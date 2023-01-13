Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Mild Monday temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild Monday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s, or 10-15 degrees above average. A few morning clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon and temperatures top-out near 60 degrees. Tuesday is proverbial calm before...
KWCH.com
Mild Monday, rain and snow return midweek
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain mild on Monday before our next storm system arrives midweek, bringing rain and snow to Kansas. A weak storm system will pass through Kansas tonight, which could bring a few rain and snow showers to northwest Kansas. Minimal accumulation is expected.
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Kansans have seen feral hogs roaming around parts of the state. A Garden Plain police officer posted a video of the animals to their Facebook after the department got reports of people seeing the hogs. The department said a USDA wildlife agent was immediately notified.
KWCH.com
Windy and “warm”- for January
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Areas of southern and eastern Kansas will see another very windy day with the south wind gusting as high as 45 mph through the afternoon. Blowing dust is possible across southwest Kansas along with a high fire danger. A wind advisory has been posted until Midnight across the Flint Hills and southeast Kansas.
ksal.com
Midweek Winter Storm Possible
Forecasters are monitoring the development of a storm system which is forecast to spread snow across generally the northwest half of Kansas Tuesday night through Wednesday night. According to the National Weather Service, accumulating snow is a possibility, with the greatest chance across the northwest half of the state. For...
KWCH.com
Windy and mild Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds and mild weather will continue on Sunday. It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s to lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?
Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KWCH.com
Wildlife experts to look into feral hog sightings reported near Garden Plain
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden Plain Police Department on Friday shared a short video clip and photos it says corroborate reports of recent sightings of feral hogs along MacArthur Road, south of Garden Plain. The GPPD said it notified a biologist and wildlife agent with the U.S. Department...
Sierra Sun
Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall. Only 30 days ago,...
kgncnewsnow.com
High Wind And Red Flag Warnings Across Area
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning until late Sunday night. High Wind Warning. Dallam, TX. Hartley, TX. Oldham, TX. …HIGH WIND WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST...
KWCH.com
Grizzly bear named Winnie dies at Great Bend Britt Spaugh Zoo
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend’s Britt Spaugh Zoo is mourning the death of one of its four grizzly bears. Winnie was 10 years old. A news release from the City of Great Bend said the zoo’s for grizzly bears “have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November.”
KTAR.com
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
KWCH.com
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
agjournalonline.com
Aquifer declines set up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: farmers and ranchers in the state’s western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
KAKE TV
Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
kiowacountypress.net
Kansas governor signs executive order aimed at improving early childhood care
(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order that she hopes will improve early childhood care and education. The Democrat signed Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force on Tuesday. This task force will review the state's early childhood programs and work on, "developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans," according to a press release from Kelly's office.
KWCH.com
Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas
Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. The Shockers kick their season off in just a month and look towards their returning bats to make a boom. Updated: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST. Farmers in the area north of Garden Plain say they’ve...
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
