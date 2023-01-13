Berniece A. Bonny, 84, of Loda passed away at 7:50 pm Friday January 13, 2023 at the Gibson Community Hospital-Annex. Her graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday January 20, 2023 at West Salem Moravian Cemetery in West Salem, Illinois. Deacon John Knakmuhs will officiate. An additional service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday January 21, 2023 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Leroy and will include military honors for her recently deceased husband Charles. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

