A tearful Brendan Fraser accepted best actor for "The Whale" at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, gratefully acknowledging his return to acting prominence. "I was in the wilderness and I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs, but you found me," Fraser said from the stage, thanking director Darren Aronofsky for casting him in the critically lauded role. In "The Whale," Fraser, 54, plays an English teacher housebound by severe obesity who tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter.

1 DAY AGO