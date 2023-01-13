Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Dotsey scores 23 points, helps Haverford stay undefeated
Caroline Dotsey poured in a game-high 23 points and was the named the Under Armour Game MVP in Haverford’s 54-42 victory over Notre Dame at the Hoops for Hope Classic Sunday at Ursinus College. Aniya Eberhart was 5-for-6 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and finished with...
papreplive.com
Malvern wins third straight ETR title with champ, O’Neill; OJR’s Bechtold wins belt
HOLLAND >> It’ll be some time before Malvern Prep sneaks up on anyone in the wrestling realm. But at the Escape the Rock tournament, Sunday, a few Friars made impressions. Eight Friars earned top-eight medals and five of them out-placed their initial seeding. Malvern won its third straight team title at this tournament, that perennially draws top talent from multiple states.
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic’s Gabby Casey, Souderton’s Casey Harter and Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Erin Daley close in on scoring milestones
Gabby Casey is already the Lansdale Catholic girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer. Now, she’s closing in on the overall school record. The senior is 64 points away from matching Mike McGowan’s 1,347 points, a record set in 2003. This week the Crusaders host Archbishop Ryan on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Bethlehem Catholic on Saturday at 2 p.m.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Jan. 14): Quinn Smith earns 100th win for Spring-Ford, Rams finish second at Big Red Duals
Big Red Duals >> Quinn Smith earned his 100th career win as Spring-Ford finished second in the Big Red Duals Saturday at Souderton. The Rams fell to Saucon Valley 48-27 in the championship final. Boyertown finished third, losing to Saucon Valley 50-24 in the semifinals and then coming back for a 37-30 win over Pennsbury in the third-place match. .
papreplive.com
Wrestlers raise it up a notch at Big Red Duals
FRANCONIA — Saturday’s Big Red Duals at Souderton Area High School provided a big taste of top competition and also served as a reunion of sorts. Although Central Bucks East and Timberlane High – out of New Hampshire – weren’t too familiar with each other, the head coaches were.
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh’s fast start sinks Methacton boys basketball
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> This weekend was going to be a good test for the Plymouth Whitemarsh boys basketball team, with back-to-back road games for the first time this season and the second coming against a strong Methacton squad. But the Colonials did just what they needed to do on Saturday...
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford rules the day, downs Perkiomen Valley 56-44 in anticipated showdown
ROYERSFORD >> Perkiomen Valley girls basketball coach John Russo isn’t the first person to have the thought. It’s a sentiment that’s been uttered about Spring-Ford for more than a decade around Pioneer Athletic Conference girls basketball. “They’re the measuring stick for us,” said the Vikings’ third-year head...
papreplive.com
Unionville swims to double victory against Kennett in neighborhood meet
Kennett Square >> Following the Unionville swim team’s double victory against Kennett in front of a packed house at the Kennett Area YMCA on Friday evening, Longhorn head coach Mike Mangan reflected on the community spirit of this particular meet. “There’s great camaraderie between these two teams, it’s a...
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Joyner, Brown score 19 each, Upper Darby downs Marple
Yassir Joyner and Miymire Brown scored 19 points apiece Thursday night as Upper Darby led from start to finish in a 74-61 boys basketball triumph over Marple Newtown. Nadir Myers (14 points) and Khysir Slaughert (13) also reached double figures for the Royals (10-3 overall, 6-3 Central League), who led 18-12 after the first quarter and 33-26 at halftime.
papreplive.com
Cramer clutch late in OT as Pennridge edges Council Rock North
EAST ROCKHILL >> Winning plays late in a basketball game can be determined by skill or scheme. And sometimes, as was the case from Tommy Cramer and the Pennridge boys team Friday night, it simply comes down to desire. With the Rams and visiting Council Rock North tied in the...
papreplive.com
Conestoga defense locks up Penncrest
TREDYFFRIN>> The old adage is that defense wins championships. Well, no championship was won Friday night at Conestoga high School but the host Pioneers put on quite a defensive show as they harassed visiting Penncrest into a frigid two for 32 shooting night from the field and came away with a 39-21, Central League win on Senior Night at Conestoga.
papreplive.com
Sweet Senior Night for North Penn with wins over rival Souderton
TOWAMENCIN >> There’s no better way North Penn would like to spend its Senior Night than to have Souderton over for an evening of fast swims. “They’re our hometown rival,” said Knights senior tri-captain Kayla Stressman, “so it’s always nice swimming against them, especially on our Senior Night. There’s a lot of competition and we swam our best times.”
papreplive.com
Rustin’s St.Clair nominated for Don Shula Award
PHILADELPHIA>> One of the most successful area football head coaches has been nominated by the Philadelphia Eagles for the prestigious Don Shula Award for the High School Football Coach of the Year. Each NFL team nominates a head football coach from its city for the Shula Award. And for the...
papreplive.com
Defense is the key to Henderson’s triumph over Bishop Shanahan
WEST CHESTER >> Friday was a very long day for West Chester Henderson head basketball coach Jason Ritter, and it really had nothing to do with the outcome of his team’s 70-57 Ches-Mont National victory over visiting Bishop Shanahan. “This win is a credit to my coaching staff and...
Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney gets his first college offer
Marcus Sweeney emerged as one of the Mid-Penn’s top two-way players a season ago, and now he has a college offer to show for it. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Hershey senior said he received an offer Saturday to play at Shippensburg University. “It felt amazing,” Sweeney said. “It felt like...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical
Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
Villanova University Is Now the Permanent Steward of MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech
Villanova University is now the permanent steward of the original copy of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, writes Jackie Thomas for The Villanovan. University President Rev. Peter M. Donohue made the announcement on Aug. 27, 2021, on the eve of the speech’s 58th anniversary.
WGAL
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
rew-online.com
Landmark Properties to Develop The Mark Philadelphia
Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
