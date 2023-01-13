Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy in January
Every cloud has a silver lining. While the stock market has performed abysmally over the past 12 months, there are plenty of stocks available at steep discounts. Three Motley Fool contributors were asked to identify dirt cheap stocks to buy in January. Here's why they chose Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
Are I Bonds Still a Good Investment in 2023?
A few months ago, I bonds started getting a lot of attention when interest rates reached a record 9.62%. But that rate expired back in November, leaving many to wonder whether investing in I bonds still made sense for them. Below, we'll take a look at what you can expect from I bonds as we move into 2023.
Investor Ryan Cohen builds Alibaba stake, pushes for more share buybacks
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China's Alibaba Group 9988.HK worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is pushing the e-commerce giant to increase and speed up share buybacks, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Cohen, who built his fortune by...
Should iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 10/23/2000, the iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.40 billion, making it one of...
Veris Residential Inc (VRE) Holds Discussions With Shareholder Madison International Realty Seeking A Board Seat
Homebuilder Veris Residential’s Board has been busy again in discussions, this time with shareholder Madison International Realty. Fintel reports that Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,107,661 shares of Veris Residential Inc (VRE). This represents 6.7% of the company.
Got $1,000? Here's How to Turn That Into a Passive Income Stream in 2023
The old saying it takes money to make money is true for passive income. While there are some ways to make passive income without an upfront investment, these options either require lots of time and effort or that you take on a lot of risks. For those without the time and a high-risk tolerance, the easiest way to start collecting passive income is to invest some of your active earnings into an income-producing investment.
What the Smartest Investors Know About Altria Stock
Altria (NYSE: MO), the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, is the largest tobacco company in the United States. Most investors likely recognize it as a blue chip stock, which is owned for stability and income. But as a long-term investment, Altria's future is murky because domestic smoking rates have declined over the past several decades. It repeatedly raised its prices, cut costs, and bought back its shares to offset that slowdown, but those strategies could be unsustainable.
Futures slip ahead of Goldman, MS earnings as China data hits sentiment
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures started the week lower ahead of quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, with downbeat economic data from China denting investor sentiment globally on Tuesday.
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)?
Launched on 04/07/2010, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency,...
Singapore Bourse May Add To Friday's Winnings
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,270-point plateau and it's expected to bounce higher again on Monday.
Is Digital Realty Stock a Buy?
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is one of the world's leading providers of data-center services and it has seen its share price battered by a confluence of factors. One is the market flight from technology stocks in general, another is concern that some of its major clients would build out their own centers, becoming competitors instead of customers.
Guess? (GES) Gains on Growing Online Business & Strategic Plan
Guess? Inc. GES is benefiting from its strategic business plan. Strength in the company’s digital business has also been aiding growth. However, the apparel and accessories company is not immune to the rising inflationary environment. Let’s delve deeper. Factors Favoring Guess?. Guess? is committed to its six key...
Will Copa Holdings (CPA) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Copa Holdings (CPA), which belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This holding company for Panama's...
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
Why Is Virtu Financial's Dividend So High?
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a stock that flies under the radar for many investors. But income investors in particular might want to take notice of its high dividend yield. The company pays out one of the higher yields in the sector at 4.7%. Why is Virtu's yield so high,...
UnitedHealth Beats Q4 Earnings: ETFs in Focus
The largest U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth Group UNH reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results, breezing past the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. Revenues were on par with estimates. The company maintained its full-year earnings guidance. Despite robust results, UNH shares dropped 1.2% on the day. Investors could tap the opportunity by...
Better Buy: Intel Stock vs. Qualcomm Stock
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) suffer from changing consumer behavior leading to fewer sales. This video will determine which semiconductor stock is the best to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 12, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2023. 10 stocks we...
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. GENMAB A/S - ADR (GMAB) is a large-cap growth stock in...
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
3 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks on the Planet Are Screaming Buys in a Bear Market
The Nasdaq-100 technology index is off to a green start in 2023, jumping 5% so far. But after its 33% decline in 2022, the index still has some work to do to claw its way out of bear market territory. It's easy to get caught up in the broader market's gyrations, but investing is more about the health of the underlying businesses you invest in.
