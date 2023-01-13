Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KUTV
2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash
IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
KUTV
Car slams into Tooele storefront killing woman at desk, injuring two others
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after a minivan slammed head-on into a storefront in Tooele, authorities said. Corporal Colbey Bentley with the the Tooele Police Department told 2News that a minivan drove into a storefront at 169 North Main Street Monday morning. A woman who was...
KUTV
Life Flight dispatched for man who fell off snowmobile in Utah County
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams responded to assist a man who Utah County officials said fell off a snowmobile and possibly broke his leg. They said they received a call regarding the incident at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 52-year-old man fell on Buffalo Peak...
KUTV
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
KUTV
Weber County deputies ask for public help investigating possible gunshots in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Weber County authorities are investigating a report of shots fired. Representatives of the Weber County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were dispatched to the area of 5100 South 4500 West in Ogden at 10:30 p.m. Friday on a report of several round of gunshots being fired.
KUTV
Police: Man in dark clothing, possibly jaywalking, critically injured crossing State St.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is in critical condition after an he was struck while attempting to cross the street at a State Street intersection in Salt Lake City late Sunday, authorities stated. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to...
KUTV
SLCPD investigating 2 hit-and-runs; one fatal, one involving 2 teen victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake police are investigating two hit-and-run crashed that occurred overnight Sunday, one of which marks the first Salt Lake City traffic-related fatality of 2023. The first investigation began shortly before 2 a.m. when the Salt Lake City Police Department received a report of...
KUTV
Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
KUTV
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
KUTV
Provo Canyon reopened following avalanche control
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that State Route 189 through Provo Canyon was reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon's State Route 189 was closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation, according to authorities. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed off...
KUTV
Salt Lake County deputies welcome new K-9, Kylo
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County authorities welcomed a new deputy to the Sheriff's Office Thursday. K-9 Kylo is SLCo's newest member of the squad. According to officials, now that Kylo has received his badge and earned his official title, he will join his partner Deputy Hintze in keeping a close eye and nose out for any drugs that may be present within the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, as well as any illicit drugs on city streets.
KUTV
Tanker driver dies, SUV driver critically injured in Mountain View Corridor crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person died Monday morning in a passenger vehicle vs. tanker crash that left a Mountain View Corridor intersection closed and the surrounding area covered in thousands of gallons of diesel fuel. The incident happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. Jan. 16, at the...
KUTV
Neighbors say man shot by Salt Lake City crashed through window into home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man shot and critically wounded by Salt Lake police rammed his car into a pickup truck, then ran to a nearby home and crashed through a window to get inside the house. Those details were not released by police Friday, but by neighbors...
KUTV
No injuries reported after officials respond to fire at Hotel Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said no injuries were reported after they responded to a fire at Hotel Park City and the cottages there. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson with the Park City Fire District told 2News the call came in about smoke in a villa just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.
KUTV
One killed in rollover crash on 31st Street in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Ogden involving two vehicles and nine total occupants. Officers said they responded to the 700 West block of 31st Street just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They said a white SUV was traveling westbound on 31st...
KUTV
Two stranded stranded snowmobilers rescued from steep canyon in Wasatch County
KAMAS, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams helped two snowmobilers who became stranded on a steep canyon in deep snow. They responded to Nobletts Creek in Wasatch County on Thursday at 4:50 p.m. More from 2News. Officials said it took approximately five and a half hours to assist...
KUTV
Thousands of dollars of stolen property recovered after Springville porch pirate arrest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after multiple reports of package thefts in Springville, police said. They said the suspected porch pirate was caught on Ring doorbell cameras, but he was wearing a mask and could not immediately be identified. Related stories from 2News. Detectives went...
KUTV
Associate professor explains drama surrounding Dr. King's historic visit to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you ask around, very few people in Utah have heard the story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., visiting the Beehive State. “When Dr. King came to speak here, it was wintertime," Chambless said. The date was January 31, 1961 and the Civil...
KUTV
Little Cottonwood's S.R. 210 to close through afternoon for avalanche mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Avalanche mitigation and avalanche safety efforts have prompted both backcountry and road closures in the Cottonwood Canyons Sunday. According to officials of the Utah Department of Transportation's Avalanche division, a backcountry closure for Little Cottonwood Canyon's Hellgate Gazex was issued from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.
KUTV
'Tiny home' a total loss after fire in Lehi
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A "tiny house" is a total loss after Lehi fire officials said it was fully engulfed in flames. They said a call came in to report the fire on the corner of 100 North and 400 East at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
Comments / 0