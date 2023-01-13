Read full article on original website
Opinion: Jail alternatives improve lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Here's all the Denver closures and events you need to know for Martin Luther King Jr. DayKelly E.Denver, CO
Dog's life saved by generous Denver residentsKelly E.Denver, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Aurora mayor wants to repeal 'call for the question'David HeitzAurora, CO
$10,000 reward for missing dogs
$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers.
Marchers prepare for MLK Marade in Denver
Courtney Fromm is following the 2023 Marade in Denver, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Heavy snow to make big travel impacts by Tuesday night
Heavy snow to make big travel impacts by Tuesday night, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse reports.
Pigs, truck, trailer stolen from family in Denver for Stock Show
DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs were stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show this weekend. Miles Lee, who turned 19 Sunday, was here to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, in what would be his last year of eligibility before he ages out of the competition.
Debates persist on TABOR refund dollars on 30th anniversary of amendment
This year marks the 30th year of the taxpayer's bill of rights, or TABOR program.
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
Aurora businesses struggling months after explosion at nearby apartments
The Saturday lunch rush that once filled the business at the Parkside Eatery in Aurora has been slower than usual, more than four months after an explosion at a nearby apartment complex.
Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Tuesday for Denver, includes all of Northeast Colorado
The storm that we've been talking about for Tuesday into Wednesday remains on track and as such, a Watch has been issued for the northeastern quarter of the state. It goes into effect Tuesday afternoon and extends through Wednesday afternoon. A watch at this point implies that reasonable consistency in...
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Winter storm warning: See what areas are impacted
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a storm that will bring heavy snowfall to parts of Colorado.
Power restored in Arvada, Westminster after crash
ARVADA, Colo. — Crews have restored power after thousands of people lost electrical service in Arvada Sunday. Arvada Police said in a tweet that a utility box was struck in the 7100-block of Wadsworth Boulevard following a crash. Police said the power outage in the northwest section of Arvada was related.
What is the dog flu? Denver veterinarian explains
Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans.
Snow returns to Denver area this week: Here's how much we could get
DENVER — The Front Range could see 5-10 inches of snow from a winter storm on Tuesday night and Wednesday. The National Weather Service office in Boulder issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire Denver area and most of northeastern Colorado for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Prepare for...
Denver weather: Heavy snow to make big travel impacts this week
Denver's weather will stay snowy this week with multiple winter storms making their way across Colorado.
Large stash of drugs, $400,000 in stolen artwork recovered by police from Colorado hotel room
Colorado police recovered $400,000 in stolen paintings, including a piece by Elaine de Kooning, famous for her abstract portraits of President John F. Kennedy, and four landscapes.
Missing Thornton 12-year-old found safe
The Thornton Police Department says that a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.
Teen girl shot in Montbello neighborhood
The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports.
Referee caught on camera attacking 2 basketball players
Video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows a referee attacking two players at a Greenwood Village fitness center during a pickup basketball game Thursday night.
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Rollover crash causes traffic backup on I-25 in Denver
A rollover crash on northbound I-25 and 6th Ave. diverted traffic for hours Sunday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.
