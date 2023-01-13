Read full article on original website
Thunder Beat Bulls for Back-to-Back Road Wins
The Oklahoma City Thunder used a 32-12 run in the second quarter, and a fourth quarter surge to beat the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Friday night at the United Center in Chicago.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Kevin Warren had low approval rating within Big Ten, per report
Kevin Warren made headlines in recent days after he elected to step down as Big Ten commissioner and become president of the Chicago Bears. And judging by one notable report, it appears that many power brokers in the Big Ten weren't all that bummed to see Warren leave the conference. ESPN college ...
Look: NFL World Furious With Dolphins Wide Receivers
It hasn't been a banner day for the Miami Dolphins wide receivers. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson has put some throws on a platter for his receivers and they're just not making the plays. Jaylen Waddle has been the big victim as he's been wide open for two throws and he's dropped ...
KFOR
Report: Bettor Loses $1.4 Million As Jaguars Rally Past Chargers
The bettor made the wager when Los Angeles was up 27–0 in the second quarter. It seemed obvious during the second quarter of Saturday night’s Chargers–Jaguars game that Los Angeles was on its way to a landslide victory. After all, the Chargers led 27-0 and seemed to have all the momentum in the world.
Colts head coach search: Who’s been interviewed so far?
A 4-12-1 record during a season in which much was expected is reason to spur seismic changes within the Indianapolis Colts' organization.
Oklahoma high school basketball tournament primer for January 16-21
The biggest tournament week of the Oklahoma high school basketball regular season has arrived. Across the state, teams are gearing up for county and conference matchups. Here’s an overview of the tournaments that start Monday:. Grady County Tournament. When: Monday-Saturday. Where: Verden. City-area contenders: Dibble, Minco and Lexington. Top...
