ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

MSU Billings men hold off Western Oregon to improve to 8-0 in GNAC play

BILLINGS — Guard Abdul Bah gave Montana State Billings' men's basketball team a game-high 18 points as the Yellowjackets remained No. 1 in their conference with a 68-59 win over Western Oregon on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium. MSUB's (14-4 overall, 8-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) best-ever start to...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB men, women win at home Saturday

BILLINGS--The MSUB women sat at 4-2 in the GNAC conference coming into Saturday's contest, hoping to extend their winning streak to three games against Seattle Pacific, and the men are hoped to keep their perfect 7-0 GNAC record intact against Western Oregon. The women were up first, and the first...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Public automotive class in Billings geared toward women

BILLINGS, Mont. - Every spot was filled in Montana State University Billings City College's second monthly free automotive workshop of women, eager to learn more about cars. The automotive instructor, Katherine Pfau, or Kat to her students, introduced the public class to City College in an effort to create a space where women felt comfortable to shift their knowledge.
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Blue Angels hit the skies in Billings Friday

The Blue Angels will be performing a short flyover in Billings on Friday, Jan. 13 in advance of the Summer of 2023 Yellowstone International Air Show on Aug. 12 and 13. The last major airshow in Billings was held in the Summer of 2001. The Yellowstone International Air Show is not just any air show!
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately

Citing issues ranging from mental health to attending college, Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, announced Saturday morning that she was resigning her seat in the Montana Legislature effective immediately. She becomes the third Republican representative in the past month to resign. Rep. Becky Beard, R-Helena, resigned in order to take the position of Sen. Terry Gauthier, […] The post Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Town Pump Opens on West End

The newest Town Pump is now open on Billings’ West End. It is the only gasoline and convenience store of its size on the West End and its opening has long been anticipated. It makes it much more convenient for travelers who use Shiloh Road coming off of I90 to fill up and get food and sundries in town.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass

HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
HARLOWTON, MT
KULR8

Tiny's Tavern in Billings celebrates 40th anniversary

BILLINGS, Mont. - Tiny's Tavern celebrated 40 years in business with a celebration Saturday afternoon, continuing being owned and operated by the same three original founders. "We were really anxious about doing it," said Curt Grimm, one of the founders and owners of Tiny's Tavern. "None of us had ever run a bar or even bartended. There was a lot of trial and error."
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Footloose Montana organizes animal trap safety workshops for pet owners

BILLINGS, Mt: Many Montanans are surprised to learn that hundreds of domestic dogs have been accidentally caught in traps over the last ten years and not all captures are reported. In fact, according to a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, at least 266 domestic dogs were accidentally caught...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy