Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

A look at Joe Burrow's most iconic outfits from the 2022 season 😎

Fans know Joe Burrow for his golden arm and confident play on the field for the Cincinnati Bengals. But those who follow his every move recognize him for another important characteristic: his unique fashion. Burrow’s wardrobe has received national attention, earning him a spot on the New York Times’ list of most stylish people from last year. The gunslinger doesn’t just dress to impress. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
msn.com

NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round?

In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Dolphins. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo win in the Wild Card round. The Buffalo Bills had another remarkable season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a seven-game winning streak.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL live streams: How to watch 2023 playoff games free without cable

There will be a new team on the NFL mountaintop come February. But before that, 14 teams will take part in a single-elimination playoff tournament, one of the most grueling competitions in all of sports. This year's postseason field features a wide array of stars, from wily veterans (Tom Brady)...
ng-sportingnews.com

Wild-Card Weekend FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments

While fantasy leagues wrapped up in Weeks 17 and 18, the DFS season is hitting its home stretch. The NFL's super wild-card weekend slate provides DFS players with six entertaining games spread across three days. We've crafted our favorite FanDuel full roster lineup for this weekend's slate of games, opting to stack a contrarian QB and WR while riding with a couple of big-named studs, as well.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens release final injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round, marking the third matchup of the 2022-2023 season between the two franchises. Baltimore won the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati, while the Bengals took the Week 18 matchup from the Ravens. On Friday, Baltimore released...
BALTIMORE, MD
ng-sportingnews.com

Will C.J. Stroud return to Ohio State? Latest news on NFL Draft declaration before 2023 deadline

One name remains conspicuously absent among the list of college football players who have declared early for the 2023 NFL Draft: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is fast approaching, and Stroud — long considered a consensus top-five pick — has yet to formally announce for the draft. For that matter, he has given no indication, publicly at least, on what the future holds for him.
COLUMBUS, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Damar Hamlin will not attend Bills-Dolphins wild-card game: 'My heart is with my guys as they compete today!'

This story has been updated from a previous version. Damar Hamlin will not be at Highmark Stadium for the Bills' wild-card game against the Dolphins on Sunday. The Associated Press, citing a source with knowledge of Hamlin's schedule, initially reported on Sunday the Bills safety would make his gameday return at Orchard Park, N.Y., after getting released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday. The AP then followed up with a report that his plans "may have changed" before Hamin himself said via Twitter that he would watch from home.
BUFFALO, NY

