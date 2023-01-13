Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Related
Mother mourning loss at Griffin funeral home describes when tornado hit
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A daughter was mourning the loss of her mother and saying her final farewells when a tornado wreaked havoc in Spalding County. She believes when the storm struck, her mother was watching over her and her three children. The funeral home in Griffin was crushed by...
fox5atlanta.com
Tornado devastates parts of Griffin, residents left without power
As the temperature dropped Saturday evening, most of the City of Griffin were still without power. A non-profit based in metro-Atlanta stepped up to the join the disaster relief response.
fox8live.com
Officials identify 5-year-old boy crushed by tree during severe weather
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Officials in Georgia have identified a 5-year-old boy who was killed during severe weather on Thursday. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Egan Jeffcoat was in a car with his mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell directly onto their vehicle.
Man killed in 'suspicious' house fire: Fayette County deputies
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a “suspicious” house fire broke out in Fayette County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the fire broke out at Porter Road just before 2 a.m. The home was fully engulfed, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Tree falls onto funeral home with people inside
The owner of a local funeral home in Griffin says he's fortunate his staff and family are safe after violent storms brought down a tree onto his establishment. He told FOX 5 he believes a tornado ripped through the area. He also says his life's work will likely have to be torn down.
YAHOO!
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
A third person has died after tornadoes and severe storms moved through much of Georgia on Thursday. According to his family, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, a lineman with Georgia Right of Way was killed while working to restore power to his community. Family members say Maxwell was in a bucket truck...
fox5atlanta.com
Stockbridge non-profit provides relief to Griffin residents amid power outages
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In Griffin, thousands of people are still without power days after a deadly tornado ripped through the area—leaving destruction in its path. For some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, no power means no heat amid freezing cold temperatures, and many are struggling to find food.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Widespread damage across Spalding County following multiple tornadoes
Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. 114 years young!. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta News First at 4 - second half...
HS game canceled in Griffin following storms, tornados
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The high school basketball game scheduled against two schools in Griffin County has been canceled following damage from intense storms and a confirmed EF-3 tornado in the area earlier this week. According to the Griffin-Spalding County School System Facebook Page, the game between Griffin and Spaling...
‘I saw the storm coming:’ Griffin neighbors remember watching as tornado causes chaos at Walmart
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Neighbors in Griffin watched as a scary situation unfolded on Thursday when a tornado hit a Walmart. The EF-3 storm tossed around carts and other debris outside the building and lifted portions of the roof off the store. Friday night, the clean-up process was underway in...
koamnewsnow.com
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Cleanup continues after a tornado in Griffin
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Trees pulled at the root and collapsed power lines were still prevalent in Griffin, Georgia on Saturday. Three days after a tornado touched down in the city, people were still returning to their homes as they attempted to salvage what they could. For many, like Tiffany...
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County mobile home residents describe Thursday's storm: 'I was going to die'
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Crews are working to clean up in Henry County after fallen trees crushed multiple mobile homes. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75. The hum of chainsaws filled the air in Locust...
Man shot, killed Saturday night in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Atlanta. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8213 Brookwood Valley Circle NE at about 11:32 p.m. Officers located the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his body. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
atlantanewsfirst.com
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather in Butts County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 5-year-old in Butts County is the first confirmed death during the severe weather that impacted north Georgia Jan. 12. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the six-year-old was in a car with their mother on Haley Road and Highway 36 when a tree fell on the car.
‘God help me:’ Henry County man survives tree crushing truck with him inside
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A Henry County man believes that he narrowly escaped death on Thursday after a tree crushed his truck while he was inside. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Richard Byars after he was released from the hospital Friday. Trees fell and power lines went...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Strong storms blow roofs off LaGrange homes, damage properties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Few counties were spared in metro Atlanta after a series of strong storms swept through the region Thursday afternoon. Some families in LaGrange were forced to find a new home to stay for the night after theirs were destroyed. “It’s just a scary feeling...
WXIA 11 Alive
Child dies in Butts County after storm
The Butts County Medical Examiner told 11Alive a tree fell on a car traveling down Hailey Road in Jackson, Ga. The child died from the injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mobile home community under shelter-in-place order in | Henry County Storm damage latest
A mobile home community in Henry County is under a shelter-in-place order. Crews are trying to rescue residents and get them to safety.
Comments / 0