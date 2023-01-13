Read full article on original website
Padres make MLB history with record signing
The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
Carlos Correa’s promise to Francisco Lindor before Mets deal went south
Carlos Correa’s free agency saga is finally over. The superstar shortstop agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins after a deal with the New York Mets fell through. Many have questioned what was happening with Correa this winter. Rumors of medical concerns swirled as his...
Cardinals’ Gold Glove winner set for major 2023 change
Tyler O’Neil was hit hard by the injury bug in 2022. The 2-time St. Louis Cardinals’ Gold Glove winner was limited to just 98 games last season. But O’Neil is reportedly focusing on implementing dynamic warm-ups and plyometrics to help limit injury risk, per Katie Woo. O’Neil commented on his change ahead of the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Gold Glove winner set for major 2023 change appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twins star Carlos Correa’s parting message to Giants, Mets after back-to-back contract fiascos
The Minnesota Twins ended Carlos Correa’s wild time on the open market on Tuesday. Correa and the Twins agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract after the star shortstop had two other deals fall through. For the first time, Correa is speaking about the situation. He discussed his experiences with the New York Mets and […] The post Twins star Carlos Correa’s parting message to Giants, Mets after back-to-back contract fiascos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pair of Dodgers top pitching prospects receiving national recognition
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system has been one of the best in baseball in recent years. And that appears to be the case once again heading into 2023. MLB.com’s Sam Dykstra revealed the top 10 right-handed pitching prospects for the 2023 campaign, and Los Angeles featured two arms on the list. Bobby Miller was […] The post Pair of Dodgers top pitching prospects receiving national recognition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady drops truth bomb on Buccaneers-Cowboys playoff matchup
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Heading into the matchup, Brady acknowledged the Cowboys’ strengths while expressing confidence in his Buccaneers’ teammates. Tampa Bay, after winning the AFC South with an 8-9 record,...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers fail to settle with All-Star pitcher, headed for arbitration
The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2022 All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin failed to come to terms on a contract to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya and Jack Harris. Gonsolin was the only Dodger out of 10 arbitration-eligible players who didn’t come to terms with LA. Other notable players who agreed to new contracts with the Dodgers include SP Julio Urias, SP Walker Buehler, SP Dustin May, and C Will Smith.
Al Michaels responds to critics of his Jaguars comeback call
Al Michaels responded to critics of his call of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. Michaels and analyst Tony Dungy were criticized by some for their low-key call of the Jaguars’ dramatic comeback. Critics said the broadcast lacked energy and felt far too muted considering the Jaguars staged one of... The post Al Michaels responds to critics of his Jaguars comeback call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Carlos Correa reveals true impact of Byron Buxton that greased Twins return
Carlos Correa has returned to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. This move comes after deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants had fallen through. Reports indicated that Twins star Byron Buxton played a huge role in Correa’s return. On Friday, Correa spoke about...
Report: Cardinals Hiring Monti Ossenfort as General Manager
The Arizona Cardinals are set to hire Monti Ossenfort as their next general manager according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Jack Flaherty’s emotional Adam Wainwright message before Cardinals’ 2023 season
Jack Flaherty has dealt with no shortage of injuries in recent years. The St. Louis Cardinals’ star pitcher fought back tears when talking to the media about Adam Wainwright, stating that he wants to be a factor during Wainwright’s final MLB season, per Derrick Goold. “He’s (Wainwright) always been there for me,” Flaherty said. A […] The post Jack Flaherty’s emotional Adam Wainwright message before Cardinals’ 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees make big splash in international free agency
The New York Yankees have made a big investment in their future, signing international free agent Brandon Mayea. The 17-year-old outfielder from Cuba signed a $4.35 million contract with the Yankees. Mayea was ranked as the ninth-best international prospect by MLB Pipeline. He trains with Jaime Ramos in the Dominican...
Yankees’ riskiest MLB offseason move
The New York Yankees have made a number of key moves this offseason. Re-signing Aaron Judge obviously stands out. Bringing back the slugger on a 9-year, $360 million deal presents some risk. But was it the riskiest move of the Yankees’ offseason?. The Yankees are in a position where...
RUMOR: Kemba Walker-to-Italy report shot down as fake news
Kemba Walker’s stint with the Dallas Mavericks didn’t last long, but in his short time with the team, he proved that he could still be a valuable player for an NBA team. Despite that, the Mavs moved on from him after nine games, leaving Walker searching for another opportunity to find a new home in the NBA.
Ohio State football news: Twitter goes nuclear with reactions to CJ Stroud’s NFL Draft decision
And there it is. Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback CJ Stroud has officially announced his decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, which means he will be leaving Ohio State football for the greener pastures in the pros. Almost immediately, Twitter exploded with reactions to Stroud foregoing his remaining eligibility...
Why Carlos Correa’s Giants-Mets-Twins flip-flop is MLB’s wackiest free agent saga ever
It took awhile for us to reach this point, but Carlos Correa has finally come off the board in MLB free agency. Correa ended up re-signing with the Minnesota Twins after all, putting pen to paper on a six-year, $200 million contract that will see him be one of the highest paid players in the game, while also giving him another shot to hit free agency in the future.
Yankees pitchers who must step up after Frankie Montas injury news
Frankie Montas’ first full season with the New York Yankees will begin in a similar fashion to the way he ended last year: on the shelf with shoulder inflammation. The right-hander will miss the first month of the season due to the injury, and according to sources, he’s between eight and ten weeks behind in his offseason training.
Joe Burrow future plans will fire up Bengals fans ahead of playoffs
While Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are honed in on their Wild Card Round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the star quarterback was asked about his future with the organization ahead of Sunday’s showdown. Burrow didn’t hesitate to commit his future to Cincinnati, boldly declaring he wants to play his entire career with the Bengals. Via FOX Sports NFL, Burrow told Maria Taylor that he wants to remain in Cincinnati for his entire playing career.
