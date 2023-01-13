SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County authorities welcomed a new deputy to the Sheriff's Office Thursday. K-9 Kylo is SLCo's newest member of the squad. According to officials, now that Kylo has received his badge and earned his official title, he will join his partner Deputy Hintze in keeping a close eye and nose out for any drugs that may be present within the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, as well as any illicit drugs on city streets.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO