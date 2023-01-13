ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach State wins 77-58 over Cal Poly

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — AJ George scored 15 points as Long Beach State beat Cal Poly 77-58 on Thursday.

George had three steals for the Beach (8-9, 2-3 Big West Conference). Lassina Traore scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Aboubacar Traore went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Mustangs (7-10, 1-4) were led by Trevon Taylor, who posted 13 points, six rebounds and four steals. Cal Poly also got eight points from Nick Fleming. In addition, Kobe Sanders had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

