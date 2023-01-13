ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moulton, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAFF

Clean-up underway at Jay Landings after EF-1 tornado

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday marks 3 days since an EF-1 tornado tore through Decatur leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Particularly right here at Jay Landings, right off of Highway 20. Now clean-up is underway and people like Scott Brown are left with destroyed RVs. “What we’re...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Multiple Rounds Of Rain This Week

So far for the month of January, in Huntsville, while it has been on the warmer side we have observed below-average rainfall. The current rain deficit for Huntsville is just under two-tenths of an inch. Thankfully heading into the upcoming week we will see plenty of chances for rain! The start of the week will […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton community comes together to clean up after EF-1 tornado

The bitter cold did not stop people from lending a helping hand after an EF-1 tornado tore through Lawrence County on Thursday. With power tools in hand and gloves on, the cleanup process began. "If you're in need, you don't have to ask for help. Here they come," Betty Jackson...
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur celebrates migration of cranes with Festival of the Cranes

More than 14-thousand Sandhill and Whooping Cranes have returned to North Alabama, creating a buzz among bird watchers. To celebrate, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge held its 11th annual Festival of the Cranes over the weekend from Jan. 13 through the 15th. Guests were able to watch these birds from...
DECATUR, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Snow flurries possible after thunderstorms, ALDOT ready to respond

The cold front behind this morning’s storms and high winds will possibly bring scattered snow flurries and icy weather, the National Weather Service in Huntsville said. “We might have some minor accumulation which could impact travel,” said NWS forecaster Huntir Cramer. She said flurries could begin around 4...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL

