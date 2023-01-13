Read full article on original website
Days Of Our Lives: People Think Kate Is On Her 50s But The Truth Is Not
Kate Roberts is a fictional character on the popular daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives." The character has been portrayed by actress Lauren Koslow since 1996, and has become one of the most iconic and memorable figures in the show's history. While the character's age is not explicitly stated on the show, it is assumed that she is in her late 50s.
Hector Ramirez Dies: 20-Time Emmy-Winning Cameraman On Oscars, Grammys, ‘DWTS’ & More Was 78
Hector Ramirez, a cameraman known for live events and music and comedy specials who racked up 20 Emmys and scores of other nominations in a career spanning 44 years and 200-plus credits, has died. He was 78. His wife, Alma, posted the news on social media last week. “Today I lost my husband, partner, friend, hero, protector, handyman and cameraman extraordinaire,” she wrote on January 11. “So many memories to behold in the 47 years of our marriage that my heart is broken and my world so much smaller. He was larger than life, a dad, grandfather, uncle, brother and loved...
