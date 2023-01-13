ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storm destroys home of Cobb County family

Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Lanes clear after overturned car creates back up in Midtown

ATLANTA — All lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down Monday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned car. Lanes have since reopened right before Buford Highway. At this time, there is no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information. Also...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

One found dead after ‘fully engulfed’ fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after authorities in Fayette County found a person after a “fully engulfed” fire at a home early Friday morning. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Porter Road around 2:25 a.m. to help firefighters...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA

