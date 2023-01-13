Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Stroud declares for NFL Draft, departs as one of greatest QBs in Ohio State historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 68-64 in OT at Rutgers, drop 4th straight gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Big Walnut schools vote to keep book in curriculum
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Following months-long debate, the Big Walnut Local School District voted on a controversial book ban. The conversation began after parents voiced concern to the board of education about “Looking for Alaska” and potentially dozens of other books for being too sexually explicit. During a five hour meeting the board voted to […]
cwcolumbus.com
Big Walnut students stage protest over book ban effort
SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Walnut Board of Education is taking up a controversial matter that could ban “Looking for Alaska” and a list of about 20 other books. Superintendent Ryan McLane said Thursday in an email, “the book has been used as a curriculum resource in our high school English class for years. This year it was one of the options students could choose from. It was not required reading for any student,”
Students at Big Walnut HS walk out over proposed book ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 100 students at Big Walnut High School walked out in unison on Thursday in protest over a proposed book ban. Supporters of the book's removal say author John Green's book, "Looking for Alaska" is not appropriate reading for students. “We are telling the board...
Columbus City Schools students reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King’s Dream
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day when the community pauses and reflects on the life and legacy of Dr. King. “Don’t use this day as just a relaxing day. I use this day to go out in my community, go out and help others in need” said Mackenzie Lewis, a junior at Columbus Afrocentric Early College High School.
Citizens Academy Underway Soon In City Of Delaware
Learn why Delaware is the great City it is and meet your local government in person through the City of Delaware Citizens’ Academy. Go behind the scenes at Delaware’s Police Department, Fire Department and water and sewer plants. Learn the structure of city government at City Hall and more. You already live in one of Ohio’s best hometowns; now you can learn how it works, and make it even better.
Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism
A reading of a Dr. Seuss book at an elementary school in Ohio ended when a student pointed out the book was, in part, an allegory to racism. The post Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism appeared first on NewsOne.
Mount Vernon News
Notice Of Intent To Request Release Of Funds
Knox County Commissioners 117 East High Street, Suite 161 Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. 740-393-6703. To All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals:. On or about, but not before, January 24, 2023, the Knox County Commissioners will submit a request to the State of Ohio for the release of Federal funds under Section 104 (g) of Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended; Section 288 of Title II of the Cranston Gonzales National Affordable Housing Act (NAHA), as amended; and/or Title IV of the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act, as amended; to be used for the following project(s):
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus groups buy Dublin-area affordable housing complex for $8 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and a local nonprofit acquired an affordable housing complex on the city’s northwest side Tuesday for $8.1 million. In its latest move to chip away at central Ohio’s affordable housing shortage, CMHA joined the newly-formed nonprofit Columbus Housing...
614now.com
Columbus is home to the first Death Cafe in the country
Some individuals take their coffee with cream and sugar, others drink it straight black. And then there are those who prefer to discuss death alongside their cup of joe. Billed as the first of its kind in the United States, the Columbus Death Cafe is a pop-up event that meets at different locations throughout the city, affording guests a free venue to discuss death from personal and philosophical perspectives.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Bishop visits Italian Village church ahead of possible changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus held mass at the historic St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Italian Village Sunday. The church is one of a number of Catholic churches he is visiting before deciding whether to extinguish, combine, or keep them unchanged this year. The historically […]
IV drip therapy, a new way for central Ohioans to better health in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People looking to jump start that new year’s resolution to better their health are rolling up their sleeves for intravenous drip therapy – a fast-growing trend promising many health benefits. “I felt more focused,” said Bryan Ferryman who first tried IV drip therapy two...
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartments
The University Area Commission will decide Jan. 18 if a proposal to tear down and replace The Little Bar and University Baptist Church of Columbus with two apartment buildings will be recommended to Columbus City Council. Credit: Madison Kinner | Lantern Reporter.
Events in central Ohio honor Martin Luther King Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Communities across the country typically honor the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through tributes and commemorations like community service, volunteering and readings. Listed below are several events scheduled for Columbus and the surrounding area. City...
City, community groups respond to violence after McDonald’s homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said we need more street responders to serve and protect our communities. A busy fast-food chain on South High street turned into a crime scene Saturday morning when shots were fired. Police confirmed the victim, Christopher Mateen, was rushed to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at 10 a.m.
Knox Pages
Ribbon cutting celebrates new KCH site in Centerburg
CENTERBURG — Though the skies were gray, many gathered inside the well-lit, newly constructed Knox Community Hospital Centerburg Health & Wellness Center on Friday afternoon for its ribbon cutting ceremony. "It's a great time to celebrate this," said Knox County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carol Grubaugh. "This is...
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
‘You name it, we had it:’ Two women of Gahanna Hardware reflect on store ahead of its January closure
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — For two central Ohio women, and generations of customers, late January will mark the end of an era for a storefront that largely stuck to its roots: selling a little bit of everything. Gahanna Hardware, an old Gahanna mainstay that offers hand tools and paints and wind chimes, is set to […]
Ohio fire department stops use of Safe Haven Baby Box citing state requirement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mission of Safe Haven Baby Boxes is personal and one that has had success in states like Indiana. Monica Kelsey, the creator of the program, explained her motivation for wanting to create a safe space for new mothers in crisis. “In August of 1972, a...
cwcolumbus.com
Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
10TV
Columbus, OH
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0