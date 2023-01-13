Read full article on original website
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS freshman boys basketball loses 47-28 to Unity
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley freshman boys basketball team lost 47-28 to Tolono Unity on Saturday. Mason Doman had 10 points for GCMS while Trent Wetherell had six points, Anthony Maloney had five points, Zeb Greer had three points and Keegan DeWall and Logan Ward each had two points.
Full Court Friday (1-13-23)
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch highlights and all the scores from Full Court Friday on January 13th including video wins from Prairie Central, St. Thomas More, Unity, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Pleasant Plains, New Berlin, plus Hoopeston Area and Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball pick up wins at the Vermilion County Tournament. BOYS’ BASKETBALL Okaw Valley 54, Arcola 29 Heritage […]
Notebook: Goode in a 'progression back to practice'; Harris good to go
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore Luke Goode is inching toward a return. Goode has yet to play this season after suffering a foot injury in the pre-season secret scrimmage against Kansas. The injury required surgery. Goode has been out of his walking boot for a few weeks and had a follow-up appointment earlier this week, during which he received positive feedback.
Minnesota bringing momentum into clash with Illinois
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson lauded his team’s resolve Thursday after the Golden Gophers rallied at Ohio State to earn their
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
WCIA
North Ridge Middle School counselor meeting kids with hope and encouragement
Counselor at North Ridge Middle School, Tyler Ferber, is working to meet students where they’re at with hope and encouragement. Mr. Ferber shares a few valuable reminders and lessons they’re teaching kids that go far beyond the classroom.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
No Injuries in Vacant Home Friday Night Fire on North Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Danville Fire Fighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the evening of January 13, 2023. Firefighters received the call at 7:32 PM. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building, located at 1101 N. Vermilion Street. Firefighters quickly...
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Berniece Bonny
Berniece A. Bonny, 84, of Loda passed away at 7:50 pm Friday January 13, 2023 at the Gibson Community Hospital-Annex. Her graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday January 20, 2023 at West Salem Moravian Cemetery in West Salem, Illinois. Deacon John Knakmuhs will officiate. An additional service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday January 21, 2023 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Leroy and will include military honors for her recently deceased husband Charles. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Robert Odell
Robert Wilson Odell, Jr., 59, of Paxton passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home. There will be no services. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements. Robert was born February 9, 1963 in Paxton the son of Robert Wilson and Joyce Jordan Odell. He...
Central Illinois events celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of one of the most prominent leaders during the Civil Rights Movement. Many Central Illinois communities are celebrating the day with special events. Countywide Celebration at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Krannert Center, UrbanaJan. 15: 4:30 – […]
Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
City of Champaign announces Kirby Ave. closures beginning Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has announced multiple closures for Kirby Ave. starting on Monday. Kirby Ave. lane closure at I-57 Overpass 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 17 The work will close one lane of Kirby Ave. to traffic between Cobblefield Dr. and Maynard Dr. Traffic will be […]
Crews tear down Jay’s Place in Downtown Gibson City after summer fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — Gibson City is still working on rebuilding after a fire damaged multiple buildings on the Fourth of July. On Thursday, one of those buildings was torn down. Crews worked to clear the space where the bar Jay’s Place once stood. Business owners and Gibson City residents alike said they miss […]
Indiana man charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a night of a kidnapping, carjacking and crimes that crossed state lines. An Indiana man is now behind bars in Champaign County facing several felony charges. Champaign Police responded to the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive around 9:24 p.m. Thursday night. They found 26-year-old Ryan Hutchison […]
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
Champaign man accused of murder, aggravated battery facing charges
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We now know details about the man accused of an early January murder in Champaign. Champaign Police arrested 20-year-old Zaire Herman on Jan. 11. Police said he shot 21-year-old Jalen Williams in the chest on Jan. 5 in the Garden Hills neighborhood. Herman is being charged with first-degree murder and aggravated […]
Man arrested after police chase, carjacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after Champaign Police said he was involved in a series of events that included a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police officials said officers were called to an “unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just […]
fox32chicago.com
Drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars twice in one weekend
COOK COUNTY, Illinois - Drivers have hit Illinois State Police squad cars twice this weekend. State Police said that on Saturday at 2:23 a.m., an Illinois State trooper was on I-57 near Illinois 17 in Kankakee County doing a traffic stop. The driver of a red 2010 Dodge Charger sideswiped the squad car and took off. The trooper inside was not hurt.
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
Comments / 0