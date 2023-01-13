Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe, vows to be 'a transformational leader'
NEW ORLEANS — R'Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at the...
Marconews.com
Critics Choice: ‘Everything Everywhere At Once’ continues awards season run
“Everything Everywhere At Once” continues awards season run with a best picture, director, supporting actor wins. Best actress winner calls award ceremonies a “televised horse race.” (January 16)
Marconews.com
Brendan Fraser tearfully accepts Critics Choice best actor award: 'I was in the wilderness'
A tearful Brendan Fraser accepted best actor for "The Whale" at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, gratefully acknowledging his return to acting prominence. "I was in the wilderness and I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs, but you found me," Fraser said from the stage, thanking director Darren Aronofsky for casting him in the critically lauded role. In "The Whale," Fraser, 54, plays an English teacher housebound by severe obesity who tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter.
