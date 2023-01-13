Read full article on original website
KRDO
Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.
1 killed in crash on US 285 near Conifer
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Highway 285 is back open following a deadly crash on Sunday.
KKTV
Woman injured in stabbing near southeast Colorado Springs grocery store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was taken into custody Sunday evening after police say he attacked a woman with a knife near a Colorado Springs grocery store. Officers say a fight broke out between several people in the vicinity of the King Soopers at 2910 S. Academy Blvd. and that during the fight, the suspect slashed the victim across the face.
Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
KKTV
Police on Scene of Reported Stabbing at South Academy King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently on scene at the King Soopers located at 2910 S Academy Blvd. Officers tell 11 News that the was a stabbing in the vicinity of the grocery store. Colorado Springs Police report that the victim was hospitalized, and that one...
KKTV
Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since the weekend According to the sheriff's office, Edgar was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He left his home, located off Sullivan Circle in Security, by foot. He was last seen The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering in a Denver hospital after being hit by a Colorado Springs bus earlier this week. According to a GoFundMe page to assist with his medical expenses, the boy lives with special needs. “Right now he has a broken pelvis, broken leg, broken arm, and broken The post 13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash in December. On Dec. 23, 2022, CSPD was notified of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital. However, CSPD said the pedestrian did The post Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly stealing a car, hitting the owner of the car, and crashing it into a police vehicle. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting juveniles had stolen a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion The post Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser appeared first on KRDO.
Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
KKTV
Colorado Springs teen recovering after being hit by city bus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three days after her grandson was hit by a city bus, Linda Vanderplume says she is thankful he is alive. “The road could’ve ended for him on Tuesday night about 5:30 or 6 o’clock at night. The road could’ve ended for him but it didn’t.”
Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel. On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department The post Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH - Colorado Springs Teen Recovering After Being Hit by City Bus
The Summit featured suicide prevention initiatives, created opportunities to learn about connecting in safe spaces, and offered its 150+ attendees concrete actions that individuals and organizations can do to prevent suicide. Alleged Club Q shooter ordered to give DNA samples and fingerprints. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Club Q suspect...
KKTV
Multiple Fort Carson soldiers get into fight in downtown Colorado Springs; 1 man with knife cut to arm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple Fort Carson soldiers got into a fight, leaving one man with a knife cut to the arm. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Pikes Peak and Cascade as people were leaving the downtown Colorado Springs bars. Officers found several men assigned to different units at Fort Carson in a fight.
COLD CASE: Who killed McKinley Collins?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed 50 years ago in 1973. On Jan. 12, 1973, officers responded to reports of a body found in the 200 block of Fountain Boulevard. Arriving officers found 47-year-old McKinley Collins dead in his […]
KKTV
WANTED: 2 men reportedly fled from authorities east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public after two men fled from deputies east of Colorado Springs earlier this week. The sheriff’s office is reporting deputies noticed a grey BMW SUV parked in the Cimarron Hills area...
Fight among Fort Carson soldiers leaves man injured
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a disturbance among several Fort Carson soldiers that left a man injured early Saturday morning on Jan. 14. At approximately 12:55 a.m., officers with CSPD’s Downtown Area Response Team (DART) were called near Pikes Peak Avenue and Cascade Avenue to investigate a reported disturbance. […]
Daily Record
Club Q shooting: Entirety of deadly attack captured on surveillance video, prosecutor says
COLORADO SPRINGS — Surveillance cameras inside and outside of Club Q captured the entirety of the mass shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub, prosecutors said in court Friday. Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said prosecutors plan to play the video during the suspect’s next court hearing, scheduled for Feb. 22. The video shows the suspect, Anderson Aldrich, park their car outside the Colorado Springs club, walk inside and fire the weapon, Allen said.
