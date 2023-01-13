Read full article on original website
In tornado-ravaged Selma, prayers of thanks
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Leading Sunday services on the lawn outside his tornado-damaged Crosspoint Christian Church, the Rev. David Nichols told his congregation there was much for which to be grateful despite the destruction around them. The tornado that ravaged Selma hit the church’s daycare. It destroyed much of...
California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – California’s coastline keeps getting sledgehammered by atmospheric rivers that have left residents wondering when January’s storms will end. Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in half, homes flooded, and oceanfront restaurants were thrashed.
