ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 8

Goodnews22
3d ago

Typical of male exes. They can't seem to accept rejection, so use force to control the situation. I've experienced it from my ex & seen it with some other situations. The ex-girlfriend is lucky she didn't get killed, as many exes are.

Reply(2)
6
Daisy Duke
3d ago

Thank God your safe I will continue to pray for you and your family. ❤️

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman injured in stabbing near southeast Colorado Springs grocery store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was taken into custody Sunday evening after police say he attacked a woman with a knife near a Colorado Springs grocery store. Officers say a fight broke out between several people in the vicinity of the King Soopers at 2910 S. Academy Blvd. and that during the fight, the suspect slashed the victim across the face.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Police arrest suspect in local park homicide

DENVER — The Denver Police Department have identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a death of a man near the 1600 block of South Hazel Court. At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a deceased man being found in Sanderson Gulch Park.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Police arrest 1 connected to stabbing homicide

Denver Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Sanderson Gulch Park on Jan. 14. Joshua Vargas-Belmontes, 22, born Jan. 17, 2000, was arrested in the 1500 block of south Hazel Court after police interviewed witnesses and reviewed security camera footage. The arrest came 90 minutes...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed McKinley Collins?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed 50 years ago in 1973. On Jan. 12, 1973, officers responded to reports of a body found in the 200 block of Fountain Boulevard. Arriving officers found 47-year-old McKinley Collins dead in his […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Intense crash on Federal and Jewell sends 7 people to hospital

Authorities say a crash that occurred on Federal Boulevard and Jewell Avenue Saturday night that sent seven people to hospital as police say a suspected street racer caused the crash. Officers say a suspected street racer caused the crash, while a drunk driver was also involved in the incident. The driver suspected of street racing smashed into the alleged drunk driver, who was reportedly going eastbound on W. Jewell Avenue, according to authorities. The vehicle struck was described to be a red Toyota Camry, police say.  As seven people were transported for treatment of injuries, two people remain in the hospital, according to Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring

Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Jan. 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Mark Villalobos, 54, is a Hispanic man, 5’08” tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Villalobos has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Traffic Offenses – Driving […]
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy