Louisiana State

OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Athlon Sports

Look: Devin Willock's Final Tweet Is Going Viral

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.  Ever since, the football world is remembering Willock's tremendous impact he had on the Georgia football community.  Willock's last Twitter activity highlights the ...
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
HBCU Gameday

Ed Reed posts explicit-filled live after viral comments

Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman's coach-in-waiting had more to say on Sunday after his earlier post went viral. The post Ed Reed posts explicit-filled live after viral comments appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
thecomeback.com

Texans CEO and wife says franchise isn't racist

If you find yourself in a situation where you have to do a media interview in order to prove that your NFL franchise isn’t racist, you’re probably already behind the eight-ball on that issue. That’s where Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair finds himself after two consecutive years in...
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Who Dey origin, explained: How Bengals' chant started and what it means

The Cincinnati Bengals meet the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild card round Sunday, meaning Bengals fans will be asking the same-old question to anybody within shouting distance on Sunday. "Who Dey?" What does that even mean? It's a Cincinnati tradition and part of a chant that breaks out after...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023

The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
ng-sportingnews.com

Will C.J. Stroud return to Ohio State? Latest news on NFL Draft declaration before 2023 deadline

One name remains conspicuously absent among the list of college football players who have declared early for the 2023 NFL Draft: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is fast approaching, and Stroud — long considered a consensus top-five pick — has yet to formally announce for the draft. For that matter, he has given no indication, publicly at least, on what the future holds for him.
COLUMBUS, OH

