EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
National Weather Service determines that the damage in South Cobb was caused by a tornado
Cobb County government announced on its social media that the National Weather Service determined a tornado caused the damage to dozens of houses in South Cobb last Thursday, January 12. Here is how the county described the finding on its Facebook page:. “WEATHER SERVICE: Tornado hit Austell area. “A National...
Scammers trying to take advantage of people with damaged homes after tornadoes
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta counties are warning their residents about possible construction scammers in the area. Tornadoes hit Troup and Spalding counties on Thursday afternoon and left destruction in their wake for many neighbors. Now, some vulnerable homeowners could have to fend off scammers as well.
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Cobb County Thursday
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that an EF1 tornado tore through Cobb County during the violent storms on Jan. 12th. The Enhanced Fujita scale is what NWS uses to rate tornado intensity based on the severity of the damage they cause. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Storm destroys home of Cobb County family
Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
Henry County mobile home residents describe Thursday's storm: 'I was going to die'
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Crews are working to clean up in Henry County after fallen trees crushed multiple mobile homes. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75. The hum of chainsaws filled the air in Locust...
Lanes clear after overturned car creates back up in Midtown
ATLANTA — All lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down Monday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned car. Lanes have since reopened right before Buford Highway. At this time, there is no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information. Also...
Neighbors picking up the pieces after the Newton County community was struck by storm, tornadoes
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — If Thursday’s storm was like a dream, Friday’s reality was definitely like a nightmare for people in West Covington. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington drove around the area and found tree after tree down, along with debris, twisted metal, broken branches and much more.
Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
Widespread damage across Spalding County following multiple tornadoes
Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. 114 years young!. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta News First at 4 - second half...
Tornado devastates parts of Griffin, residents left without power
As the temperature dropped Saturday evening, most of the City of Griffin were still without power. A non-profit based in metro-Atlanta stepped up to the join the disaster relief response.
Tornado damage: 5-year-old confirmed dead in Georgia as severe weather threatens the Southeast
A five-year-old child is confirmed dead in Georgia, following a severe tornado that ripped through the state and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
Firefighters rescue female ‘trapped’ in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One female victim was rescued after being trapped in a fire on the second floor of an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to Shamrock Gardens at the 1800 block of Honeysuckle Lane around 10:27 a.m. after reports of a...
One found dead after ‘fully engulfed’ fire in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after authorities in Fayette County found a person after a “fully engulfed” fire at a home early Friday morning. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Porter Road around 2:25 a.m. to help firefighters...
Police looking for vehicle in deadly hit and run | What to know
ATLANTA — A man was hit and killed while walking on the I-75 expressway Monday morning, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they are actively searching for the driver at this time. The suspected vehicle is believed to be a dark blue Chevy Malibu with extensive body damage. This...
Rockdale County deputies locate kidnapped woman in DeKalb County
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who was kidnapped Saturday was found Sunday in DeKalb County. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Aric Nigel Flemister kidnapped Aviana Nadia Edwards. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what led to the kidnapping and...
‘I saw the storm coming:’ Griffin neighbors remember watching as tornado causes chaos at Walmart
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Neighbors in Griffin watched as a scary situation unfolded on Thursday when a tornado hit a Walmart. The EF-3 storm tossed around carts and other debris outside the building and lifted portions of the roof off the store. Friday night, the clean-up process was underway in...
Ring camera video shows tree falling into yard in a Coweta County neighborhood
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several trees fell down during Thursday afternoon’s severe weather. The trees caused damages to homes and closed roads in counties across north Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ring camera video from a viewer in Coweta County captured the...
'Pure and true destruction': Griffin and Spalding County cleaning up after devastating storms
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Friday, many in Griffin and Spalding County got their first look outside after devastating storms ripped through the town. Severe weather pummeled Central Georgia and surrounding areas for hours Thursday. Griffin saw some of the worst of it. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado came through the town.
Suspect, officer injured after shooting at Speedway in Gwinnett County
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after Snellville police said one of its officers shot a suspect at a gas station. The shooting happened at the Speedway off the corner of Stone Mountain Highway and Highpoint Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
