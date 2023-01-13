Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/14): Glenwood wins in OT, Griswold advances in CCT
(KMAland) -- Glenwood beat Maryville in OT, Griswold advanced in the CCT, Platte Valley won the Stanberry title and much more from Saturday in KMAland girls hoops. Check out the full rundown from Saturday below. CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT. Griswold 58 Hamburg 35. McKenna Wiechman had 19 points and five steals,...
kmaland.com
Clayburg, defense leading Coon Rapids-Bayard girls
(Coon Rapids) -- A recent win and a tight loss to one of Class 1A's top teams has instilled excitement and optimism into the Coon Rapids-Bayard girls basketball team. The Crusaders are 6-5 after a 47-26 win over Paton-Churdan on Friday night. "We started out slow," Coach Kaitlyn McAlister tells...
kmaland.com
Kasperbauer leading experienced Kuemper lineup in successful season
(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic boys basketball is one of the top teams in Class 2A because of the presence of junior Michael Kasperbauer. The 2A No. 6 Knights are 11-2 and coming off a 1-1 week where they beat Glenwood and lost to 3A No. 4 Bishop Heelan. Last week...
kmaland.com
Treynor's Currin picks Nebraska Wesleyan for next stop
(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brooklynn Currin is set to continue her golfing career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. Currin, who joined Monday morning’s Upon Further Review, says she had a connection to the school. “I have a great swing coach, Ryan Norman,” Currin told KMA Sports, “and...
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (GBB): East Mills 63 Fremont-Mills 52
(Malvern) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to five games with a 63-52 …
kmaland.com
Underwood shakes up WIC picture with 1-point win over AHSTW
(Underwood) -- Underwood's first win over AHSTW in four years doubled as a statement victory for the Eagles Friday night. Underwood (8-2, 6-2) controlled the second half and fought off a late charge from 2A No. 8 AHSTW (11-1, 9-1) to win a 54-53 thriller, handing the Vikings their first loss to a Western Iowa Conference opponent since February 23rd, 2021.
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (1/15): Nebraska beats Northwestern
(KMAland) -- Nebraska held off Northwestern in regional college wrestling action on Sunday. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/15)
kmaland.com
Jirschele returning to Storm Chasers as manager
(Papillion) -- Former Omaha Storm Chasers manager Mike Jirschele is returning to the club to lead the coaching staff and team. The Storm Chasers announced the return of Jirschele as the manager on Friday, and he will be joined by pitching coach Dane Johnson, hitting coach Bijan Rademacher, assistant coach Chris Nelson, athletic trainer James Strong and strength and conditioning coach Yannick Plante.
kmaland.com
Williams, East Mills down Fremont-Mills for fifth straight win
(Malvern) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to five games with a 63-52 victory over Fremont-Mills Friday. In a game that saw 47 total fouls called, the Wolverines (8-3) avenged their early-season loss to the Knights (8-4). “I think we played way better tonight,” East Mills head...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (1/14): Iowa, Drake, Creighton, Northwest pick up wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa, Drake, Creighton and Northwest Missouri State picked up wins in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday. Iowa (14-4, 6-1): No. 12 Iowa rolled to a 108-67 win over Penn State (11-7, 2-5). Caitlin Clark had 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Monika Czinano added 20 points for the Hawkeyes. McKenna Warnock tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Hannah Stuelke finished with 11 points. Taylor McCabe also had a strong showing with 12 points.
doniphanherald.com
Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing
Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
kmaland.com
Georgia LB Sherman chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Transfer linebacker MJ Sherman has committed to Nebraska. Sherman comes to Lincoln from Georgia, where he spent three seasons. Sherman totaled 15 tackles during his time in Athens. The Baltimore native had five tackles for the national champion Bulldogs last year.
kmaland.com
Deborah Linn Meyers, 63, of Anita, IA
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family in honor of Deborah they will be designated to many of her connected organizations and charities. Please mail them to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA.
kmaland.com
Seven Points (1/16): Shenandoah administration responds, Cowboys dread, other playoff thoughts
(KMAland) -- Day 16 and Blog 16 of 2023. There’s no better way to start a new week than to get busy rolling out Seven Points. Point 1: Shenandoah superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson responds. On Wednesday, I wrote that it was time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten...
kmaland.com
KMAland schools warm up for SWIBA Honor Band Festival
(Atlantic) -- Students from over 20 school districts in Southwest Iowa are gathering Monday for the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band Festival. Atlantic High School plays host to this year's rendition of the annual festival, showcasing nearly 170 students from across KMAland. Among the area schools with quite the representation is the Clarinda School District which had 16 students selected between the 9th-10th grade ensemble and the 11th-12th grade group. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Clarinda 7-12 Band Director Courtney Ridge says students will get a unique opportunity to learn and play alongside other passionate musicians and learn from some of the top area educators.
kmaland.com
Bart Blake, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (prior to Service) Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard,...
kmaland.com
Anna Fekete, 93, Emerson, Iowa
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be given to the family in Anna's name for future designation. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Walter Rouse fallout, Quan Proctor weirdness, more
For those of you who were asleep for the entirety of Saturday, it turns out that the Nebraska Cornhuskers lost out on an offensive line transfer they thought they had in the bag. It turns out, it appears that Oklahoma handed him the bag, and it was stuffed with cash.
kmaland.com
Riverside PRIDE campaign underway
(Oakland) -- Riverside's School District and its communities are launching a major initiative to improve facilities and civic pride. The Riverside PRIDE Capital Campaign is a collaborative effort between the district and the cities of Oakland, Carson and Macedonia. It's designed to generate funding in support of positive experiences for current and future students, staff, alumni and the community through the completion of identified projects. Riverside School Superintendent Tim Mitchell tells KMA News the campaign has three main goals.
kmaland.com
Richard “Richie” Neighbors, 95, of Anita, IA
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Neighbors Family and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita. Cemetery:
Comments / 0