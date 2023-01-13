Gov. Kathy Hochul left her $33 billion Penn Station-area redevelopment proposal — which would cost $306 billion to fully build — out of her State of the State address, heartening critics who want a less costly and less destructive way to create a new station. The Penn scheme didn’t appear, either, in the governor’s 267-page, “Achieving the New York Dream” agenda featuring “147 bold initiatives” that was released in conjunction with the speech. The “Dream” list included many transit and MTA-related projects such as the Metro-North Penn Station Access project to build new stations in the Bronx. Since the whole point of the so-called “Empire Station Complex” is...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO