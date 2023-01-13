ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown Graduate “Grateful” to Play in CFP Championship, Score 2 TD

By David Edelstein
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8PCN_0kDFHakA00

Germantown graduate Branson Robinson had scored one career touchdown through 11 games played for Georgia this season as a freshman.

The 18-year-old scored two touchdowns on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Robinson tells Sports Zone 12 that he is grateful for the chance to play.

WJTV 12

