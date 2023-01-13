ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

One found dead after ‘fully engulfed’ fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after authorities in Fayette County found a person after a “fully engulfed” fire at a home early Friday morning. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Porter Road around 2:25 a.m. to help firefighters...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Monroe Local News

Breaking: House fire displaces 2 adults and 3 children

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Road in Walnut Grove at 5:57 p.m. today during the storms that blew through. “It is believed that lightening struck the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storm destroys Griffin funeral home during wake

A wake was being held at a Griffin funeral home when a "large and extreme dangerous tornado" passed through the area, destroying the business. Other area funeral homes are stepping in to help.
GRIFFIN, GA

