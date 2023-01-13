ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Player grades: Kyrie Irving scores 24 in Nets' 109-98 loss to the Celtics

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Boston Celtics on Thursday for the second matchup between the two teams this season and lost 109-98. Boston now lead the regular-season series 2-0.

For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 24 points and six assists while TJ Warren had 20 points off the bench. Joe Harris had 18 points and Royce O’Neale had 11 points.

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds while Marcus Smart had 16 points and 10 assists. Malcolm Brogdon had 16 points off the bench and Derrick White had 15 points.

This game was competitive through the first three quarters. With the absences of Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown, neither team had as much firepower as typically expected. Brooklyn did a good job of defending Tatum and Irving did not have his most efficient shooting game.

This game turned into a blowout in the fourth quarter as Boston had its offense rolling despite Tatum’s tough shooting night and Brooklyn was unable to keep up without Durant on the court. The Celtics out-rebounded the Nets 48-31 in this game and that lead to a lot of second possessions for Boston that eventually got the best Brooklyn.

Here are your Nets player grades:

Ben Simmons: C+

This will sounds like a broken record, but Simmons leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to scoring the basketball. As has been the theme for the past few seasons, Simmons is still passing up shots at the rim and it hurt the offense in the second half. Despite his wonderful passing, Simmons’ lack of shooting makes him an offensive liability. Other than that, he did a good job rebounding. He played good defense as he usually does, but he still has an issue with committing unnecessary fouls.

Kyrie Irving: B-

Irving started this game shooting efficiently from the field, but that efficiency tailed off as his three-point shot started to falter. That’s not a surprise since Irving has struggled with his three this season, but he was still able to work his mid-range game and getting to wherever he wanted on the floor. Irving did a good job of passing the ball and playing defense, but there were still too many times that Irving was blown by at the point of attack.

Joe Harris: B+

Harris did a great job of scoring the ball as he essentially replaced the injured Kevin Durant in the starting lineup. His three-point shot was on in this game and he was able to finish at the rim effectively. Harris did a good job rebounding the ball and he was playing solid defense, especially in the first half.

Royce O'Neale: C+

O’Neale did a good job of scoring the basketball. His shot tailed off in the second half, but he was able to hit the three-point shots that came his way. He did a good job on the boards as he made it a focus to help out Nic Claxton rebound the ball with the size of the Celtics. There were times throughout this game that O’Neale played outstanding defense as he played a big part in making life hard for Jayson Tatum.

Nic Claxton: B

Claxton did a good job of scoring the ball as he made sure to catch the ball cleanly and either dunk in one motion or finish through contact. He tried to use his post-game, but wasn’t able to get anything going that way. Claxton did a great job rebounding the ball considering that he had to battle with Robert Williams III and Grant Williams all game long. Claxton also did a wonderful job of protecting the rim as he turned portions of the game into his own block party.

TJ Warren: B+

Warren was on fire shooting the ball in the first half. Warren was able to score from his patented mid-range, but was also able to hit a couple of threes. Warren’s shooting tailed off in the second half, but he more than did his part by scoring as much as he did. Unfortunately, Warren wasn’t able to provide much value on the defensive end.

Seth Curry: B-

Curry did a good job of coming off the bench and scoring the ball when the team needed buckets. His three-point game left a lot to be desired, but he was able to work his mid-range game and finish at the rim as well. Turnovers were an issue and his defense was good, all things considering.

Yuta Watanabe: C-

Watanabe did a good job scoring the ball when the opportunity presented itself. He was able to hit a three as he was doing his part in stretching the floor. This was one of Watanabe’s lesser games as he didn’t make much of an impact in this game despite playing some okay defense.

