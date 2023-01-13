Authorities say a crash that occurred on Federal Boulevard and Jewell Avenue Saturday night that sent seven people to hospital as police say a suspected street racer caused the crash. Officers say a suspected street racer caused the crash, while a drunk driver was also involved in the incident. The driver suspected of street racing smashed into the alleged drunk driver, who was reportedly going eastbound on W. Jewell Avenue, according to authorities. The vehicle struck was described to be a red Toyota Camry, police say. As seven people were transported for treatment of injuries, two people remain in the hospital, according to Denver Police Department.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO