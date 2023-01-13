ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres make MLB history with record signing

The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Gold Glove winner set for major 2023 change

Tyler O’Neil was hit hard by the injury bug in 2022. The 2-time St. Louis Cardinals’ Gold Glove winner was limited to just 98 games last season. But O’Neil is reportedly focusing on implementing dynamic warm-ups and plyometrics to help limit injury risk, per Katie Woo. O’Neil commented on his change ahead of the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Gold Glove winner set for major 2023 change appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Twins star Carlos Correa’s parting message to Giants, Mets after back-to-back contract fiascos

The Minnesota Twins ended Carlos Correa’s wild time on the open market on Tuesday. Correa and the Twins agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract after the star shortstop had two other deals fall through. For the first time, Correa is speaking about the situation. He discussed his experiences with the New York Mets and […] The post Twins star Carlos Correa’s parting message to Giants, Mets after back-to-back contract fiascos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Pair of Dodgers top pitching prospects receiving national recognition

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system has been one of the best in baseball in recent years. And that appears to be the case once again heading into 2023. MLB.com’s Sam Dykstra revealed the top 10 right-handed pitching prospects for the 2023 campaign, and Los Angeles featured two arms on the list. Bobby Miller was […] The post Pair of Dodgers top pitching prospects receiving national recognition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants

The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants —  whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Dodgers fail to settle with All-Star pitcher, headed for arbitration

The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2022 All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin failed to come to terms on a contract to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya and Jack Harris. Gonsolin was the only Dodger out of 10 arbitration-eligible players who didn’t come to terms with LA. Other notable players who agreed to new contracts with the Dodgers include SP Julio Urias, SP Walker Buehler, SP Dustin May, and C Will Smith.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Al Michaels responds to critics of his Jaguars comeback call

Al Michaels responded to critics of his call of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. Michaels and analyst Tony Dungy were criticized by some for their low-key call of the Jaguars’ dramatic comeback. Critics said the broadcast lacked energy and felt far too muted considering the Jaguars staged one of... The post Al Michaels responds to critics of his Jaguars comeback call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Jack Flaherty’s emotional Adam Wainwright message before Cardinals’ 2023 season

Jack Flaherty has dealt with no shortage of injuries in recent years. The St. Louis Cardinals’ star pitcher fought back tears when talking to the media about Adam Wainwright, stating that he wants to be a factor during Wainwright’s final MLB season, per Derrick Goold. “He’s (Wainwright) always been there for me,” Flaherty said. A […] The post Jack Flaherty’s emotional Adam Wainwright message before Cardinals’ 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Yankees make big splash in international free agency

The New York Yankees have made a big investment in their future, signing international free agent Brandon Mayea. The 17-year-old outfielder from Cuba signed a $4.35 million contract with the Yankees. Mayea was ranked as the ninth-best international prospect by MLB Pipeline. He trains with Jaime Ramos in the Dominican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ riskiest MLB offseason move

The New York Yankees have made a number of key moves this offseason. Re-signing Aaron Judge obviously stands out. Bringing back the slugger on a 9-year, $360 million deal presents some risk. But was it the riskiest move of the Yankees’ offseason?. The Yankees are in a position where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kemba Walker-to-Italy report shot down as fake news

Kemba Walker’s stint with the Dallas Mavericks didn’t last long, but in his short time with the team, he proved that he could still be a valuable player for an NBA team. Despite that, the Mavs moved on from him after nine games, leaving Walker searching for another opportunity to find a new home in the NBA.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Yankees pitchers who must step up after Frankie Montas injury news

Frankie Montas’ first full season with the New York Yankees will begin in a similar fashion to the way he ended last year: on the shelf with shoulder inflammation. The right-hander will miss the first month of the season due to the injury, and according to sources, he’s between eight and ten weeks behind in his offseason training.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow future plans will fire up Bengals fans ahead of playoffs

While Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are honed in on their Wild Card Round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the star quarterback was asked about his future with the organization ahead of Sunday’s showdown. Burrow didn’t hesitate to commit his future to Cincinnati, boldly declaring he wants to play his entire career with the Bengals. Via FOX Sports NFL, Burrow told Maria Taylor that he wants to remain in Cincinnati for his entire playing career.
CINCINNATI, OH
