Shelby, OH

Pleasant knocks off Shelby, shakes up MOAC girls basketball standings

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 3 days ago

MARION — Pleasant did something the girls basketball program had never done before. The Spartans beat Shelby Thursday night.

The 37-32 win also shook up the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings. The four-time defending champ Whippets fell to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the league, while Pleasant stays in the hunt as well at 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the league.

Coupled with River Valley's 45-28 win at Clear Fork on Thursday, the Vikings are now alone atop the MOAC at 11-3, 7-1, while Clear Fork drops to 9-5, 5-3.

"Everything's open," Pleasant coach Keriann Pratt said.

Indeed it is and the next three weeks are going to tell the tale in the MOAC. Among the leaders, River Valley plays at Pleasant on Jan. 20 and at Shelby on Jan. 28. Pleasant goes to Clear Fork on Jan. 26, while Shelby and Clear Fork meet on Feb. 3.

RV, Pleasant and Shelby all still control their own destiny in the conference, while the Colts will need some help.

"We’ve got to win out and we can," Shelby coach Natalie Lantz said. "We’re capable of it. They played the better game tonight, and we beat ourselves, period."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sjyef_0kDFJybw00

Pleasant opened the key MOAC game by scoring on its first three possessions and four of its initial five touches to take a 9-6 lead. With 1:30 left in the first quarter, Olivia Pratt nailed a deep 3-pointer to stake the Spartans to a 14-9 lead.

"I think the girls were more settled in their offensive set," Pratt said. "We talked in the past that defense is our staple. I’m always confident in our defense, but our flow of the offense was much better. The girls were really well prepared. We watched a lot of film."

Early in the year, Shelby upended Pleasant 38-30, and over the last three quarters it turned into that kind of defensive battle again.

"We had a great week of practice. I don’t know if we’ve got a couple sick ones or what, but we definitely didn’t play like a championship team tonight. If we don’t, we’re going to be in trouble," Lantz said.

The hot start quickly cooled for the Spartans, but Shelby struggled to take advantage, which was a theme all night. The Whippets tied it at 18-18 with 2:39 left in the half, but missed four straight free throws over the next 1:39 as Pleasant went into halftime with a 20-18 lead.

Out of halftime, Eve Schwemley scored in the lane and Demi Hipp dropped a 3-pointer off of an out of bounds play to give Shelby its first lead at 23-20, but foul trouble started to mount for the Whippets as Audi Albert and Alexis Booker picked up early third fouls.

Again tied at 23-23, Pleasant's Taydon Obenour came off the bench to make a 3-pointer off a Lexi Olt assist with 2:50 left in the period. The Spartans would never trail again.

"It’s good to see. It’s the second half of the season, and it’s good to see the players that show up and are strong and confident in their game," Pratt said. "Sophomores and juniors out there and Lexi was our captain leading us as a senior. She did an awesome job and calmed us down."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWqRf_0kDFJybw00

While Pleasant never trailed again, the lead was anything but safe, even after an Emerson Williams fastbreak layup put the lead at 31-25 with 5:06 remaining.

Pleasant was just 3 of 20 shooting from the field in the second half with 10 turnovers, but that was offset by going 10 of 17 from the foul line and playing lockdown defense without fouling. The Spartans only sent Shelby to the line for one free throw in the final 16 minutes as the Whippets were 6 of 27 shooting from the floor with nine turnovers. Pleasant also helped its cause by rebounding better in the second half, grabbing 21 boards to Shelby's 15.

"It was one of those moments where you see the team rise and that’s what you want," Pratt said. "The bench was great, and our fans were wonderful tonight. Our cheer section was great, and it was a good MOAC rivalry (game)."

Nevertheless, Shelby cut it to a point after a 3-pointer from Hipp and a take in the lane by Schwemley. It was still a one-point difference when Schwemley hit an elbow jumper with 1:23 left.

With 45 seconds to go, Pleasant's Whitney Waddell stole the ball and went in for a layup, and then with 12 seconds left, she put it away with two foul shots.

"Whitney is just an all-around player. She gives us a lot at both ends," Pratt said.

Williams was 7-for-8 on free throws and ended with 13 points, while Waddell added 10 points for PHS. For Shelby, Schwemley finished with 14 points as no one else had more than six.

"Shelby is a top-notch team," Pratt said. "Every time we’re in tournaments we always say remember when we played Shelby and how they prepared you for this. It really helps us out. I love coaching with Natalie. Natalie and I have a good friendship."

Shelby was 2 of 9 from the foul line for the game, and Pleasant ended 14 of 24 from the stripe. The Whippets were just 2 of 20 from the arc and 12 of 27 inside it, according to Lantz.

"Defensively we stepped up, but I don’t understand," Lantz said. "This is what we practiced for and our heads were not here tonight, no where in the gym. Eve Schwemley tried to spark us at the end. That’s the roller coaster of having a younger team again. They’ve got to want it."

rmccurdy@gannett.com

419-610-0998

Twitter @McMotorsport

Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pTAn_0kDFJybw00

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Pleasant knocks off Shelby, shakes up MOAC girls basketball standings

