Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Weather hits quality of Ukraine's corn crop - agriculture minister
KYIV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The quality of Ukraine's corn crop has been hit by poor weather conditions, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said on Monday. "It is much worse this year, because... we have entered into a lengthy, stretched winter harvest, which is rather difficult," Solskyi told a news conference. "There are large swings in temperature, which... is firstly difficult for farmers to work in, secondly it harms quality."
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices down slightly on high global supply
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices in mid-January are down slightly amid increased competition from other exporters and high supply volumes, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, fell $1 last week to $305 per tonne for delivery in the first half of February, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russian weekly exports dropped to 760,000 tonnes of grain from 970,000 a week earlier, SovEcon said, citing port data. Of that, total wheat exports were 670,000 tonnes, down from 860,000 tonnes. SovEcon estimated Russia's grain exports would stand at 4.1 million tonnes in January, including 3.7 million tonnes of wheat. Analysts also said a cold snap across southern Russia would have only a "limited impact" on winter wheat, despite previous fears that low temperatures could lead to lost crops. With temperatures five to seven degrees below normal this week, SovEcon said it could expect some dead crops in parts of the Russian Volga, but the "cold snap probably didn't last long enough to have a big impact". Temperatures are rising once again now, they noted. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,450 rbls/t +100 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,000 rbls/t +375 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 79,000 rbls/t + 900 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 32,200 rbls/t +600 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,180/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $745.06/t +$20.01 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 68.64 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Jake Cordell; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 5-Cautious China approves GMO alfalfa import after decade-long wait
(Adds details on alfalfa crops and comment from U.S. Department of Agriculture) Jan 13 (Reuters) - China approved imports of eight genetically modified (GM) crops, permitting shipments of GM alfalfa for the first time after a decade-long wait, the country's agriculture ministry said on Friday. Global seed makers and the...
Agriculture Online
Russia's 2022 grain crop at 153.8 mln t, wheat at 104.43 mln t - Ifax
MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia's 2022 grain crop reached 153.8 million tonnes, including 104.43 of wheat, Interfax reported, citing the state statistics agency Rosstat. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
Agriculture Online
China asks slaughter houses to help stabilise hog prices
SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's top planning body has asked slaughter firms to increase commercial stocks of pigs to help revive market demand and drive up sluggish hog prices. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said it would take timely measures, such as increasing meat reserves, if...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Egypt to sell discounted bread to fight inflation
CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's government will start selling discounted bread to people not enrolled in its bread subsidy programme as it battles accelerating inflation, the supply minister said on Monday. People will be able to buy 90g loaves at cost price using pre-paid "debit cards", Ali Moselhy said,...
Activist investor Ryan Cohen builds stake in Alibaba -WSJ
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Activist investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end firm on tight supplies, lower weights
CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended mostly firm on Friday, underpinned by tight supplies and as harsh winter weather in recent weeks lowered cattle slaughter weights and limited beef production, traders said. Live cattle futures prices remained bound in a recent trading range as...
Agriculture Online
Equatorial Marine tops Singapore list of 2022 marine fuel suppliers
By Jeslyn Lerh SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd rose one spot to become the top marine fuel supplier at world's largest bunkering hub Singapore in 2022, official data showed on Monday. Equatorial overtook PetroChina International Singapore Pte Ltd, who dipped from its top ranking in 2021 to second spot in 2022, while Trafigura's TFG Marine Pte Ltd climbed two spots to become third-largest supplier, data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore showed. Vitol Bunkers Pte Ltd maintained fourth in 2022 as with the previous year, while Shell Plc's Singapore bunkering unit, Shell Eastern Trading Pte Ltd, fell two spots to fifth. Sales of marine fuels, known as bunkers, fell 4.3% year-on-year to 47.9 million tonnes in 2022 at Singapore as macroeconomic headwinds weighed on global ship refuelling demand. 2022 Bunker Suppliers by Volume Ranking 1 EQUATORIAL MARINE FUEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTE LTD 2 PETROCHINA INTERNATIONAL (S) PTE LTD 3 TFG MARINE PTE LTD 4 VITOL BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD 5 SHELL EASTERN TRADING (PTE) LTD 6 BP SINGAPORE PTE LTD 7 GLOBAL ENERGY TRADING PTE LTD 8 CHEVRON SINGAPORE PTE LTD 9 MINERVA BUNKERING PTE LTD 10 SENTEK MARINE & TRADING PTE LTD 11 ENG HUA COMPANY (PTE) LTD 12 MAERSK OIL TRADING SINGAPORE PTE LTD 13 GLENCORE SINGAPORE PTE LTD 14 EXXONMOBIL ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD 15 HONG LAM FUELS PTE LTD 16 GOLDEN ISLAND DIESEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD 17 MARUBENI INT'L PETROLEUM (S) PTE LTD 18 CONSORT BUNKERS PTE LTD 19 SINOPEC FUEL OIL (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD 20 SK ENERGY INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD 21 CATHAY MARINE FUEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD 22 TOTALENERGIES MARINE FUELS PTE LTD 23 SINGAMAS PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD 24 BUNKER HOUSE PETROLEUM PTE LTD 25 GRANDEUR TRADING & SERVICES PTE LTD 26 FRATELLI COSULICH BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD 27 GLOBAL MARINE TRANSPORTATION PTE LTD 28 PALMSTONE TANKERS & TRADING PTE LTD 29 TOYOTA TSUSHO PETROLEUM PTE LTD 30 SIRIUS MARINE PTE LTD 31 KENOIL MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD 32 CNC PETROLEUM PTE LTD 33 EASTPOINT INT'L MARKETING PTE LTD 34 TRITON BUNKERING SERVICES PTE LTD 35 VICTORY PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD 36 IMPEX MARINE (S) PTE LTD 37 CENTRAL STAR MARINE SUPPLIES PTE LTD 38 PEGASUS MARITIME (S) PTE LTD 39 HAI YIN MARINE PTE LTD 40 HAI FU MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD 41 SHELL EASTERN PETROLEUM (PTE) LTD 42 BUNKER B PTE LTD (Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Agriculture Online
Weather changes may be too late to salvage Argentina growing season
No surprises in the weather for South America in the second full week of January 2023, week-ending January 14, as dryness continued for Argentina and southern Brazil. Farther north, beneficial precipitation fell, which has been the case most of this growing season. Crop estimates for Brazil remain healthy while estimates for Argentina continue to be reduced. However, there are signs that the weather pattern could start to change later in January and into February 2023, which would bring wetter conditions back to Argentina and southern Brazil.
Comments / 0