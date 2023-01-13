Read full article on original website
Ole Miss lands commitment from All-CUSA offensive lineman
Ole Miss landed a big pick up for its offensive line. Quincy McGee, a lineman from UAB, committed to transfer to Ole Miss. McGee will be returning to his home state as he is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Before his time at UAB, McGee played for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College,...
Kait 8
Kansas LB Gavin Potter commits to Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State added yet another Power 5 linebacker Sunday afternoon. Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter announced he’ll be transferring to Arkansas State. Potter played in four games for the Jayhawks in 2022, logging 73 snaps before deciding to enter the transfer portal in October. He had...
WDAM-TV
Preparing for crawfish season in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After lying dormant for six months or so like the mudbugs themselves, the South Mississippi Crawfish Company is just about ready to spring into a new year of crawdaddy. Crawfish season is expected to boom full bore by the end of January. “As we start, really,...
WDAM-TV
Sign dedicated to John Hartfield to be unveiled Monday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A sign is set to be unveiled Monday in Jones County dedicated to the life and death of John Hartfield. The sign will include a brief summary on how Hartfield was killed in Ellisville in the summer of 1919. Although the sign was originally scheduled...
WDAM-TV
Black history museum coming to Jones County
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Next month, the City of Laurel is getting its own Black History Museum. The museum, to be located at 820 W. Fifth St., will have items dedicated to both local and national leaders in African-American history. The idea came after Executive Director Marian Allen receive...
WDAM-TV
MLK Unity Walk set for Saturday morning in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The MLK Community Development Corporation is hosting its second annual Unity Run/Walk For Health. Registration for the run/walk begins at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Sawmill Square in Laurel. The event gets underway at 8 a.m. Food, like chicken gumbo, will be served after the run/walk...
WDAM-TV
It’s a boy! Baby hyena at Hattiesburg Zoo is male
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo revealed the gender of its three-month-old hyena cub Saturday and announced its name. Zoo staff say the cub is a male and he’s been named “Kito.”. “Kito” means “precious child” in the Swahili language. Kito was born at...
WDAM-TV
After-school art classes to be offered
HATTIESBURGT, Miss. (WDAM) - Call all budding artists, ages 6 to 11 years old. Abigail Lenz Allen is providing free art classes from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center on Thursdays, beginning Jan. 19. Classes include stretching, movement and art lessons across a variety of...
WDAM-TV
Magnolia State Bank, Laurel Main Street prepare for 11th annual Chili Cook Off
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A good batch of chili is all about preparation. As it turns out, the same applies to a chili cookoff. Magnolia State Bank and the Laurel Main Street have begun preparing for the 11th annual Chili Cook Off set for February in Laurel. The event will...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County were busy this past weekend as they worked to put out a vehicle fire. According to a North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters from both North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyatt Ellis Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
WDAM-TV
Ellisville police seeking information on porch pirate
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “porch pirate.”. The man and a vehicle believed linked to the pirating of said porch were caught by a home security camera. Anyone with information is asked to the call...
WDAM-TV
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 2 1/2-month-long investigation ended up in the arrest of one suspect, while a second man remains at-large in a Jones County burglary that involved a fire, an all-terrain vehicle and guns. Michael Scoggins, 32, of Clarke County, was taken into custody early Saturday morning on...
WDAM-TV
Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A misdemeanor warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that was reported Friday night in Columbia. Columbia Police Department Det. Michael Turner said an arrest warrant for discharging a firearm within the city limits has been issued for Gary Martin Jr. The warrant...
WDAM-TV
MLK parade returns after nearly 3 years
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - After a nearly three-year hiatus, excitement was in the air Saturday as Waynesboro residents got a chance to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The People Helping People organization held its fifth annual MLK parade after missing the event for almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WDAM-TV
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person and 10 dogs were killed overnight in a Soso community housefire. The Jones County Fire Council (JCFC) reported the fire occurred at a residence on Hwy 29 N, near the intersection of John Hill Road, around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Three...
WDAM-TV
Camp Shelby to host event honoring Vietnam veterans in 2023
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - This year is shaping up to be another busy one for the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby. Improvements are planned for several exhibits, including one focusing on Sumrall native Vera Anderson McDonald. During World War II, she won two national women’s welding championships...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville Fire Department encourages proper chimney safety
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Many residents throughout the Pine Belt have a fireplace or chimney they use to heat their house during cold weather. Although this may seem perfectly normal, Ellisville Fire Department Lt. James Garick said both areas can become dangerous if not cared for properly. “Chimneys need to...
WDAM-TV
Bond set for Hattiesburg tax preparers accused of multiple counts of fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers who were arrested on Tuesday on multiple counts of fraud are reportedly out on bond, according to the Forrest County Jail Docket website. According to a waiver of arraignment documents retrieved from the Forrest County Circuit Court, Stephanie, 25, and Sharccara McNair,...
WDAM-TV
Unity Walk helps keep MLK’s vision alive
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In his famous cry for equality, Martin Luther King’ Jr. says in his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, “... and as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead.”. The Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation is...
WDAM-TV
Columbia police investigating reported shooting
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia police are investigating a report of a shooting at a convenience store. Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said it happened at the Shell gas station on U.S. 98. Police hadn’t located a victim or potential suspect at the 10 p.m. mark. Officers do have...
