Aurora, CO

9NEWS

Pigs, truck, trailer stolen from family in Denver for Stock Show

DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs were stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show this weekend. Miles Lee, who turned 19 Sunday, was here to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, in what would be his last year of eligibility before he ages out of the competition.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

$10,000 reward for missing dogs

$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Marchers prepare for MLK Marade in Denver

Courtney Fromm is following the 2023 Marade in Denver, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver cop facing lawsuit for injuring 62-year-old veteran

A local civil rights attorney is preparing to file a lawsuit against Denver Police Officer Cody Lane, who is currently facing an internal affairs investigation.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Carjacking pursuit ends in crash

Lakewood police took a woman into custody after she carjacked someone at a car wash and crashed during the police chase.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

2 Colorado businesses to use grant money for EV batteries

Two local businesses will utilize grants to build better batteries for electric vehicles.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

7 hurt after suspected street racer, drunk driver collide in Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - Seven people were hospitalized over the weekend after an alleged street racer and drunk driver crashed head on in Denver. Authorities say the suspected street racer hit the other vehicle as both were traveling on West Jewell Avenue near Federal Boulevard early Saturday morning. Six people were trapped in the vehicles and had to be freed by firefighters.
DENVER, CO

