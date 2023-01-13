ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Boston 130, Charlotte 118

Percentages: FG .494, FT .960. 3-Point Goals: 20-43, .465 (Tatum 7-12, Brogdon 4-8, White 3-7, G.Williams 2-4, Horford 2-4, Pritchard 1-3, Smart 1-4, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (G.Williams, Kornet, Smart, Williams III). Turnovers: 11 (Tatum 4, Smart 3, G.Williams 2, White, Williams III).
CHARLOTTE, NC
SFGate

CORNELL 102, COLUMBIA 85

Percentages: FG .508, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Boothby 3-5, Gray 1-1, Hansen 1-1, Tsang Hinton 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Cain 1-2, Filien 1-2, Manon 1-2, N.Williams 1-3, Watson 1-4, Dolan 0-1, Noard 0-1, Ragland 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cain). Turnovers: 12 (Manon 4,...
COLUMBIA, CA
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie boys exact ‘revenge’, girls streak snapped

WINDSOR – Revenge is sweet. Bertie High’s boy’s varsity basketball team earned a measure of retribution for a pair of losses they suffered to opponents in December by registering back-to-back wins last weekend. Friday night in Plymouth, they topped Washington County 53-51 to raise their 1A Four Rivers Conference record to a perfect 6-0 and avenge their 71-65 loss to the Panthers in a holiday tournament back on Dec. 22. ...
WINDSOR, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy