ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 79

Steve Hale
3d ago

Typical writing by another one of the radio station so called journalists and most are transplants working near Boise. Tired of them speaking for and/or putting down Idaho

Reply(2)
42
Jeff
3d ago

Kevin Miller, (the article's author) not even a resident is trying to gaslight a community already reeling from tragedy. He is the one that the community wishes to leave.

Reply(1)
31
Edhardroad
3d ago

Breaking the boundaries of your credibility isn't news. Kevin Miller needs to be recycled back through"Journalism School" so that he can learn how to report the news, not create it❗ 🤔🤨

Reply
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Woman Describes Eerie Tinder Date With Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger

Hayley Willette says she had not been closely following the latest developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered inside their campus home when she came across a news article last week about the grisly crime.As Willette was reading the story in a small Pennsylvania news outlet, detailing the scene where Bryan Kohberger had been arrested on Dec. 30, the 26-year-old OB/GYN nurse stumbled upon the suspect’s mugshot. That’s when she says she realized that Kohberger was the same man she went on an uncomfortable December 2015 Tinder date with when she was in...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Ex-Tenant At 'Creaky' University Of Idaho Murder House Believes Suspect Couldn't Have Gone Unnoticed

A former tenant who lived at the off-campus house-turned-crime scene in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has spoken out with a claim about the suspect. The ex-tenant found it hard to believe that the killer could freely move about the residence without being noticed due to the "old, creaky house," RadarOnline.com has learned. Cole Alteneder graduated from UI in 2022 and lived at 1122 King St during his junior year of college. After he moved out, his former off-campus dwelling became the crime scene of a gruesome quadruple homicide that has left Moscow, Idaho, police, state,...
MOSCOW, ID
105.5 The Fan

VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
IDAHO STATE
Distractify

CNN Investigative Reporter Drew Griffin Sadly Has Died at Age 60

There was a time when people looked to the news for hard truths, soft comforts, and all that lives between the two. As of late, distrust for the media has grown larger and more daunting even as consumers cry out for knowledge. There are few reporters viewers can look to for well-researched, thoughtful stories. Unfortunately that pool just got a little more shallow.
KIDO Talk Radio

WATCH: Idaho’s Most Evil Woman Once Competed on Wheel of Fortune

By now, you've probably heard of the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. They're going to be facing trial in April of 2023 for their heinous acts against J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell. Their horrific crimes are documented in the trending Netflix documentary Sins of Our Mother and one particular detail absolutely caught me off guard.
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family

The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
MOSCOW, ID
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Reporter Dies

Award-winning investigative journalist Drew Griffin has reportedly died following a prolonged battle with cancer, according to CNN. Griffin, the highly-acclaimed investigative journalist for CNN, reportedly died Saturday. He had apparently kept his illness a secret from colleagues and had continued his reporting up until the day he died.
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy