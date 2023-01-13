ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Round 1 Mega-Playoff Preview (and UFC/WWE talk) With Ariel Helwani, Ben Solak, Raheem Palmer, and Danny Heifetz

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Jaguars Comeback, and What If Staley Stays? Plus: Coaches and Their QBs, Wild-Card Recap, and Football War Stories With Willie Colon.

Russillo shares his thoughts on Daniel Jones leading the Giants to an upset win over the Vikings, coaching and its impact on NFL games vs. other sports, the Chargers’ collapse vs. the Jaguars, and more (0:32). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion Willie Colon of SiriusXM to discuss the scrappy Giants, questions about Josh Allen after a close win vs. Skylar Thompson and the Dolphins, what to think about Trevor Lawrence after his turnover-fest and massive comeback, Bengals-Ravens, stories from Willie’s career battling on the football field, a look ahead to Cowboys-Buccaneers, and more (21:36). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:20).
The Ringer

Here Come the Giants, There Go the Chargers, and Wild-Card Winners

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Giants’ hard-fought win over the Vikings, an all-time Chargers loss to the Jaguars, Seahawks-49ers, a bizarre Dolphins-Bills game, and a heartbreaking Ravens loss to the Bengals (1:19), before guessing the NFL lines for the divisional round (1:02:07), followed by Parent Corner and the highlights of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! 20th anniversary party (1:14:32).
The Ringer

Saturday Wild-Card Recap: Jaguars Mount 27-Point Comeback Over Chargers, 49ers Surge Late Against Seahawks

Nora and Steven recap the Saturday slate of wild-card matchups, starting with the Jaguars’ stunning comeback over the Chargers (01:19). They give credit to Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence for their second-half resurgence and speculate as to what this loss means for Brandon Staley’s future as head coach. After, they break down San Francisco’s win over Seattle and why all their offensive assets make them so dangerous (21:29).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Ringer

Justin Verrier on Jayson Tatum’s MVP Case. Plus, Kraft Takes Back His Team.

Brian talks about the news that the Patriots are interviewing offensive coordinator candidates and negotiating a new contract with Jerrod Mayo, and what that says about Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick’s relationship (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Justin Verrier about Jayson Tatum’s chances of winning MVP, Jaylen Brown’s strength around the rim, how Rob Williams has given the C’s offense a boost, the Celtics’ biggest threats in the East, and more (13:30). Finally, Brian takes some listener calls, previews Tom Brady’s game against the Cowboys, and talks some Sox news (36:00).

Comments / 0

Community Policy