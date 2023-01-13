ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Storm damage | Tree falls onto funeral home with people inside

The owner of a local funeral home in Griffin says he's fortunate his staff and family are safe after violent storms brought down a tree onto his establishment. He told FOX 5 he believes a tornado ripped through the area. He also says his life's work will likely have to be torn down.
GRIFFIN, GA
11Alive

HS game canceled in Griffin following storms, tornados

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The high school basketball game scheduled against two schools in Griffin County has been canceled following damage from intense storms and a confirmed EF-3 tornado in the area earlier this week. According to the Griffin-Spalding County School System Facebook Page, the game between Griffin and Spaling...
GRIFFIN, GA
koamnewsnow.com

GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE

Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Cleanup continues after a tornado in Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Trees pulled at the root and collapsed power lines were still prevalent in Griffin, Georgia on Saturday. Three days after a tornado touched down in the city, people were still returning to their homes as they attempted to salvage what they could. For many, like Tiffany...
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather in Butts County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 5-year-old in Butts County is the first confirmed death during the severe weather that impacted north Georgia Jan. 12. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the six-year-old was in a car with their mother on Haley Road and Highway 36 when a tree fell on the car.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Strong storms blow roofs off LaGrange homes, damage properties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Few counties were spared in metro Atlanta after a series of strong storms swept through the region Thursday afternoon. Some families in LaGrange were forced to find a new home to stay for the night after theirs were destroyed. “It’s just a scary feeling...
LAGRANGE, GA

