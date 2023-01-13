Read full article on original website
WWE Raw's Karl Anderson Reportedly Spotted Backstage At Another Show
"WWE Raw" superstar Karl Anderson has reportedly been spotted backstage at a show, but it isn't for the red brand. PWInsider.com is reporting that Anderson was spotted in the back for Friday night's episode of "SmackDown." At this time, there is no word on whether or not he'll appear on TV. There has also been no word on if Anderson's O.C. stablemates Luke Gallows and Mia Yim are also backstage.
Mercedes Mone Cast In Upcoming Action-Thriller Film
Just over a week after debuting as Mercedes Moné at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, Mercedes Varnado has been cast in her first movie project, "The Collective," from Yale Entertainment. Directed by Tom DeNucci, the cast also includes Paul Ben-Victor, Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson, and Don Johnson.
Dominik Mysterio Discusses Terms Of Original WWE Deal
Dominik Mysterio has had a unique path into professional wrestling. Son of former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio, Dominik was exposed to the business at an early age, appearing on multiple iterations of WWE programming before he was even 13. At the age of 19, he decided to lace up a pair of boots himself.
Molly Holly Says Former WWE Ring Announcer 'Overdue' For Hall Of Fame
When you think of history's most memorable WWE ring announcers, a few different names come to mind like Howard Finkle and Tomy Chimel, but there's only one woman that hung with the best of the best during her career. Lillian Garcia has worked with WWE on and off since 1999, spending over a decade announcing full-time and then returning for occasional guest appearances. Because of her contributions to the world of WWE, another woman who worked closely beside her believes that it's time Garcia received proper recognition and be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Molly Holly appeared on the Highspots Auctions Facebook page recently and named Lillian as the one person she feels is overdue for that honor.
Update On Anna Jay Following Scary Table Spot
This past Friday's "AEW Rampage" featured a brutal tag team match between Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Melo and the team of Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho. The bloody encounter took the wrestling world by storm and caused a flurry of controversy over its extreme content. According to...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
Rey Mysterio And Others Announce Their Plans For Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio has declared his entry into the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. On the 1/13 "WWE SmackDown" in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Mysterio addressed his longstanding issues with the Judgment Day stable. "As you all know I didn't have a very merry Christmas," Mysterio said, alluding to his Dominik invading...
AEW Star On Positive Changes Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Brought To WWE
The WWE Universe was shocked when Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as co-CEO and Chairwoman of the company on Tuesday. Following her abrupt exit, major leadership changes unfolded as Vince McMahon received a unanimous election to become Executive Chairman of the Board, and Stephanie's former co-Ceo, Nick Khan, became the sole CEO.
Shawn Michaels Set To Appear At Major WWE Event
We are one week away from the 30th anniversary episode of "WWE Raw," and as we inch closer, the guest list continues to expand. The likes of Kane and Sean Waltman have already been confirmed for the evening, and per PWInsider, they'll be greeted by yet another familiar face in two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. With "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair also slated to attend, "Raw XXX" is shaping up to be quite the gathering. Michaels currently serves as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, and has been working with those down in "WWE NXT" since 2016. However, there is one particularly special thing about HBK's upcoming appearance.
Impact Hard To Kill 2023 Results (1/13): Jordynne Grace Vs. Mickie James In Career Vs. Title Main Event, Josh Alexander Vs. Bully Ray
Impact Wrestling presented its Hard to Kill pay-per-view from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia Friday night. The main show was preceded by the Countdown to Hard to Kill preshow. KUSHIDA won a six-way match over Angels, Yuya Uemura, Mike Jackson, Bhupinder Gujjar, and Mike Bailey. KUSHIDA forced Angels to submit to earn the victory. The match saw outside interference by Kenny King, who attacked Bailey. Also, Trey Miguel retained the X-Division Championship against Black Taurus.
Matt Hardy Believes Vince McMahon 'Is Going To Put His Fingerprints On Things'
From the moment it was announced that Vince McMahon had returned to WWE's board of directors, there has been a lot of speculation about him regaining control of the creative department. It's something that has reportedly raised concerns for talent, and during the latest episode of the "Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" podcast, the AEW star said he believes McMahon "is going to put his fingerprints on things" due to the nature of who he is.
Kurt Angle Criticizes The Way Wrestling Matches Have Changed
Nothing is ever going to please everyone. That's as true in professional wrestling as it is anywhere else. And one thing that seems unlikely to ever end is folks from an earlier time pointing out differences between what they did before and how it's being done today. WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle was of course best-known for his technical ability inside the ring. Recently, Angle discussed his match against Chris Benoit at Royal Rumble 2003, which not only included a submission victory but a healthy dose of mat and chain wrestling as well, something he believes the business has gradually lost sight of over time.
Frankie Kazarian Reveals Surprise AEW Departure And What's Next For Him
Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill 2023 pay-per-view proved to be newsworthy. One reason is that the show featured Frankie Kazarian, who's still featured on AEW's roster page as of this writing, announcing that he's signed a long-term contract with Impact. Kazarian was one of the original AEW signings in 2019,...
Eric Bischoff Examines Khans' Interest In Buying WWE
The wrestling world is still talking about Vince McMahon reinstating himself to WWE's Board of Directors to oversee a potential sale of the company. Several major entities are reportedly interested in acquiring WWE, including Disney, Comcast, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. However, word on the street is that the Khan family might also be interested in buying WWE.
Former America's Got Talent Contestant Thinks He Could Beat MJF In A Match
AEW World Champion MJF has been attracting a lot of attention from the non-wrestling world in recent times. His social media feud with Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett teased a potential on-screen rivalry between the pair down the line, but there appears to be another combat sports competitor who's interested in facing MJF in the meantime.
Ariel Helwani Shares His Thoughts On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Exit
The recent return of Vince McMahon to WWE has had immediate ripple effects within the company. Few of these developments thus far are much bigger than the resignation of Stephanie McMahon from her executive duties on January 10. The departure comes after a hectic year for Stephanie, who announced a leave of absence last May only to return to an executive position two months later when her father initially announced his retirement.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Questions Fan Outrage Over WWE Title Win
WWE surprised everyone on the final episode of "WWE SmackDown" last year by bringing Charlotte Flair back, and it didn't take long for her to make an impact as she challenged Ronda Rousey and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. However, on his latest "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. questioned the response from some fans online. While "The Queen" has been getting positive reactions on television, the decision hasn't pleased everyone, and Prinze questioned if people "really want the title around Ronda Rousey's waist" instead. He also believes that Flair having the title heading into WrestleMania is going to be beneficial for an upcoming star on the blue brand.
Crowbar Reveals How His AEW Appearance Came About
AEW has had plenty of surprise appearances from stars of the past throughout their four years of existence. From huge names like Sting debuting at "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" in 2020 to forgotten stars like Dr. Luther becoming a mainstay on both "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" since his arrival in late 2019.
Top AEW Star Texted Mercedes Mone After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks while with WWE, made her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom, attacking KAIRI following her victory over Tam Nakano, and signaling that she wanted the IWGP Women's Championship. Moné had multiple friends there supporting her such as Bayley and Naomi,...
