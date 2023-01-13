Read full article on original website
Griffin-Spalding schools will be closed through Wednesday as area recovers from tornado damage
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The Griffin-Spalding County School System will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday as the community works to restore power and clean up tornado damage, according to the district. Last week, the area was devastated by severe weather. A tornado struck a Walmart on Tara Blvd in...
Man killed in 'suspicious' house fire: Fayette County deputies
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a “suspicious” house fire broke out in Fayette County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the fire broke out at Porter Road just before 2 a.m. The home was fully engulfed, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
atlantanewsfirst.com
One found dead after ‘fully engulfed’ fire in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after authorities in Fayette County found a person after a “fully engulfed” fire at a home early Friday morning. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Porter Road around 2:25 a.m. to help firefighters...
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A third person has died after tornadoes, and severe storms moved through much of Georgia on Thursday. According to his family, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, a lineman with Georgia Right of Way,,three, was killed while working to restore power to his community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
'It breaks my heart': Griffin continues clean up after EF-3 tornado
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Folks in Griffin are still picking up the pieces after Thursday's storm system left behind heavy damage. The National Weather Service confirmed that at least two tornadoes hit: an EF-3 and EF-2. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha was there where she saw homes under toppled trees, people...
webcenterfairbanks.com
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters rescue female ‘trapped’ in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One female victim was rescued after being trapped in a fire on the second floor of an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to Shamrock Gardens at the 1800 block of Honeysuckle Lane around 10:27 a.m. after reports of a...
‘I saw the storm coming:’ Griffin neighbors remember watching as tornado causes chaos at Walmart
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Neighbors in Griffin watched as a scary situation unfolded on Thursday when a tornado hit a Walmart. The EF-3 storm tossed around carts and other debris outside the building and lifted portions of the roof off the store. Friday night, the clean-up process was underway in...
fox5atlanta.com
Tornado devastates parts of Griffin, residents left without power
As the temperature dropped Saturday evening, most of the City of Griffin were still without power. A non-profit based in metro-Atlanta stepped up to the join the disaster relief response.
Atlanta Police: Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Downtown Connector
A man attempting to walk along a busy Atlanta interstate was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday, authorities said.
Overnight curfew lifted in Griffin after severe weather, tornado damages stores and roads
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Griffin sustained significant damage due to Thursday afternoon’s storms and possible tornados. The city issued a curfew for residents that expired Friday morning. The statement reads as follows:. “Local State of Emergency- A curfew is imposed from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00...
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Tree falls onto funeral home with people inside
The owner of a local funeral home in Griffin says he's fortunate his staff and family are safe after violent storms brought down a tree onto his establishment. He told FOX 5 he believes a tornado ripped through the area. He also says his life's work will likely have to be torn down.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Widespread damage across Spalding County following multiple tornadoes
Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. 114 years young!. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta News First at 4 - second half...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: House fire displaces 2 adults and 3 children
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Road in Walnut Grove at 5:57 p.m. today during the storms that blew through. “It is believed that lightening struck the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in...
‘God help me:’ Henry County man survives tree crushing truck with him inside
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A Henry County man believes that he narrowly escaped death on Thursday after a tree crushed his truck while he was inside. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Richard Byars after he was released from the hospital Friday. Trees fell and power lines went...
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Cobb County Thursday
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that an EF1 tornado tore through Cobb County during the violent storms on Jan. 12th. The Enhanced Fujita scale is what NWS uses to rate tornado intensity based on the severity of the damage they cause. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
'Pure and true destruction': Griffin and Spalding County cleaning up after devastating storms
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Friday, many in Griffin and Spalding County got their first look outside after devastating storms ripped through the town. Severe weather pummeled Central Georgia and surrounding areas for hours Thursday. Griffin saw some of the worst of it. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado came through the town.
fox5atlanta.com
Storm destroys Griffin funeral home during wake
A wake was being held at a Griffin funeral home when a "large and extreme dangerous tornado" passed through the area, destroying the business. Other area funeral homes are stepping in to help.
Rockdale County deputies locate kidnapped woman in DeKalb County
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who was kidnapped Saturday was found Sunday in DeKalb County. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Aric Nigel Flemister kidnapped Aviana Nadia Edwards. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what led to the kidnapping and...
Ring camera video shows tree falling into yard in a Coweta County neighborhood
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several trees fell down during Thursday afternoon’s severe weather. The trees caused damages to homes and closed roads in counties across north Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ring camera video from a viewer in Coweta County captured the...
