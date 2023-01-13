Read full article on original website
MSU Billings women's hoops soars to win over Seattle Pacific, takes second in GNAC
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team kept up its late hot streak and took second place in its conference with a 66-49 win over Seattle Pacific on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets (14-4 overall, 5-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) won their third straight game...
MSU Billings men hold off Western Oregon to improve to 8-0 in GNAC play
BILLINGS — Guard Abdul Bah gave Montana State Billings' men's basketball team a game-high 18 points as the Yellowjackets remained No. 1 in their conference with a 68-59 win over Western Oregon on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium. MSUB's (14-4 overall, 8-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) best-ever start to...
No. 2 Billings West boys apply lesson learned to hold back Great Falls CMR
BILLINGS — The Billings West boys basketball team learned a hard lesson two weeks ago. That’s when they let a 16-point halftime lead slip away and evaporate into an eight-point loss to Bozeman Gallatin, which remains the lone blemish on the Golden Bears’ schedule. Saturday, the second-ranked...
Huntley Project battles back to defend Cowboy Invitational wrestling crown
BILLINGS — The Huntley Project wrestling team knows that if it keeps battling and working hard, improvement will be made and good things will happen. So, while they hadn’t necessarily made it a goal to capture their second straight Cowboy Invitational this past weekend in Miles City the Red Devils were hoping for a strong showing.
Top-ranked Billings Central girls get comfortable in second half to turn back No. 4 Laurel Locomotives
BILLINGS — Lauren Dull knew the halftime locker room for she and her Billings Central girls basketball teammates was going to be uncomfortable. “We knew we were going to get a talking to,” was how the senior put it. Which, when Jetton Ailes was relayed that bit of...
Lauren Cummings scores 33 for Billings Senior in girls basketball win over Bozeman; Hawks boys beat Broncs on road
BOZEMAN — The pass found Billings Senior’s Lauren Cummings on the left baseline. She elevated slightly and finished the shot through contact. The senior Bronc missed her ensuing free throw that would have put her team ahead by 20, but with the margin what it was, it was a moot point.
Full Court Press: Saturday's high school basketball highlights (Jan. 14)
Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night. • No. 4 Helena 57, Kalispell Glacier 45: Jaxan Lieberg hit for 24 points and the Bengals built a 29-15 first-half lead en route to their sixth win of the season. Colter Petre netted eight points, and Dylan Mosness and Dylan Christman added seven points each. Cohen Kastelitz drained 17 points for the Wolfpack. Tyler McDonald chipped in with eight.
Kalispell Flathead edges Billings West for team title at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic
MISSOULA — Make it a four-pack of tournament titles for Kalispell Flathead during its quest to win a third consecutive State AA wrestling championship. The Braves captured the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic team trophy by totaling 233 points across Friday and Saturday at Missoula Sentinel. The tournament featured 33 teams from Montana, Idaho, Washington and Wyoming.
Bozeman Gallatin boys hold off fourth quarter comeback in win over Billings Senior
BOZEMAN — Down by six with under a minute to play, Billings Senior guard Jaiden Turner drove to his right. The Broncs had been the aggressor late in the fourth quarter and needed a basket. But as Turner made his move, Gallatin senior guard Garrett Dahlke stepped up and...
Kaden McMinn makes his presence felt as Billings Central boys avoid Laurel's upset bid
BILLINGS — In a hoops showdown Friday featuring two of Yellowstone County’s biggest rivals, its most impactful player calls Park County home. And for Class A No. 3 Billings Central’s boys basketball team, it needed every bit of the impact from its offseason Livingston transfer as it narrowly shooed away an upset bid from a Laurel squad that refused to be put away.
Scoreboard: High school wrestling (Jan. 13)
Team scores: Moorcroft 106, Thunder Basin 102.5, Huntley Project 99, Gering 93.5, Miles City 81.5, Cody 81, Sidney 80.5, Billings West JV 59, Billings Senior 58.5, Hardin 55, Livingston 52, Lockwood 49.5, Killdeer 46, Glendive 43.5, Billings Skyview 42, Colstrip 40, Hettinger-Scranton 39, Malta 38, Laurel 36, Chinook 35, Glasgow 32.5, Shepherd 29, Circle 28, Billings Central 27, Forsyth 26, Baker 20, Red Lodge 19.5, Custer-Hysham 4, Roundup 3.
Shot at greatness: Brandon McIver taking his golf game to a higher level
BILLINGS — Brandon McIver said earning the right to play on the Korn Ferry Tour is the “best achievement I’ve had” in many years of competing in amateur and professional golf. The 29-year-old from Billings will be teeing off Sunday at the season-opening Great Exuma Classic...
Community judges needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament
BILLINGS, Mont. - Judges are needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament in Billings at Skyview High School. Around 300 community judges are needed for the tournament on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28. Events will range from single and partner debates and extemporaneous speaking...
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
Billings music teacher looks to start classical education school
A woman who has taught for nearly a half century has become inspired to start a classical education school for kindergarten through 12th graders.
Montana now tops states with the highest flu cases in the nation
Walgreens tracks cases using retail prescription data and this week placed Montana as seventh highest in the nation for new cases.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Blue Angels hit the skies in Billings Friday
The Blue Angels will be performing a short flyover in Billings on Friday, Jan. 13 in advance of the Summer of 2023 Yellowstone International Air Show on Aug. 12 and 13. The last major airshow in Billings was held in the Summer of 2001. The Yellowstone International Air Show is not just any air show!
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately
Citing issues ranging from mental health to attending college, Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, announced Saturday morning that she was resigning her seat in the Montana Legislature effective immediately. She becomes the third Republican representative in the past month to resign. Rep. Becky Beard, R-Helena, resigned in order to take the position of Sen. Terry Gauthier, […] The post Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately appeared first on Daily Montanan.
