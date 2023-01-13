Effective: 2023-01-16 15:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Belknap; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Strafford; Western And Central Hillsborough WINTRY MIX SLOWLY EXITS TONIGHT WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until Midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions. Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.

