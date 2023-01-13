ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Montana State men's tennis falls to North Dakota in season opener

BOZEMAN — Experience trumped youth on Sunday, when a veteran North Dakota men's tennis squad topped the Bobcats 5-2. The Fighting Hawks swept doubles play to earn that point, then clinched the match with wins at the first, third and fourth ladder spots before Montana State got on the board. The Cats played without the team’s two returning all-conference players, with Matej Panik experiencing travel issues and Jamieson Nathan injured.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Leia Beattie leads Montana State women to road win over Weber State

BOZEMAN — Leia Beattie finished one point short of her career high, but her overall performance Saturday afternoon was arguably her best as a college player. Coming off the bench, Beattie scored a game-high 26 points on efficient shooting in the Montana State women’s basketball team’s 80-65 Big Sky Conference win over Weber State on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. She helped the Bobcats (11-7, 4-2 Big Sky) earn their third straight road victory and their first road sweep of the season.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Grizzlies show glimpse of true potential in blasting Idaho State

MISSOULA — Montana was stuck in another one of its infamous scoreless droughts Saturday. This time, the Griz slammed the door shut. Brandon Whitney had scored or assisted on 10 straight points prior to Idaho State’s 10-2 run over a 4:41 stretch. He then drained a triple out of the timeout, assisted on another and UM led by 20 or more over the final seven minutes.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties

BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State adds pair of women's tennis players

BOZEMAN — First-year Montana State women’s tennis coach Suzie Woodburn has announced the addition of two student-athletes to her 2022-23 roster. Joining the Bobcats are Izabela Heinzovà, from Olomouc, Czech Republic, and Abby Riitters, from Half Moon Bay, California. Heinzovà, who prepped at Gymnazium, Olomouc, Čajkovského, ranked...
BOZEMAN, MT

