Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia

Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
John Kerry tells AP he backs UAE oil chief overseeing COP28

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry backs the United Arab Emirates' decision to appoint the CEO of a state-run oil company to preside over the upcoming U.N. climate negotiations in Dubai, citing his work on renewable energy projects. In an interview Sunday with...
Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — To chants of “long live the king” and “Constantine, Constantine” from a crowd of thousands, the casket carrying the former and last monarch of Greece emerged from Athens' metropolitan cathedral Monday after a funeral service attended by royalty from across Europe.
Death toll in Russian strike on Ukrainian building up to 35

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from the weekend Russian missile strike on the apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35, an official said Monday. Rescuers continued searching through the rubble for more victims, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. At least 75...
Shakhtar owner pledges $25M to Ukrainian soldiers, families

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk owner Rinat Akhmetov pledged Monday to give $25 million to help the families of soldiers who defended the city of Mariupol when it was attacked by the Russian military. Akhmetov announced the donation one day after Shakhtar completed a deal worth up to...
Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of explosions rocked Kyiv on Saturday morning and minutes later air raid sirens started to wail as an apparent missile attack on the Ukrainian capital was underway. Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that critical infrastructure in Kyiv...

