KULR8
MSU Billings women's hoops soars to win over Seattle Pacific, takes second in GNAC
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team kept up its late hot streak and took second place in its conference with a 66-49 win over Seattle Pacific on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets (14-4 overall, 5-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) won their third straight game...
KULR8
MSU Billings men hold off Western Oregon to improve to 8-0 in GNAC play
BILLINGS — Guard Abdul Bah gave Montana State Billings' men's basketball team a game-high 18 points as the Yellowjackets remained No. 1 in their conference with a 68-59 win over Western Oregon on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium. MSUB's (14-4 overall, 8-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) best-ever start to...
KULR8
MSUB men, women win at home Saturday
BILLINGS--The MSUB women sat at 4-2 in the GNAC conference coming into Saturday's contest, hoping to extend their winning streak to three games against Seattle Pacific, and the men are hoped to keep their perfect 7-0 GNAC record intact against Western Oregon. The women were up first, and the first...
KULR8
Community judges needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament
BILLINGS, Mont. - Judges are needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament in Billings at Skyview High School. Around 300 community judges are needed for the tournament on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28. Events will range from single and partner debates and extemporaneous speaking...
KULR8
Public automotive class in Billings geared toward women
BILLINGS, Mont. - Every spot was filled in Montana State University Billings City College's second monthly free automotive workshop of women, eager to learn more about cars. The automotive instructor, Katherine Pfau, or Kat to her students, introduced the public class to City College in an effort to create a space where women felt comfortable to shift their knowledge.
Fairfield Sun Times
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
yourbigsky.com
Blue Angels hit the skies in Billings Friday
The Blue Angels will be performing a short flyover in Billings on Friday, Jan. 13 in advance of the Summer of 2023 Yellowstone International Air Show on Aug. 12 and 13. The last major airshow in Billings was held in the Summer of 2001. The Yellowstone International Air Show is not just any air show!
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
No new leads in search for missing Billings woman
Searchers were given statistical data and information regarding searches involving victims experiencing dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately
Citing issues ranging from mental health to attending college, Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, announced Saturday morning that she was resigning her seat in the Montana Legislature effective immediately. She becomes the third Republican representative in the past month to resign. Rep. Becky Beard, R-Helena, resigned in order to take the position of Sen. Terry Gauthier, […] The post Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com
New Town Pump Opens on West End
The newest Town Pump is now open on Billings’ West End. It is the only gasoline and convenience store of its size on the West End and its opening has long been anticipated. It makes it much more convenient for travelers who use Shiloh Road coming off of I90 to fill up and get food and sundries in town.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow/freezing rain possible Monday morning
Moisture streaming up from the southwest will tag-team with a trough bringing a chance of light snow tonight through tomorrow
Body of missing Montana woman found after 5-day search
Authorities do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death is unknown. Richterich had Alzheimer's and was believed to have wandered from her home.
KULR8
Chick-fil-A opening in Billings soon, opening day drive thru queue planned to start on King Ave.
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Magic City’s first Chick-fil-A is opening in just a week, and they are getting prepared. Officially opening on Jan. 19, they are anticipating long lines for their first day, with two off duty officers being stationed at different locations to help the queue flow and to make sure surrounding businesses are not impacted.
KULR8
Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass
HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
KULR8
Tiny's Tavern in Billings celebrates 40th anniversary
BILLINGS, Mont. - Tiny's Tavern celebrated 40 years in business with a celebration Saturday afternoon, continuing being owned and operated by the same three original founders. "We were really anxious about doing it," said Curt Grimm, one of the founders and owners of Tiny's Tavern. "None of us had ever run a bar or even bartended. There was a lot of trial and error."
KULR8
Footloose Montana organizes animal trap safety workshops for pet owners
BILLINGS, Mt: Many Montanans are surprised to learn that hundreds of domestic dogs have been accidentally caught in traps over the last ten years and not all captures are reported. In fact, according to a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, at least 266 domestic dogs were accidentally caught...
Man injured in house fire west of Billings
The fire at 545 Pike Court Dr. started in a garage, and the homeowner exited through a window and suffered minor injuries.
