Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Rock And (Lincoln) Roll Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln’s J.T. Rock scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Lincoln Patriots, ranked second in AA, to a 76-59 victory over crosstown rival Roosevelt on Saturday afternoon at the Lincoln High School Gymnasium in boys prep basketball. Click on the video...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Augie women escape Minot State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Beavers of Minot State, 74-67, Saturday in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 15-3 overall record while holding a 9-3 record in the NSIC. The Beavers move to a 7-11 overall record while holding a 3-9 record in the loop. Augustana has remained undefeated at home this season with a 10-0 record.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls takes thrilling basketball doubleheader from Northern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of in-state rivals led to some thrilling NSIC basketball at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls on Friday night. In the first game of the evening the University of Sioux Falls women, propelled by a 17-6 first quarter and 7-14 shooting from beyond the arc, snapped a six game losing streak with a 49-44 victory over Northern State.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fargo doubles up Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell, 3-6, to the Fargo Force during the Herd’s Hockey Moms Night on Friday. The Stampede are now 12-17-1 this season with a win percentage of .450. The Force started the scoring with a goal just over halfway...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

The 13th Pad Party on MLK Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had co-founder of the Pad Party Katrina Lehr-McKinney and Heather Krause joined us to talk about the 13th annual Pad PArty on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. They talk about the importance of donating female hygiene products to those in need. https://dtsf.com/event/pad-party/
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls authorities invite the community to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at this afternoon’s event. The community is invited to attend the local event to honor Martin Luther King Junior taking place at 11:30 a.m. at Van Eps Park in Sioux Falls. Mayor Paul TenHaken is expected to read a proclamation in his honor, and the Executive Director of the South Dakota African American History Museum, Julian Bodwain, will also speak.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves. The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tucker Kraft finds emotional balance

Matters of State is our weekly in-depth look at politics impacting viewers in our region. Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Amazon Fulfillment Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business. It’s been a long journey for FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate to Sioux Falls, making his career in Amazon. Now with South Dakota’s first fulfillment center operational, he’s looking forward to finally putting the facility to use.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next system to bring rain, wintry mixed precipitation to the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The next chance of precipitation is set to return tonight, and all modes of wintry precipitation are possible and even rain for some. The daytime hours Sunday will be quiet with skies becoming cloudy after some morning sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 20s to upper 30s with lighter winds overall out of the south and southeast, but will slowly shift to the east and northeast ahead of the next system.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Protestors gather outside Sanford to oppose Gender Identity Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The protest was organized by the group The Patriot Ripple Effect and labelled as the “Help, Not Harm Rally”. Today, the third annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit took place at Sanford Health. According to Sanford’s website, the purpose of the event is to review the needs of transgender patients in healthcare, including communication as well as physical and mental health needs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

