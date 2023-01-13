ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, MO

mymoinfo.com

Festus Beats Hillsboro in Overtime, 65-64

(FESTUS) In a game heard Friday night on AM 1400 KJFF and MyMoInfo.com, the Festus Tigers used two free throws late in overtime by sophomore Hunter Bates to get past the Hillsboro Hawks 65-64. The Hawks had two shots in the lane as time was running out but they couldn’t get the ball to go in and they couldn’t draw a foul. Festus has evened things with Hillsboro who beat them 61-58 on December 28th at the Park Hills Central Bob Sechrest Christmas Tournament. The two teams will face each other again February 3rd at Hillsboro.
FESTUS, MO
semoball.com

Diamond in the tough: Dexter defense stifles Bernie, Johnson

BERNIE – There is no material known to man that is harder than a diamond and on Friday, the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad put that theory to a test – from a basketball perspective – in its rivalry game at Bernie. The theory was...
DEXTER, MO
mymoinfo.com

North County Hall of Fame Night in Bonne Terre

(Bonne Terre) North County is holding it’s 2022-23 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tonight in conjunction with their boys basketball game against Ste. Genevieve. (this summary is compiled by North County Athletic Director Jimmy Palmer) Bob Monks. Robert “Bob” Monks is a graduate of North County, Class of 1994...
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Curt Davis – Service 1/18/23 Noon

Curt Davis of Festus died Friday at the age of 61. Visitation is Wednesday at 9 o’clock with a funeral service set for Noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Herb Lewis – Service 5pm 1/19/23

Herbert “Herb” Lewis of Fredericktown died Wednesday, January 11th, at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 5:00 Thursday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Herb Lewis will be 4 to 5 Thursday at the funeral home.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

David Arthur Benson Sr. — Service 1/18/23 11:45 A.M.

David Arthur Benson Sr. of Bonne Terre passed away on January 11th, he was 83 years old. The visitation for David Benson Sr. will be Wednesday morning, January 18, from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 11:45 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will be Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Granville “Tut” Everett Tullock – Service 1/15/23 At 2 P.M.

Granville “Tut” Everett Tullock of St. Louis, formerly of Bonne Terre, died Friday at the age of 85. The funeral service is Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at the Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Help The Hungry Presents Checks To Food Pantries

(Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantries in Farmington were both presented checks today of $69,000. The checks were from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. Chris Landrum is the organizer of this annual fundraiser. She says making sure people don’t have to go hungry makes all their hard work worthwhile.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Catherine LaGarce Droney – No Service

Catherine LaGarce Droney of Irondale died Saturday at the age of 75. Per Catherine’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
IRONDALE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Edward Lee Schremp – Service 1/20/23 At 10 A.M.

Edward Lee Schremp of Perryville died Wednesday, January 11th at the age of 67. The funeral service is Friday morning, January 20th at 10 o’clock at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Perryville at a later date. Visitation for Ed...
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

J-98 Trading Post Numbers Monday, 1/16/23

(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers,...
BONNE TERRE, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed

A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kfmo.com

North County High School Threat

(Bonne Terre, MO) Officials with North County High School are increasing security and patrols of the school grounds this weekend after a threat against the campus was received Thursday night. A press release from North County School officials indicates they were informed of an anonymous report of a threat made against the high school. Deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Bonne Terre Police, and North County School District officials swept the buildings, investigated throughout the night, and made contact with witnesses. The threat was determined not to be valid. The release goes on indicating even though the threat this time was not real it's always best to report any threatening remarks. Any suspicious activity you detect on social media, in conversations, or in internet posts, should be reported to law enforcement immediately.
BONNE TERRE, MO

