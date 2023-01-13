Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
alamancenews.com
Johnniyus Sharpe pours in 35 as Cummings wins third straight
Johnniyus Sharpe has put together some strong scoring performances in his 1½ seasons with the Cummings boys’ basketball team. Then came Friday night vs. visiting North Moore. Sharpe, a sophomore guard, poured in a career-high 35 points as the Cavaliers won 79-56 in the Mid-Carolina Conference. Sharpe said...
247Sports
Don't call it a comeback. N.C. A&T Track and Field wins the HBCU Showcase Challenge
There was a bit of handwringing with the departure of N.C. A&T Track and Field Coach Duane Ross but it appears that his predecessor, Allen Johnson is more than up to the challenge. The Aggies are still the Aggies in track and have put the track and field on notice...
Victim with life-threatening injuries brought to Winston-Salem hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting, but Winston-Salem police say they don’t know where it happened yet. According to the police, just after 7 a.m. Monday a victim who had been shot multiple times was “dropped off” at an area emergency room. His injuries are considered life-threatening. It is […]
My Fox 8
Stephanie Hall is our Educator of the Week!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 honors Stephanie Hall of Pilot Elementary School. Congrats, Stephanie!. If you know of an educator who is worthy of this nomination please fill out the nomination form here. Educator of the Week is sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Durham woman and teenager shot, injured while in vehicle, police say
A Durham woman was shot and injured while in a vehicle, according to Winston-Salem police.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man runs '45 miles of HOPE' for 45th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey celebrated his birthday by embarking on avery long run; 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. He's run his birthday mileage for the last two years in Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem, just down the hill from H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. The location was chosen intentionally, not just because it's a nice running loop, but because he started the event with the goal of fundraising for the organization.
qcnews.com
23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign...
12-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 12-year-old has died after a double shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday, police say. Officers received a report about a shooting on the 3900 block of Southdale Avenue around 3:12 p.m. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, a 12-year-old victim showed...
Two injured in single-vehicle crash in High Point Terrace
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing in High Point on Sunday afternoon. According to MPD, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 200 block of North Highland. One man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. The other man was taken to Saint […]
12-year-old girl dies, multiple injured in spate of shootings across Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 12-year-old has died after she and another victim were shot in Winston-Salem on Sunday. This shooting, on Southdale Avenue, was one of multiple shootings in the Winston-Salem city limits over the weekend. Four of the victims in these shootings were underage, with a 3-month-old baby almost caught in the crossfire. […]
Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday. The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves juvenile injured
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department initially responded to a call about a reported shooting at the intersection of Waughtown Street and Norton Street. When officers arrived, police said they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Police said the victim was transported to a...
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
People living on Pembroke Road in Greensboro concerned about speeding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro homeowners are tired of seeing speeding drivers in their neighborhood. A woman fed up with the issue posted online about the one road she wants police to keep a better eye on: Pembroke Drive. FOX8 crews spent Friday evening on the road and saw hundreds of people going well over […]
Man killed while cutting trees in NC; large limb falls while victim is 30-feet up
Ricardo Busto, 36, died in the incident Saturday afternoon, police said.
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WXII 12
Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
WXII 12
Road open after car crash in Pfafftown
PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — Winston-Salem police were called to a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday night. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 News headlines. At 11:07 p.m. police said the road was closed while officers investigate the crash. Winston-Salem police told...
WXII 12
One minor found shot inside a vehicle, Winston-Salem police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager hurt in Winston-Salem. Officers were called to the intersection of Waughton and Norton Street, just after 4 a.m. about a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found the teenager shot inside a vehicle. Through investigation, police...
Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
