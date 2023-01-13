Read full article on original website
Taking care of yourself during the holidays, steps you can take
StatePoint Media - With seasonal stressors like end-of-year work deadlines, gift shopping and hosting potentially weighing on you, plus all those extra sweets and indulgent foods to nibble on, the holiday season may be the happiest time of year, but it’s not always the healthiest. Here’s how to take better care of yourself to feel your best this holiday season.
New RF technology can make you look years younger in as little as 10 weeks
NewsUSA - With the holiday season upon us, and the return to attending in-person events, everyone wants to look their best. But many people who might consider a skin-tightening treatment shy away from needles, and have concerns about fillers and chemicals. Apex Center for Regenerative Medicine offers an alternative to help you look years younger this coming summer.
Health issues like depression, heart disease & anxiety are linked to toxic workplaces
The five components of a healthy workplace include: protection from harm, connection and community, work-life harmony, mattering at work and opportunity for growth. A new year brings about many possible changes – promises to eat better, exercise more, stop smoking, save money, and so on. Another priority for some is to improve their work situation.
