Germantown Graduate “Grateful” to Play in CFP Championship, Score 2 TD
Germantown graduate Branson Robinson had scored one career touchdown through 11 games played for Georgia this season as a freshman.
The 18-year-old scored two touchdowns on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Robinson tells Sports Zone 12 that he is grateful for the chance to play.
