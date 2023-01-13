ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Look: NFL World Furious With Dolphins Wide Receivers

It hasn't been a banner day for the Miami Dolphins wide receivers. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson has put some throws on a platter for his receivers and they're just not making the plays. Jaylen Waddle has been the big victim as he's been wide open for two throws and he's dropped ...
Report: Bettor Loses $1.4 Million As Jaguars Rally Past Chargers

The bettor made the wager when Los Angeles was up 27–0 in the second quarter. It seemed obvious during the second quarter of Saturday night’s Chargers–Jaguars game that Los Angeles was on its way to a landslide victory. After all, the Chargers led 27-0 and seemed to have all the momentum in the world.
Oklahoma high school basketball tournament primer for January 16-21

The biggest tournament week of the Oklahoma high school basketball regular season has arrived. Across the state, teams are gearing up for county and conference matchups. Here’s an overview of the tournaments that start Monday:. Grady County Tournament. When: Monday-Saturday. Where: Verden. City-area contenders: Dibble, Minco and Lexington. Top...
