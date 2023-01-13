ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

MSU Billings men hold off Western Oregon to improve to 8-0 in GNAC play

BILLINGS — Guard Abdul Bah gave Montana State Billings' men's basketball team a game-high 18 points as the Yellowjackets remained No. 1 in their conference with a 68-59 win over Western Oregon on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium. MSUB's (14-4 overall, 8-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) best-ever start to...
Huntley Project battles back to defend Cowboy Invitational wrestling crown

BILLINGS — The Huntley Project wrestling team knows that if it keeps battling and working hard, improvement will be made and good things will happen. So, while they hadn’t necessarily made it a goal to capture their second straight Cowboy Invitational this past weekend in Miles City the Red Devils were hoping for a strong showing.
Full Court Press: Saturday's high school basketball highlights (Jan. 14)

Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night. • No. 4 Helena 57, Kalispell Glacier 45: Jaxan Lieberg hit for 24 points and the Bengals built a 29-15 first-half lead en route to their sixth win of the season. Colter Petre netted eight points, and Dylan Mosness and Dylan Christman added seven points each. Cohen Kastelitz drained 17 points for the Wolfpack. Tyler McDonald chipped in with eight.
Kalispell Flathead edges Billings West for team title at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic

MISSOULA — Make it a four-pack of tournament titles for Kalispell Flathead during its quest to win a third consecutive State AA wrestling championship. The Braves captured the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic team trophy by totaling 233 points across Friday and Saturday at Missoula Sentinel. The tournament featured 33 teams from Montana, Idaho, Washington and Wyoming.
Kaden McMinn makes his presence felt as Billings Central boys avoid Laurel's upset bid

BILLINGS — In a hoops showdown Friday featuring two of Yellowstone County’s biggest rivals, its most impactful player calls Park County home. And for Class A No. 3 Billings Central’s boys basketball team, it needed every bit of the impact from its offseason Livingston transfer as it narrowly shooed away an upset bid from a Laurel squad that refused to be put away.
Scoreboard: High school wrestling (Jan. 13)

Team scores: Moorcroft 106, Thunder Basin 102.5, Huntley Project 99, Gering 93.5, Miles City 81.5, Cody 81, Sidney 80.5, Billings West JV 59, Billings Senior 58.5, Hardin 55, Livingston 52, Lockwood 49.5, Killdeer 46, Glendive 43.5, Billings Skyview 42, Colstrip 40, Hettinger-Scranton 39, Malta 38, Laurel 36, Chinook 35, Glasgow 32.5, Shepherd 29, Circle 28, Billings Central 27, Forsyth 26, Baker 20, Red Lodge 19.5, Custer-Hysham 4, Roundup 3.
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
Blue Angels hit the skies in Billings Friday

The Blue Angels will be performing a short flyover in Billings on Friday, Jan. 13 in advance of the Summer of 2023 Yellowstone International Air Show on Aug. 12 and 13. The last major airshow in Billings was held in the Summer of 2001. The Yellowstone International Air Show is not just any air show!
Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately

Citing issues ranging from mental health to attending college, Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, announced Saturday morning that she was resigning her seat in the Montana Legislature effective immediately. She becomes the third Republican representative in the past month to resign. Rep. Becky Beard, R-Helena, resigned in order to take the position of Sen. Terry Gauthier, […] The post Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately appeared first on Daily Montanan.
