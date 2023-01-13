Effective: 2023-01-16 13:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada at elevations mainly above 5,000 feet from Yosemite to Tulare County. Snow levels will lower Monday night to around 3,500 feet before snow ends. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

