Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Restaurant Review--Otto's in CovingtonLibby Shively McAvoyCovington, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
A look at Joe Burrow's most iconic outfits from the 2022 season 😎
Fans know Joe Burrow for his golden arm and confident play on the field for the Cincinnati Bengals. But those who follow his every move recognize him for another important characteristic: his unique fashion. Burrow’s wardrobe has received national attention, earning him a spot on the New York Times’ list of most stylish people from last year. The gunslinger doesn’t just dress to impress. ...
msn.com
NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round?
In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Dolphins. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo win in the Wild Card round. The Buffalo Bills had another remarkable season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a seven-game winning streak.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Three keys: How the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) Sunday night with the loser going home for the offseason. For the third time this season, these AFC North rivals will square off against one another. Baltimore and Cincinnati split the regular-season series this year. Baltimore will make back-to-back trips...
Cincinnati's Chidobe Awuzie: How do the 12-4 Bengals not have one AP All-Pro?
As the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their Wild Card round playoff game Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, they learned that they didn't have anyone named Friday to the AP All-Pro team. That didn't sit well with many Cincinnati fans reacting on social media, in addition to...
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Bengals issue final injury report before playoffs vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals had major names Tee Higgins, Alex Cappa and Cam Taylor-Britt on the injury report all week long before the playoff encounter with the Baltimore Ravens. As of the final injury report, at least, things look upbeat on most of those fronts. Onlookers already knew that Cappa, the...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff bracket: Who will Jaguars play in 2023 divisional round following win?
It took all 18 weeks, but the Jaguars clinched the AFC South in just Trevor Lawrence's second season with their win over the Titans to move to 9-8 on the year. Jacksonville has put together a surprising year after an offseason that was scrutinized, and the future looks bright in Florida.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL live streams: How to watch 2023 playoff games free without cable
There will be a new team on the NFL mountaintop come February. But before that, 14 teams will take part in a single-elimination playoff tournament, one of the most grueling competitions in all of sports. This year's postseason field features a wide array of stars, from wily veterans (Tom Brady)...
ng-sportingnews.com
Wild-Card Weekend FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments
While fantasy leagues wrapped up in Weeks 17 and 18, the DFS season is hitting its home stretch. The NFL's super wild-card weekend slate provides DFS players with six entertaining games spread across three days. We've crafted our favorite FanDuel full roster lineup for this weekend's slate of games, opting to stack a contrarian QB and WR while riding with a couple of big-named studs, as well.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady vs. 2023 playoff QBs by the numbers: How Patrick Mahomes, others compare to GOAT's career record & more
The 2023 NFL playoffs are something of a milestone for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who at this point has little else to achieve in the most storied playing career in NFL history. This marks Brady's 20th time leading a playoff run: more seasons than many of his contemporaries ever see...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Ravens release final injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round, marking the third matchup of the 2022-2023 season between the two franchises. Baltimore won the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati, while the Bengals took the Week 18 matchup from the Ravens. On Friday, Baltimore released...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens' Sammy Watkins wants Lamar Jackson back on field vs. Bengals: 'I hope he hobbles back out there'
Lamar Jackson's knee sprain has proved more fickle than anticipated. The Ravens star, who left his team's Week 13 game vs. the Broncos after taking a hit to the leg, hasn't taken part in practice in more than a month. On Thursday, he publicly disclosed the details of his injury on Twitter, a move that reportedly rankled team brass.
ng-sportingnews.com
Will C.J. Stroud return to Ohio State? Latest news on NFL Draft declaration before 2023 deadline
One name remains conspicuously absent among the list of college football players who have declared early for the 2023 NFL Draft: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is fast approaching, and Stroud — long considered a consensus top-five pick — has yet to formally announce for the draft. For that matter, he has given no indication, publicly at least, on what the future holds for him.
Fox 19
Coach Taylor, Bengals players go above and beyond for young boy outside practice
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy from Fort Mitchell got a huge surprise Friday at Paycor Stadium!. Calvin Theetge, a huge Bengals fan with Down syndrome, was visiting the stadium Friday. Calvin’s father, Derrick Theetge took him hoping to see the team as they left practice. But he got a...
ng-sportingnews.com
Damar Hamlin will not attend Bills-Dolphins wild-card game: 'My heart is with my guys as they compete today!'
This story has been updated from a previous version. Damar Hamlin will not be at Highmark Stadium for the Bills' wild-card game against the Dolphins on Sunday. The Associated Press, citing a source with knowledge of Hamlin's schedule, initially reported on Sunday the Bills safety would make his gameday return at Orchard Park, N.Y., after getting released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday. The AP then followed up with a report that his plans "may have changed" before Hamin himself said via Twitter that he would watch from home.
saturdaytradition.com
Former OSU, Maryland LB elevated by Cincinnati Bengals for playoff game
Former Ohio State and Maryland LB Keandre Jones has earned a promotion. Ian Rapoport announced that the Bengals promoted Jones and DE Raymond Johnson III ahead of their playoff matchup against the Ravens. Jones has appeared in just 1 game in the 2022 season and has not recorded a stat.
WHIO Dayton
WHO DEY: ‘It’s fun to be here;’ Bengals fans ready to cheer team in playoff game against Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are getting closer and closer for the start of their playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens tonight at Paycor Stadium. >>PHOTOS: Miami Valley Bengals fans show their support for the stripes. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says fans in Cincinnati are ready to watch...
WLWT 5
Coach Taylor: Bengals will deliver more game balls if team wins Sunday
CINCINNATI — The countdown is on for the Cincinnati Bengals to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the first weekend of the NFL Playoffs. Sunday night's game will be broadcasted on WLWT at 8:15 p.m. If the Bengals win, head coach Zac Taylor told WLWT during a news conference...
Comments / 0