Ruston, LA

Bulldog Blitz, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston: Techsters are the best field-goal shooting team in Conference USA

By Chris Demirdjian
 3 days ago
Welcome to our latest Bulldog Blitz, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston.

Louisiana Tech women’s hoops continues to shine this season. Wednesday night, the Lady Techsters had their best offensive performance in 20 years, in a 81-66 victory over North Texas. Brooke Stoehr’s crew finished the contest, shooting 63 percent from the field.

That adds to an already remarkable job the Techsters are doing offensively. To date, they are first in Conference USA in the field goal percentage category (.464).

The team looks to build off Wednesday’s win, when traveling to UAB on Saturday for a 2:00 p.m. tip-off.

