Boulder Library meth contamination prompts some to test, others consider new protocol 02:44

Meth contamination forced the Boulder library to close its doors for weeks, costing thousands of dollars to clean up, while prompting a wave of concern around the metro area.

"They are above the state level," said Victor Rachel, public works director for the City of Englewood.

Englewood Library and at least one RTD station in Boulder have also been shut down.

CBS

In Denver, home to the state's largest library district, there's less of a concern for contamination.

"We are confident that what we are doing now is exactly what we should be doing keeping our spaces clean daily and throughout the day and that we monitor the use of our bathrooms which is something we have done before this situation," said Erika Martinez, a spokesperson for Denver Public Library.

Still, they want to ensure their buildings remain open and work with the city.

Officials with Denver's Department of Public Health & Environment say while there are no state or federal requirements to regularly test for meth, they are working on their own protocol for sound assessment and cleaning practices.

CBS

"We are working with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and looking to them to see if there are any additional measures specific to cleaning that we need to be doing," Martinez said.

Dr. Karin Pacheco, allergist and occupational medicine expert at National Jewish Health, studies the impacts of methamphetamine exposure.

"People sort of get jittery they get anxious. They have difficulty focusing. They have difficulty sleeping. They have difficulty concentrating," she said.

When it comes to residue on surfaces or in air ducts like what was found in Boulder's library, the health risks are low.

"Because the exposure is going to be in the room and if you go in and then leave, you're going to have a small exposure. You may have some unexpected health effects. But I don't think that you're going to have long-term health concerns one," Pacheco said.