WINDSOR – Revenge is sweet. Bertie High’s boy’s varsity basketball team earned a measure of retribution for a pair of losses they suffered to opponents in December by registering back-to-back wins last weekend. Friday night in Plymouth, they topped Washington County 53-51 to raise their 1A Four Rivers Conference record to a perfect 6-0 and avenge their 71-65 loss to the Panthers in a holiday tournament back on Dec. 22. ...

WINDSOR, NC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO