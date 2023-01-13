ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Clayburg, defense leading Coon Rapids-Bayard girls

(Coon Rapids) -- A recent win and a tight loss to one of Class 1A's top teams has instilled excitement and optimism into the Coon Rapids-Bayard girls basketball team. The Crusaders are 6-5 after a 47-26 win over Paton-Churdan on Friday night. "We started out slow," Coach Kaitlyn McAlister tells...
COON RAPIDS, IA
Treynor's Currin picks Nebraska Wesleyan for next stop

(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brooklynn Currin is set to continue her golfing career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. Currin, who joined Monday morning’s Upon Further Review, says she had a connection to the school. “I have a great swing coach, Ryan Norman,” Currin told KMA Sports, “and...
LINCOLN, NE
Underwood shakes up WIC picture with 1-point win over AHSTW

(Underwood) -- Underwood's first win over AHSTW in four years doubled as a statement victory for the Eagles Friday night. Underwood (8-2, 6-2) controlled the second half and fought off a late charge from 2A No. 8 AHSTW (11-1, 9-1) to win a 54-53 thriller, handing the Vikings their first loss to a Western Iowa Conference opponent since February 23rd, 2021.
UNDERWOOD, IA
Jirschele returning to Storm Chasers as manager

(Papillion) -- Former Omaha Storm Chasers manager Mike Jirschele is returning to the club to lead the coaching staff and team. The Storm Chasers announced the return of Jirschele as the manager on Friday, and he will be joined by pitching coach Dane Johnson, hitting coach Bijan Rademacher, assistant coach Chris Nelson, athletic trainer James Strong and strength and conditioning coach Yannick Plante.
PAPILLION, NE
Williams, East Mills down Fremont-Mills for fifth straight win

(Malvern) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to five games with a 63-52 victory over Fremont-Mills Friday. In a game that saw 47 total fouls called, the Wolverines (8-3) avenged their early-season loss to the Knights (8-4). “I think we played way better tonight,” East Mills head...
MALVERN, IA
Women's College Basketball (1/14): Iowa, Drake, Creighton, Northwest pick up wins

(KMAland) -- Iowa, Drake, Creighton and Northwest Missouri State picked up wins in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday. Iowa (14-4, 6-1): No. 12 Iowa rolled to a 108-67 win over Penn State (11-7, 2-5). Caitlin Clark had 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Monika Czinano added 20 points for the Hawkeyes. McKenna Warnock tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Hannah Stuelke finished with 11 points. Taylor McCabe also had a strong showing with 12 points.
IOWA CITY, IA
Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing

Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
PAPILLION, NE
Georgia LB Sherman chooses Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Transfer linebacker MJ Sherman has committed to Nebraska. Sherman comes to Lincoln from Georgia, where he spent three seasons. Sherman totaled 15 tackles during his time in Athens. The Baltimore native had five tackles for the national champion Bulldogs last year.
LINCOLN, NE
Deborah Linn Meyers, 63, of Anita, IA

Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family in honor of Deborah they will be designated to many of her connected organizations and charities. Please mail them to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA.
ANITA, IA
KMAland schools warm up for SWIBA Honor Band Festival

(Atlantic) -- Students from over 20 school districts in Southwest Iowa are gathering Monday for the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band Festival. Atlantic High School plays host to this year's rendition of the annual festival, showcasing nearly 170 students from across KMAland. Among the area schools with quite the representation is the Clarinda School District which had 16 students selected between the 9th-10th grade ensemble and the 11th-12th grade group. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Clarinda 7-12 Band Director Courtney Ridge says students will get a unique opportunity to learn and play alongside other passionate musicians and learn from some of the top area educators.
ATLANTIC, IA
Bart Blake, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa

Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (prior to Service) Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard,...
ATLANTIC, IA
Anna Fekete, 93, Emerson, Iowa

Memorials:Memorial contributions may be given to the family in Anna's name for future designation. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
EMERSON, IA
Riverside PRIDE campaign underway

(Oakland) -- Riverside's School District and its communities are launching a major initiative to improve facilities and civic pride. The Riverside PRIDE Capital Campaign is a collaborative effort between the district and the cities of Oakland, Carson and Macedonia. It's designed to generate funding in support of positive experiences for current and future students, staff, alumni and the community through the completion of identified projects. Riverside School Superintendent Tim Mitchell tells KMA News the campaign has three main goals.
MACEDONIA, IA
Richard “Richie” Neighbors, 95, of Anita, IA

Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Neighbors Family and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita. Cemetery:
ANITA, IA

