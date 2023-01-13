ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse’s Common Council makes one last offer to Harry J. Olson Center seniors

By Duaa Israr
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Members of the La Crosse Common Council say this is their final offer to sell a city-owned building to members of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center. The offer approved at the full common council on Thursday night wasn’t new.

Common Council members were expected to vote on a resolution that would allow the seniors to purchase the city-owned Northside building for $1. In exchange, the city could still use the building as a polling place. If the seniors wanted to sell the building or use it for something other than a senior center, the city would be first in line to buy it for $1.

During the meeting, the common council went into closed session for over an hour. When they returned to vote, a new amendment was on the table. It was the same one the city had made and the center rejected back in May.

The Center’s attorney Terry Collins says under this offer, the center would need the city’s approval for major changes, even though the center would own the building.

“Let’s say we needed to fix a leaky roof, we would need city approval. As you can see, that can take months,” said Collins.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the seniors they should accept this offer. The seniors disagree. Many believe the city would still control the building under the new offer.

Collins says the seniors will meet next week to discuss this offer, but he’s not sure what their next step will be.

Several seniors asked Mayor Reynolds if he would evict them if they didn’t accept this offer. The Mayor did not answer.

