Pratt County, KS

KWCH.com

Mild Monday temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild Monday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s, or 10-15 degrees above average. A few morning clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon and temperatures top-out near 60 degrees. Tuesday is proverbial calm before...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mild Monday, rain and snow return midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain mild on Monday before our next storm system arrives midweek, bringing rain and snow to Kansas. A weak storm system will pass through Kansas tonight, which could bring a few rain and snow showers to northwest Kansas. Minimal accumulation is expected.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Kansans have seen feral hogs roaming around parts of the state. A Garden Plain police officer posted a video of the animals to their Facebook after the department got reports of people seeing the hogs. The department said a USDA wildlife agent was immediately notified.
GARDEN PLAIN, KS
KWCH.com

Windy and “warm”- for January

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Areas of southern and eastern Kansas will see another very windy day with the south wind gusting as high as 45 mph through the afternoon. Blowing dust is possible across southwest Kansas along with a high fire danger. A wind advisory has been posted until Midnight across the Flint Hills and southeast Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Midweek Winter Storm Possible

Forecasters are monitoring the development of a storm system which is forecast to spread snow across generally the northwest half of Kansas Tuesday night through Wednesday night. According to the National Weather Service, accumulating snow is a possibility, with the greatest chance across the northwest half of the state. For...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Windy and mild Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds and mild weather will continue on Sunday. It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s to lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
WICHITA, KS
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?

Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KANSAS STATE
kgncnewsnow.com

High Wind And Red Flag Warnings Across Area

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning until late Sunday night. High Wind Warning. Dallam, TX. Hartley, TX. Oldham, TX. …HIGH WIND WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST...
AMARILLO, TX
KWCH.com

Grizzly bear named Winnie dies at Great Bend Britt Spaugh Zoo

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend’s Britt Spaugh Zoo is mourning the death of one of its four grizzly bears. Winnie was 10 years old. A news release from the City of Great Bend said the zoo’s for grizzly bears “have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November.”
GREAT BEND, KS
KTAR.com

Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley

PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
KWCH.com

Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
WICHITA, KS
agjournalonline.com

Aquifer declines set up big fight in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: farmers and ranchers in the state’s western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
WICHITA, KS
kiowacountypress.net

Kansas governor signs executive order aimed at improving early childhood care

(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order that she hopes will improve early childhood care and education. The Democrat signed Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force on Tuesday. This task force will review the state's early childhood programs and work on, "developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans," according to a press release from Kelly's office.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas

Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. The Shockers kick their season off in just a month and look towards their returning bats to make a boom. Updated: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST. Farmers in the area north of Garden Plain say they’ve...
ARLINGTON, KS
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
TULSA, OK

