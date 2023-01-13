HURON, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s office is investigating a hit-and-run on Ridge Road in the Town of Huron. Around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, there was a report of a man lying in the road, who appeared to have been hit by a car. The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

