Opinion: Jail alternatives improve lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Aurora mayor wants to repeal 'call for the question'David HeitzAurora, CO
Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Pigs, truck, trailer stolen from family in Denver for Stock Show
DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs were stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show this weekend. Miles Lee, who turned 19 Sunday, was here to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, in what would be his last year of eligibility before he ages out of the competition.
At-risk woman, 86, missing in Aurora
Police in Aurora are looking for an at-risk adult who went missing Saturday afternoon after leaving work.
Aurora businesses struggling months after explosion at nearby apartments
The Saturday lunch rush that once filled the business at the Parkside Eatery in Aurora has been slower than usual, more than four months after an explosion at a nearby apartment complex.
$10,000 reward for missing dogs
$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers.
Marchers prepare for MLK Marade in Denver
Courtney Fromm is following the 2023 Marade in Denver, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Large stash of drugs, $400,000 in stolen artwork recovered by police from Colorado hotel room
Colorado police recovered $400,000 in stolen paintings, including a piece by Elaine de Kooning, famous for her abstract portraits of President John F. Kennedy, and four landscapes.
Family offering $10,000 for return of 2 missing dogs
A family in Longmont isn't giving up hope after their two Boston terriers went missing on Nov. 27 last year.
Denver PD investigating death ‘believed to be a homicide’
The Denver Police Department was investigating a death Saturday evening in the 1600 block of South Hazel Court that was "believed to be a homicide," police said.
Second crash occurs nearby while police clear initial crash in Arvada
A motorcycle and a vehicle collided Sunday afternoon while police were already clearing a non-injury crash nearby.
1 killed in crash on US 285 near Conifer
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Highway 285 is back open following a deadly crash on Sunday.
Denver cop facing lawsuit for injuring 62-year-old veteran
A local civil rights attorney is preparing to file a lawsuit against Denver Police Officer Cody Lane, who is currently facing an internal affairs investigation.
Missing Thornton 12-year-old found safe
The Thornton Police Department says that a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.
Debates persist on TABOR refund dollars on 30th anniversary of amendment
This year marks the 30th year of the taxpayer's bill of rights, or TABOR program.
Carjacking pursuit ends in crash
Lakewood police took a woman into custody after she carjacked someone at a car wash and crashed during the police chase.
2 Colorado businesses to use grant money for EV batteries
Two local businesses will utilize grants to build better batteries for electric vehicles.
Homicide suspected after man found dead in Greeley park
The Greeley Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Ramsier Park.
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal crash in Loveland; suspect driver not injured
A suspected DUI crash south of Boyd Lake in Loveland ended with one person dead and two seriously injured on Saturday evening.
7 hurt after suspected street racer, drunk driver collide in Denver
DENVER (KKTV) - Seven people were hospitalized over the weekend after an alleged street racer and drunk driver crashed head on in Denver. Authorities say the suspected street racer hit the other vehicle as both were traveling on West Jewell Avenue near Federal Boulevard early Saturday morning. Six people were trapped in the vehicles and had to be freed by firefighters.
Arrest made after man found stabbed to death in Denver park
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a stabbing victim who died in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood on Saturday.
Body discovered at Colorado park, homicide investigation underway
An investigation is underway after the body of a 32-year-old man was discovered at Ramsier Park in Greeley on Saturday, according to officials from the Greeley Police Department. At around 1:30 AM on Saturday, police began receiving reports of a "downed person" on the south side of the park, in...
