tied at 52...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rock And (Lincoln) Roll Roosevelt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln’s J.T. Rock scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Lincoln Patriots, ranked second in AA, to a 76-59 victory over crosstown rival Roosevelt on Saturday afternoon at the Lincoln High School Gymnasium in boys prep basketball. Click on the video...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augie women escape Minot State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Beavers of Minot State, 74-67, Saturday in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 15-3 overall record while holding a 9-3 record in the NSIC. The Beavers move to a 7-11 overall record while holding a 3-9 record in the loop. Augustana has remained undefeated at home this season with a 10-0 record.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls takes thrilling basketball doubleheader from Northern
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of in-state rivals led to some thrilling NSIC basketball at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls on Friday night. In the first game of the evening the University of Sioux Falls women, propelled by a 17-6 first quarter and 7-14 shooting from beyond the arc, snapped a six game losing streak with a 49-44 victory over Northern State.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo doubles up Stampede
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell, 3-6, to the Fargo Force during the Herd’s Hockey Moms Night on Friday. The Stampede are now 12-17-1 this season with a win percentage of .450. The Force started the scoring with a goal just over halfway...
dakotanewsnow.com
The 13th Pad Party on MLK Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had co-founder of the Pad Party Katrina Lehr-McKinney and Heather Krause joined us to talk about the 13th annual Pad PArty on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. They talk about the importance of donating female hygiene products to those in need. https://dtsf.com/event/pad-party/
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls authorities invite the community to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at this afternoon’s event. The community is invited to attend the local event to honor Martin Luther King Junior taking place at 11:30 a.m. at Van Eps Park in Sioux Falls. Mayor Paul TenHaken is expected to read a proclamation in his honor, and the Executive Director of the South Dakota African American History Museum, Julian Bodwain, will also speak.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cartwright’s 45 point heroics can’t lift USF over Moorhead in overtime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team fell to #20 Minnesota State – Moorhead, 85-80, in an OT thriller today and move to 13-5 on the year. WHAT HAPPENED. · Matt Cartwright unleashed tonight with a career high 45 points,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves. The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Twins Winter Caravan celebrating Thielbar & Olivas’ with stops in Brookings & Hitchcock
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Twins like to emphasize that South Dakota is a big part of “Twins Territory”. This year they’re showing some of their South Dakota roots as they make their Winter Caravan throughout the upper midwest. The Minnesota Twins will...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tucker Kraft finds emotional balance
Matters of State is our weekly in-depth look at politics impacting viewers in our region. Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business.
dakotanewsnow.com
Amazon Fulfillment Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business. It’s been a long journey for FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate to Sioux Falls, making his career in Amazon. Now with South Dakota’s first fulfillment center operational, he’s looking forward to finally putting the facility to use.
dakotanewsnow.com
Family of Lincoln County accident want change at rail crossing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been over a month since an accident at the railroad crossing at 274th Street left two dead. Now the family of those affected are asking for changes to be made at the crossing. Trains still cross the country road where over a...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next system to bring rain, wintry mixed precipitation to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The next chance of precipitation is set to return tonight, and all modes of wintry precipitation are possible and even rain for some. The daytime hours Sunday will be quiet with skies becoming cloudy after some morning sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 20s to upper 30s with lighter winds overall out of the south and southeast, but will slowly shift to the east and northeast ahead of the next system.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man on parole for 2012 slaying of classmate in Pierre arrested in Clay County on weapons charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 26-year-old Braiden Kit McCahren, who was released from Prison in August, 2020 is behind bars again after being arrested on Jan 6, 2023 on two counts of weapons possession after being convicted of a violent crime. McCahren was charged with second-degree murder for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Protestors gather outside Sanford to oppose Gender Identity Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The protest was organized by the group The Patriot Ripple Effect and labelled as the “Help, Not Harm Rally”. Today, the third annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit took place at Sanford Health. According to Sanford’s website, the purpose of the event is to review the needs of transgender patients in healthcare, including communication as well as physical and mental health needs.
