Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAFF
Clean-up underway at Jay Landings after EF-1 tornado
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday marks 3 days since an EF-1 tornado tore through Decatur leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Particularly right here at Jay Landings, right off of Highway 20. Now clean-up is underway and people like Scott Brown are left with destroyed RVs. “What we’re...
WAAY-TV
Trinity woman devastated by damage to family home, property after EF-1 tornado
The past day and a half has been an emotional one for many families after Thursday's EF-1 tornado hit parts of Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties. For Felicia Hill, it's an experience she never wants to live out again. She remembered there being a "noise I've never heard before," she...
Devastating tornado leaves Winston County residents with long road to recovery
The long road to recovery continues for many Alabamians following Thursday's devastating and deadly severe weather.
wvtm13.com
"We're a deeply rooted community": Double Springs comes together after tornado
DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. — Double Springs is one of many communities around the state that suffered damage during Thursday’s storms. Like many communities, this isn’t the first time Winston County town has faced difficulty. It’s a small town but the people are proud of their resiliency.
WAAY-TV
Utility crews continue work to restore power knocked out by North Alabama storms
While the number of people still without power is much lower than it was Thursday morning, it hasn't reached zero, and that means the day isn't done for several utility crews in North Alabama. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Decatur Utilities reported only 18 customers without power, down from about...
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
themadisonrecord.com
NEIGHBORS: Limestone resident took cover in closet; many in county lost power
When trees and power lines started falling during strong winds Thursday morning, John Evans thought it was a tornado and hunkered down in a closet in the middle of his house in Limestone County. “My girlfriend and I were up in the bedroom, and we were looking outside at the...
WAFF
One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.
22-year-old Hazel Green man dies after motorcycle crash
A 22-year-old man from Hazel Green has died from his injuries sustained in a crash that happened on January 10 near the Alabama/Tennessee state line.
WAFF
Woman inside mobile home during EF-1 tornado at Jay Landings recalls scary situation
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “I heard the wind change and I knew it must be the tornado.” Erin Papst’s instincts were right. She and her daughter were stuck inside her mobile home when an EF-1 tornado tore through Jay Landings Thursday morning. It was enough to turn...
Multiple Rounds Of Rain This Week
So far for the month of January, in Huntsville, while it has been on the warmer side we have observed below-average rainfall. The current rain deficit for Huntsville is just under two-tenths of an inch. Thankfully heading into the upcoming week we will see plenty of chances for rain! The start of the week will […]
Limestone County 15-year-old found safe early Saturday morning
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff's office reported that Leilan Auwae was found safe early Saturday morning. No further details are available at this time. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff's office...
Storm damage photos from across the Tennessee Valley
Strong storms caused multiple reports of damage across the Tennessee Valley, from overturned semi trucks to downed power lines and debris.
FOUND SAFE: Emergency missing child alert cancelled for Limestone County teen
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teen who went missing from Athens on Friday.
Retiring Lauderdale County Sheriff looks back on half-century career
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton will officially retire next week after more than 50 years in law enforcement.
WAAY-TV
Moulton community comes together to clean up after EF-1 tornado
The bitter cold did not stop people from lending a helping hand after an EF-1 tornado tore through Lawrence County on Thursday. With power tools in hand and gloves on, the cleanup process began. "If you're in need, you don't have to ask for help. Here they come," Betty Jackson...
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
WAAY-TV
Decatur celebrates migration of cranes with Festival of the Cranes
More than 14-thousand Sandhill and Whooping Cranes have returned to North Alabama, creating a buzz among bird watchers. To celebrate, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge held its 11th annual Festival of the Cranes over the weekend from Jan. 13 through the 15th. Guests were able to watch these birds from...
themadisonrecord.com
Snow flurries possible after thunderstorms, ALDOT ready to respond
The cold front behind this morning’s storms and high winds will possibly bring scattered snow flurries and icy weather, the National Weather Service in Huntsville said. “We might have some minor accumulation which could impact travel,” said NWS forecaster Huntir Cramer. She said flurries could begin around 4...
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
Comments / 1