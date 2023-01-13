By Jeslyn Lerh SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd rose one spot to become the top marine fuel supplier at world's largest bunkering hub Singapore in 2022, official data showed on Monday. Equatorial overtook PetroChina International Singapore Pte Ltd, who dipped from its top ranking in 2021 to second spot in 2022, while Trafigura's TFG Marine Pte Ltd climbed two spots to become third-largest supplier, data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore showed. Vitol Bunkers Pte Ltd maintained fourth in 2022 as with the previous year, while Shell Plc's Singapore bunkering unit, Shell Eastern Trading Pte Ltd, fell two spots to fifth. Sales of marine fuels, known as bunkers, fell 4.3% year-on-year to 47.9 million tonnes in 2022 at Singapore as macroeconomic headwinds weighed on global ship refuelling demand. 2022 Bunker Suppliers by Volume Ranking 1 EQUATORIAL MARINE FUEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTE LTD 2 PETROCHINA INTERNATIONAL (S) PTE LTD 3 TFG MARINE PTE LTD 4 VITOL BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD 5 SHELL EASTERN TRADING (PTE) LTD 6 BP SINGAPORE PTE LTD 7 GLOBAL ENERGY TRADING PTE LTD 8 CHEVRON SINGAPORE PTE LTD 9 MINERVA BUNKERING PTE LTD 10 SENTEK MARINE & TRADING PTE LTD 11 ENG HUA COMPANY (PTE) LTD 12 MAERSK OIL TRADING SINGAPORE PTE LTD 13 GLENCORE SINGAPORE PTE LTD 14 EXXONMOBIL ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD 15 HONG LAM FUELS PTE LTD 16 GOLDEN ISLAND DIESEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD 17 MARUBENI INT'L PETROLEUM (S) PTE LTD 18 CONSORT BUNKERS PTE LTD 19 SINOPEC FUEL OIL (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD 20 SK ENERGY INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD 21 CATHAY MARINE FUEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD 22 TOTALENERGIES MARINE FUELS PTE LTD 23 SINGAMAS PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD 24 BUNKER HOUSE PETROLEUM PTE LTD 25 GRANDEUR TRADING & SERVICES PTE LTD 26 FRATELLI COSULICH BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD 27 GLOBAL MARINE TRANSPORTATION PTE LTD 28 PALMSTONE TANKERS & TRADING PTE LTD 29 TOYOTA TSUSHO PETROLEUM PTE LTD 30 SIRIUS MARINE PTE LTD 31 KENOIL MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD 32 CNC PETROLEUM PTE LTD 33 EASTPOINT INT'L MARKETING PTE LTD 34 TRITON BUNKERING SERVICES PTE LTD 35 VICTORY PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD 36 IMPEX MARINE (S) PTE LTD 37 CENTRAL STAR MARINE SUPPLIES PTE LTD 38 PEGASUS MARITIME (S) PTE LTD 39 HAI YIN MARINE PTE LTD 40 HAI FU MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD 41 SHELL EASTERN PETROLEUM (PTE) LTD 42 BUNKER B PTE LTD (Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

20 HOURS AGO