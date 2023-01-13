The Round 1 Mega-Playoff Preview (and UFC/WWE talk) With Ariel Helwani, Ben Solak, Raheem Palmer, and Danny Heifetz

Read full article on original website
Jaguars Comeback, and What If Staley Stays? Plus: Coaches and Their QBs, Wild-Card Recap, and Football War Stories With Willie Colon.
Russillo shares his thoughts on Daniel Jones leading the Giants to an upset win over the Vikings, coaching and its impact on NFL games vs. other sports, the Chargers’ collapse vs. the Jaguars, and more (0:32). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion Willie Colon of SiriusXM to discuss the scrappy Giants, questions about Josh Allen after a close win vs. Skylar Thompson and the Dolphins, what to think about Trevor Lawrence after his turnover-fest and massive comeback, Bengals-Ravens, stories from Willie’s career battling on the football field, a look ahead to Cowboys-Buccaneers, and more (21:36). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:20).
Here Come the Giants, There Go the Chargers, and Wild-Card Winners
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Giants’ hard-fought win over the Vikings, an all-time Chargers loss to the Jaguars, Seahawks-49ers, a bizarre Dolphins-Bills game, and a heartbreaking Ravens loss to the Bengals (1:19), before guessing the NFL lines for the divisional round (1:02:07), followed by Parent Corner and the highlights of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! 20th anniversary party (1:14:32).
Fowlerville’s Adam Coon resumes quest for Olympic wrestling gold after taking NFL shot
With his athletic career at a crossroads, Adam Coon of Fowlerville tried to imagine life when he’s working in a suit and tie away from the roar of the crowd. “When I’m sitting behind a desk using my aerospace engineering degree, which would I prefer to have in my back pocket when I’m...
Saturday Wild-Card Recap: Jaguars Mount 27-Point Comeback Over Chargers, 49ers Surge Late Against Seahawks
Nora and Steven recap the Saturday slate of wild-card matchups, starting with the Jaguars’ stunning comeback over the Chargers (01:19). They give credit to Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence for their second-half resurgence and speculate as to what this loss means for Brandon Staley’s future as head coach. After, they break down San Francisco’s win over Seattle and why all their offensive assets make them so dangerous (21:29).
Seats to to the Bills, Bengals game won't be cheap, as tickets start at $245
The stage is set. The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Justin Verrier on Jayson Tatum’s MVP Case. Plus, Kraft Takes Back His Team.
Brian talks about the news that the Patriots are interviewing offensive coordinator candidates and negotiating a new contract with Jerrod Mayo, and what that says about Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick’s relationship (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Justin Verrier about Jayson Tatum’s chances of winning MVP, Jaylen Brown’s strength around the rim, how Rob Williams has given the C’s offense a boost, the Celtics’ biggest threats in the East, and more (13:30). Finally, Brian takes some listener calls, previews Tom Brady’s game against the Cowboys, and talks some Sox news (36:00).
