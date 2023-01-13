ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Big Walnut schools vote to keep book in curriculum

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Following months-long debate, the Big Walnut Local School District voted on a controversial book ban. The conversation began after parents voiced concern to the board of education about “Looking for Alaska” and potentially dozens of other books for being too sexually explicit. During a five hour meeting the board voted to […]
cwcolumbus.com

Big Walnut students stage protest over book ban effort

SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Walnut Board of Education is taking up a controversial matter that could ban “Looking for Alaska” and a list of about 20 other books. Superintendent Ryan McLane said Thursday in an email, “the book has been used as a curriculum resource in our high school English class for years. This year it was one of the options students could choose from. It was not required reading for any student,”
10TV

Students at Big Walnut HS walk out over proposed book ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 100 students at Big Walnut High School walked out in unison on Thursday in protest over a proposed book ban. Supporters of the book's removal say author John Green's book, "Looking for Alaska" is not appropriate reading for students. “We are telling the board...
1808Delaware

Citizens Academy Underway Soon In City Of Delaware

Learn why Delaware is the great City it is and meet your local government in person through the City of Delaware Citizens’ Academy. Go behind the scenes at Delaware’s Police Department, Fire Department and water and sewer plants. Learn the structure of city government at City Hall and more. You already live in one of Ohio’s best hometowns; now you can learn how it works, and make it even better.
Mount Vernon News

Notice Of Intent To Request Release Of Funds

Knox County Commissioners 117 East High Street, Suite 161 Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. 740-393-6703. To All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals:. On or about, but not before, January 24, 2023, the Knox County Commissioners will submit a request to the State of Ohio for the release of Federal funds under Section 104 (g) of Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended; Section 288 of Title II of the Cranston Gonzales National Affordable Housing Act (NAHA), as amended; and/or Title IV of the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act, as amended; to be used for the following project(s):
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus groups buy Dublin-area affordable housing complex for $8 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and a local nonprofit acquired an affordable housing complex on the city’s northwest side Tuesday for $8.1 million. In its latest move to chip away at central Ohio’s affordable housing shortage, CMHA joined the newly-formed nonprofit Columbus Housing...
614now.com

Columbus is home to the first Death Cafe in the country

Some individuals take their coffee with cream and sugar, others drink it straight black. And then there are those who prefer to discuss death alongside their cup of joe. Billed as the first of its kind in the United States, the Columbus Death Cafe is a pop-up event that meets at different locations throughout the city, affording guests a free venue to discuss death from personal and philosophical perspectives.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
NBC4 Columbus

Bishop visits Italian Village church ahead of possible changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus held mass at the historic St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Italian Village Sunday. The church is one of a number of Catholic churches he is visiting before deciding whether to extinguish, combine, or keep them unchanged this year. The historically […]
10TV

Events in central Ohio honor Martin Luther King Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Communities across the country typically honor the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through tributes and commemorations like community service, volunteering and readings. Listed below are several events scheduled for Columbus and the surrounding area. City...
10TV

City, community groups respond to violence after McDonald’s homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said we need more street responders to serve and protect our communities. A busy fast-food chain on South High street turned into a crime scene Saturday morning when shots were fired. Police confirmed the victim, Christopher Mateen, was rushed to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at 10 a.m.
Knox Pages

Ribbon cutting celebrates new KCH site in Centerburg

CENTERBURG — Though the skies were gray, many gathered inside the well-lit, newly constructed Knox Community Hospital Centerburg Health & Wellness Center on Friday afternoon for its ribbon cutting ceremony. "It's a great time to celebrate this," said Knox County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carol Grubaugh. "This is...
cwcolumbus.com

Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
