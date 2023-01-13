ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

alamancenews.com

Johnniyus Sharpe pours in 35 as Cummings wins third straight

Johnniyus Sharpe has put together some strong scoring performances in his 1½ seasons with the Cummings boys’ basketball team. Then came Friday night vs. visiting North Moore. Sharpe, a sophomore guard, poured in a career-high 35 points as the Cavaliers won 79-56 in the Mid-Carolina Conference. Sharpe said...
BURLINGTON, NC
My Fox 8

Stephanie Hall is our Educator of the Week!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 honors Stephanie Hall of Pilot Elementary School. Congrats, Stephanie!. If you know of an educator who is worthy of this nomination please fill out the nomination form here. Educator of the Week is sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man runs '45 miles of HOPE' for 45th birthday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey celebrated his birthday by embarking on avery long run; 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. He's run his birthday mileage for the last two years in Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem, just down the hill from H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. The location was chosen intentionally, not just because it's a nice running loop, but because he started the event with the goal of fundraising for the organization.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
qcnews.com

23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign...
TROUTMAN, NC
WREG

Two injured in single-vehicle crash in High Point Terrace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing in High Point on Sunday afternoon. According to MPD, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 200 block of North Highland. One man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. The other man was taken to Saint […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WFMY NEWS2

Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday. The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves juvenile injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department initially responded to a call about a reported shooting at the intersection of Waughtown Street and Norton Street. When officers arrived, police said they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Police said the victim was transported to a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Road open after car crash in Pfafftown

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — Winston-Salem police were called to a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday night. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 News headlines. At 11:07 p.m. police said the road was closed while officers investigate the crash. Winston-Salem police told...
PFAFFTOWN, NC
WXII 12

One minor found shot inside a vehicle, Winston-Salem police said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager hurt in Winston-Salem. Officers were called to the intersection of Waughton and Norton Street, just after 4 a.m. about a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found the teenager shot inside a vehicle. Through investigation, police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

