Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO

Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman injured in stabbing near southeast Colorado Springs grocery store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was taken into custody Sunday evening after police say he attacked a woman with a knife near a Colorado Springs grocery store. Officers say a fight broke out between several people in the vicinity of the King Soopers at 2910 S. Academy Blvd. and that during the fight, the suspect slashed the victim across the face.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since the weekend According to the sheriff's office, Edgar was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He left his home, located off Sullivan Circle in Security, by foot. He was last seen The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering in a Denver hospital after being hit by a Colorado Springs bus earlier this week.  According to a GoFundMe page to assist with his medical expenses, the boy lives with special needs. “Right now he has a broken pelvis, broken leg, broken arm, and broken The post 13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash in December. On Dec. 23, 2022, CSPD was notified of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital. However, CSPD said the pedestrian did The post Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly stealing a car, hitting the owner of the car, and crashing it into a police vehicle. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting juveniles had stolen a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion The post Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel. On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department The post Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH - Colorado Springs Teen Recovering After Being Hit by City Bus

The Summit featured suicide prevention initiatives, created opportunities to learn about connecting in safe spaces, and offered its 150+ attendees concrete actions that individuals and organizations can do to prevent suicide. Alleged Club Q shooter ordered to give DNA samples and fingerprints. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Club Q suspect...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed McKinley Collins?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed 50 years ago in 1973. On Jan. 12, 1973, officers responded to reports of a body found in the 200 block of Fountain Boulevard. Arriving officers found 47-year-old McKinley Collins dead in his […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fight among Fort Carson soldiers leaves man injured

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a disturbance among several Fort Carson soldiers that left a man injured early Saturday morning on Jan. 14. At approximately 12:55 a.m., officers with CSPD’s Downtown Area Response Team (DART) were called near Pikes Peak Avenue and Cascade Avenue to investigate a reported disturbance. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Club Q shooting: Entirety of deadly attack captured on surveillance video, prosecutor says

COLORADO SPRINGS — Surveillance cameras inside and outside of Club Q captured the entirety of the mass shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub, prosecutors said in court Friday. Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said prosecutors plan to play the video during the suspect’s next court hearing, scheduled for Feb. 22. The video shows the suspect, Anderson Aldrich, park their car outside the Colorado Springs club, walk inside and fire the weapon, Allen said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

