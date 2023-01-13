Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Nearing New Deal
Kemba Walker spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics but has since struggled to reestablish himself in the NBA. As a result, Walker is expected to take his talents outside the NBA. The four-time All-Star reportedly is set to sign an agreement with Emporio Armani Milan in Italy for the...
Mavs owner Mark Cuban’s Luka Doncic rant draws hilarious $100 million reaction from Andre Iguodala
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were involved in an absolute thriller on Thursday night as they took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The game went into double overtime and it certainly had no shortage of controversial moments throughout the high-profile marquee matchup.
Kyrie Irving seemingly takes a shot at James Harden - “We also don't have anyone who is halfway in in the locker room”
Even though James Harden quit on the Brooklyn Nets last season, he still played in more games in a Nets uniform than Kyrie Irving in the campaign.
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors
Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia 76ers rumors fans want to come true in 2023
Despite being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference last year, the Philadelphia 76ers are a franchise that
“Oh, well, another little guy on me” - How Adrian Dantley amazed former Boston Celtics head coach for being able to outduel taller defenders
Dantley was a matchup nightmare for opposing players and coaches
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
hoopsrumors.com
Celtics Notes: Udoka, Mazzulla, Pritchard, Jackson, White
The Celtics continue to hope their coaching situation resolves itself with Ime Udoka landing another job, but a rival general manager tells Steve Bullpett of Heavy that may not be likely. Although Boston is expected to keep Joe Mazzulla in place beyond this season, he’s still technically the interim coach. Udoka’s suspension for an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate will expire June 30, and the team may have to negotiate a settlement to keep both Udoka and Mazzulla happy.
Twitter reacts to Celtics star Jayson Tatum cruising to historic 51 points vs. Hornets
Martin Luther King Day across the NBA has been highlighted so far by a ridiculous outing from Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who erupted for a historic 51 points in a 130-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on the road. In the process, Tatum became the franchise leader in 50+point games with five, surpassing the legendary Larry Bird. Don’t forget, Tatum is just also 24 years of age.
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers
After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts
The Los Angeles Lakers could be signing a new player to their squad in the near future. It’s not going to be the landscape-shifting addition that so many fans have been clamoring for, though, as the Lakers seem to be looking for a steady frontcourt player that can help them with their current injury situation. […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook blames Joel Embiid for late-game snafu in Lakers loss to Sixers
For the second straight excruciating loss, the Los Angeles Lakers took umbrage with the officiating on a potentially game-winning play. On Thursday, LeBron James expressed displeasure with the refs’ performance in the Lakers’ double-overtime defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. (The NBA acknowledged LeBron was fouled on a last-second layup attempt, though stood by the non-call […] The post Russell Westbrook blames Joel Embiid for late-game snafu in Lakers loss to Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic had zero reaction to his game-winner and Nuggets Twitter is loving it
Nikola Jokic’s game-winner for the Denver Nuggets against the Orlando Magic was incredible, but his reaction to it–or the lack thereof–made it even more amusing. With less than five seconds left on the clock and the game tied at 116-116, Jokic received the ball from Jamal Murray at the top of the key. Franz Wagner […] The post Nikola Jokic had zero reaction to his game-winner and Nuggets Twitter is loving it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s final injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games with a sore left knee. The last time he played was back on January 11th against the Atlanta Hawks, when he grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out ten assists in a Milwaukee win. The Bucks have struggled as of late without their best player, […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo’s final injury status vs. Pacers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s ultra-confident take on Warriors repeating as NBA champions
The Golden State Warriors haven’t exactly looked equipped to defend their title this season. The reigning champions are still under .500 at the season’s midway point, own the league’s second-worst record away from home and sport a net rating in the red, 17th in offense and 19th in defense. They just finished marring a stunning five-game winning streak without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, ending a home stand with consecutive losses to the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and thoroughly depleted Phoenix Suns—further instances of the Dubs playing down to competition in 2022-23.
Grading the Jonquel Jones blockbuster for each WNBA team
Last night, it was announced 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones was traded to the New York Liberty in a three-team deal involving the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun. Here’s the full breakdown of the trade: New York: Jonquel Jones (from Connecticut), Kayla Thonrton (from Dallas) Connecticut: Rebecca Allen (from New York), Tyasha Harris (from Dallas), […] The post Grading the Jonquel Jones blockbuster for each WNBA team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith drops strong Eastern Conference take that Giannis, Milwaukee won’t like
Stephen A Smith stirred the pot again on Friday night, leaving out Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks when sharing his opinion on the best teams in the NBA’s loaded Eastern Conference. “This is gonna shock y’all. I see about four teams in the Eastern Conference, and one of them is not the Milwaukee Bucks,” […] The post Stephen A. Smith drops strong Eastern Conference take that Giannis, Milwaukee won’t like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic trade ‘sense’ will give them major dilemma
While the Detroit Pistons are one of the worst teams in the NBA once again, they have an intriguing veteran player in Bojan Bogdanovic, who is leading the way for this young group offensively. But that also means he’s garnering a lot of trade interest ahead of the February deadline as numerous contenders look for […] The post RUMOR: Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic trade ‘sense’ will give them major dilemma appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 2