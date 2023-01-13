ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUTV

2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash

IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Provo Canyon reopened following avalanche control

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that State Route 189 through Provo Canyon was reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon's State Route 189 was closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation, according to authorities. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed off...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake County deputies welcome new K-9, Kylo

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County authorities welcomed a new deputy to the Sheriff's Office Thursday. K-9 Kylo is SLCo's newest member of the squad. According to officials, now that Kylo has received his badge and earned his official title, he will join his partner Deputy Hintze in keeping a close eye and nose out for any drugs that may be present within the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, as well as any illicit drugs on city streets.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

One killed in rollover crash on 31st Street in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Ogden involving two vehicles and nine total occupants. Officers said they responded to the 700 West block of 31st Street just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They said a white SUV was traveling westbound on 31st...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

'Tiny home' a total loss after fire in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A "tiny house" is a total loss after Lehi fire officials said it was fully engulfed in flames. They said a call came in to report the fire on the corner of 100 North and 400 East at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
LEHI, UT

